Birmingham, AL

Shelby Reporter

No. 4 Spain Park knocks down Chelsea

HOOVER — Spain Park picked up a bounce-back area win against Chelsea during the Jaguars’ senior night. The Chelsea Hornets fell to the Jaguars 69-47 on Tuesday, Jan. 24. In the opening quarter, the Jaguars posted two more points than the Hornets for a 13-11 lead. Chase James led Spain Park with two baskets posted outside the arc, while Chapman Blevins followed with one basket totaling three points.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain takes down No. 4 Spain Park

NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain came into its matchup with Spain Park on Friday, Jan. 20, having lost to the Jaguars 76-39 just two weeks prior. Spain Park has been undefeated in their area with additional wins against Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville, however, the Eagles changed that. From the start,...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Eagles dominate in area matchup against Jaguars

NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain’s girls basketball team picked up its second area win Friday, Jan. 20, as the Eagles used a 26-point second quarter to create separation from rival Spain Park, before pulling away for a 63-22 home court victory to improve to 2-2 in their area.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park boys bowling team wins regional, headed to state

SPANISH FORT – The Spain Park boys bowling team is headed back to the state tournament yet again after paving a dominant path to the AHSAA 6A-7A South Region Championship Jan. 19-20. Competing at Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort, the Jaguars earned the one seed following the first day of the tournament thanks to a team total of 3,058.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena knocks down Briarwood

HELENA — Helena continues to dominate in the 6A Area 8 region after picking its third area win against the Briarwood Lions on Friday, Jan. 20. A powerful defensive run in the first half led to a 50-33 victory for the Huskies. Josh Williams carried the Huskies in the...
HELENA, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB

Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal 6-foot-4 LB Anthony Jones recruitment in full gear

Anthony Jones has seen his recruitment kick into full gear this month. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal in Mobile, Alabama, and he currently holds eight D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, and the rising recruit plays multiple positions for the Saints. Auburn, Colorado,...
MOBILE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sports Q&A – Clif Naron

I actually worked out in non-education for about 20 years. And I really enjoyed working with kids and teaching people how to do their job. So, I decided I wanted to be a teacher. So I went back and got my master’s. Then, I ended up at Oak Mountain High School, for the first year that I was certified to teach, in the business education classes. And they knew that I had played high school sports or high school soccer and that I had played in adult leagues until my body couldn’t take the abuse anymore. And they asked me if I wanted to be an assistant with the girl’s program at Oak Mountain. We ended up going to State and winning that year 2014. So, when this school was opening at Helena, I moved over here with Helena and started the soccer programs here. That would have been 10 years ago. I’ve been here since the high school opened and just kind of built the program.
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

PPD holds 12th annual Polar Plunge

PELHAM – Many smiling faces emerged from the frigid water at Oak Mountain State Park for the 12th annual Polar Plunge event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Polar Plunge was hosted by the Pelham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics. Participants present jumped into the chilly water of Oak Mountain State Park and paid a fee to do so, all of which will be given to the Special Olympics.
PELHAM, AL
Fast Casual

Captain D's debuts double drive-thru in Alabama

Captain D's is continuing its expansion in Alabama with a double drive-thru location opening this week in Foley, at 3209 South McKenzie St. Marking Captain D's 71st store in the state, the location follows openings in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi in late 2022. "Over the last eight years, our team...
FOLEY, AL
wvtm13.com

Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Parks and Recreation brings back Goat Yoga

PELHAM – For those who wish to take part in a relaxing session of yoga, it can now be done alongside a furry friend. Pelham Parks and Recreation will bring back its Goat Yoga event on Tuesday, April 18. “We’ve all heard the health benefits of yoga,” a Pelham...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Winners of 2023 Superintendent’s Art Show announced

The winners of Shelby County School’s 2023 Superintendent’s Art Show were announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Shelby County Schools announced the winners on Facebook and congratulated the recipients. The winners will be recognized at a reception in the spring. “We are so proud of these talented students and...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

