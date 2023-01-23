ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

alxnow.com

Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer

(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

County to widen some sidewalks and place utility lines underground in Virginia Square

Arlington County is preparing to make street improvements at the busy intersection of Wilson Blvd and 10th Street N. The project will widen public sidewalks on both sides of Wilson Blvd and 10th Street N., between the Clarendon and Virginia Square Metro stations, and put existing utilities underground so that the sidewalks can be more accessible for people with disabilities.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

Construction of condos on former school site in Fairfax City complete

The construction of a 137-unit condominium in the City of Fairfax — The Flats at Boulevard VI — is officially complete. The condominium building is part of Boulevard VI, a mixed-use community by developer IDI on the former site of Paul VI High School in Fairfax. Residents have...
FAIRFAX, VA
arlnow.com

Sweet Science Coffee near Courthouse rebrands as SIMONA Café

The Arlington location of Sweet Science Coffee in Lyon Village rang in the New Year with a new name, SIMONA Café, and more food and drink options. Despite the new offerings, “the coffee program is still a really good program,” says owner Jad Bouchebel, who remains a partner in the business. Sweet Science continues to operate under the original brand in D.C.’s NoMA neighborhood.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

County Board approves two apartment towers in Crystal City

Two 30-story apartment towers proposed for Crystal City received a green light from the Arlington County Board on Saturday. The proposal from JBG Smith will redevelop a block at the intersection of 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive that is currently home to a vacant office building from the 1960s and, until demolition started earlier this year, a strip of one-story retail that included the restaurant Jaleo.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Roaming Rooster Now Open in Gaithersburg

On Monday, Roaming Rooster announced that its newest location at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg will now be open 11am-10pm daily. The restaurant is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Last week, we reported that Roaming Rooster was holding its soft opening and would be open daily from 11am-4pm. The restaurant has an official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken. Roaming Rooster also offers wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Taco Loco Now Open

Taco Loco is now open at 8417 Georgia Ave in Silver Spring, the former site of Guavaberry Dominican Restaurant and The Greek Place. Menu items include tacos, tortas, gorditas, soups, tamales, elote loco, birria pizza, and more. According to a report from Source of the Spring, Taco Loco began in White Oak as a mobile catering business. You can view the restaurant’s Facebook page here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

How many holiday travelers used Silver Line to Dulles International Airport?

The Silver Line extension only opened in November, but it’s already impacting how people get to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors. Based on surveys, 7% of passengers reported using Metro to arrive at Dulles Airport, and 11% reported...
DULLES, VA
dhspress.com

What to do on your Monday and Tuesday off

As the extra two days off are here, there are various indoor and outdoor attractions nearby for those planning to stay local. Options range from ice skating indoors, climbing rocks or ropes courses, to catching a movie. Loudoun Ice Centre. Come dressed in layers for Loudoun Ice Centre’s indoor ice...
STERLING, VA

