Read full article on original website
Related
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
7 new Netflix releases I think everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has started the year off strong, as the first week of 2023 draws to a close, with no less than three Netflix releases that have come out in recent days dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. In last week’s edition of our regular look-ahead at...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 18
Netflix's Top 10 movies and TV shows for Wednesday, Jan. 18, are exactly the same as they were yesterday. Dog Gone is still No. 1 on the movies chart as Rob Lowe's search for Gonker continues, and Ginny & Georgia remains in the top spot on the TV chart. According to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10, Ginny & Georgia actually occupies the top two spots, with the new season the most-watched season of the week and Season 1 in second place. If Season 2 doesn't hit a steep decline in the next two weeks, it could potentially knock 13 Reasons Why Season 2 out of the all-time Top 10. And that would be a win for everybody.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Hulu
Seeking out the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story...
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix won’t spend the money to save your favorite shows, but it will pay $20 million for the rights to a drama
At this point, we’ve all resigned ourselves to the fact there’s no point in becoming too emotionally invested in any Netflix series, when the evidence is there for all to see that there’s an alarmingly high possibility it’ll bite the dust sooner rather than later. Since...
ComicBook
Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unlocks Makima's Dark Side
Chainsaw Man season one is over, but thanks to the fans, we can still meet up with our favorite hunters whenever we want. The hit series has millions of fans worldwide, and plenty of them have perfected their cosplays of our heroes. And now, one of the fandom's best cosplayers is going viral thanks to their take on Makima.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Power Couple
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the most beloved new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with Netflix joining with Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red to take viewers on a brand new tour of the technologically advanced locale known as Night City. With the series introducing fans to the tragic lovers known as David and Lucy, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of cosplayers that are continuing to further explore the universe first introduced via the video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
ComicBook
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
'Rick and Morty' creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with "Rick and Morty" creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed. “We have ended our association with Justin Roiland," 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in...
CNET
'The Last of Us' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 3 Come to HBO Max?
Joel and Ellie's apocalyptic journey is under way on HBO Max, with episodes 1 and 2 of The Last of Us now available on the streaming service. The show adapts the legendary PlayStation video game series from developer Naughty Dog, with the nine-episode season 1 focusing on the initial entry in the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
otakuusamagazine.com
Two Cast Members Join BASTARD!! Anime for Season 2
Two more voice cast members have joined the hard-rocking ranks of the BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- anime, which is getting ready to continue with a second season. The latest to get in on the new adaptation are Jun Fukuyama (Lelouch in Code Geass), who will voice Sorcerer Shogun MacAlpine Tony Strauss, and Ryuichi Kijima (Gido in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime), who will voice legendarily powerful samurai Schen Karr.
Comments / 0