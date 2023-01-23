Toyota's move to electrify its entire line-up continues, and if you need a three-row SUV the 2023 Highlander Hybrid could prove appealing. Like the segment-defining Prius before it, the latest mild-hybrid Highlander doesn't go overboard with its EV additions. The majority of your driving will be on gas power, yes, but for many owners that could be just what they're looking for.

