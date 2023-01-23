ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tree Hugger

The Comeback of Small Cars and Trucks Is Good for Everyone

Is the world of SUVs over? If you ask Vincent Cobée, CEO of the French automaker Citroen, then the answer is an overwhelming yes. He made this case in a series of interviews in Europe with statements that are discordant with what is happening in North America, where light trucks, SUVs, and pickups dominate the market.
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Geely Plans to Turn Maker of London Black Cabs Into EV Powerhouse

COVENTRY, England (Reuters) - China's Geely is planning a big investment to turn the maker of London's iconic black taxis into a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of commercial and passenger vehicles, executives at the unit told Reuters. London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) also aims to expand its suite...
The Verge

The red-state backlash against electric vehicles is incoherent — and gaining steam

Remember when “getting ICE’d” was a thing? A few years ago, it was not uncommon to spot internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles deliberately parked in electric vehicle-only spots, usually near an EV charging station, effectively blocking access to that charger. It was an extremely stupid and anti-social way for aggrieved gas-powered car owners to express contempt for these new, less-polluting vehicles.
WYOMING STATE
BBC

Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes

Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
BBC

Awaab Ishak: New landlords law to be introduced quickly, says minister

A proposed law in memory of a toddler who died after being exposed to mould in his flat will be tabled as soon as possible, the housing minister said. The family of Awaab Ishak, who died aged two in 2020 in Rochdale, want landlords to be compelled to quickly investigate and repair damp and mould.
BBC

Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing

A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
The Center Square

Economic experts weigh Youngkin’s decision to halt Ford plant

(The Center Square) – Growth in plants connected to electric vehicles has roared across the country. Not everyone, however, is quickly jumping in. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said last week that he stopped efforts to establish a Ford Motors battery plant at a megasite in the state due to its Chinese partner, it was the first time University of Texas professor Nathan Jensen could recall a state rejecting an economic incentive deal for a battery plant.
VIRGINIA STATE
SlashGear

The Major Benefits Of The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Compared To Plug-In Hybrids

Toyota's move to electrify its entire line-up continues, and if you need a three-row SUV the 2023 Highlander Hybrid could prove appealing. Like the segment-defining Prius before it, the latest mild-hybrid Highlander doesn't go overboard with its EV additions. The majority of your driving will be on gas power, yes, but for many owners that could be just what they're looking for.
BBC

UK car production collapses to lowest for 66 years

The number of new cars made in the UK has sunk to its lowest level for 66 years as firms warn the country is not doing enough to attract manufacturers. The 10% drop is the worst performance since 1956, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. A struggle...
BBC

Politicians and business leaders want Staffordshire road cash

Politicians and business leaders are due to meet government officials to lobby for road improvements. The group wants money from the government's Road Investment Strategies to to fund changes to the A50 and A500. Midlands Connect, which aims to boost transport infrastructure in the region, drew up a masterplan in...
Autoweek.com

BMW Gets Ready to Test Solid-State Batteries

BMW and battery developer Solid Power expand plans to collaborate on solid-state battery technology, with plans to begin testing vehicles will these cells in 2023. The automaker is preparing to build a prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Germany to test solid-state battery production. BMW says...
BBC

York Christmas market set for changes after overcrowding

Concerns about levels of overcrowding at York's Christmas market are likely to mean changes for the 2023 event, councillors have been told. The annual market ran from 17 November to 23 December and visitor numbers had been higher than expected. The numbers prompted some complaints about crowded streets and extra...

