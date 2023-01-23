Read full article on original website
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Shelby Reporter
No. 4 Spain Park knocks down Chelsea
HOOVER — Spain Park picked up a bounce-back area win against Chelsea during the Jaguars’ senior night. The Chelsea Hornets fell to the Jaguars 69-47 on Tuesday, Jan. 24. In the opening quarter, the Jaguars posted two more points than the Hornets for a 13-11 lead. Chase James led Spain Park with two baskets posted outside the arc, while Chapman Blevins followed with one basket totaling three points.
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain takes down No. 4 Spain Park
NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain came into its matchup with Spain Park on Friday, Jan. 20, having lost to the Jaguars 76-39 just two weeks prior. Spain Park has been undefeated in their area with additional wins against Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville, however, the Eagles changed that. From the start,...
Shelby Reporter
Eagles dominate in area matchup against Jaguars
NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain’s girls basketball team picked up its second area win Friday, Jan. 20, as the Eagles used a 26-point second quarter to create separation from rival Spain Park, before pulling away for a 63-22 home court victory to improve to 2-2 in their area.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park boys bowling team wins regional, headed to state
SPANISH FORT – The Spain Park boys bowling team is headed back to the state tournament yet again after paving a dominant path to the AHSAA 6A-7A South Region Championship Jan. 19-20. Competing at Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort, the Jaguars earned the one seed following the first day of the tournament thanks to a team total of 3,058.
Shelby Reporter
Helena knocks down Briarwood
HELENA — Helena continues to dominate in the 6A Area 8 region after picking its third area win against the Briarwood Lions on Friday, Jan. 20. A powerful defensive run in the first half led to a 50-33 victory for the Huskies. Josh Williams carried the Huskies in the...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea XC, track and field head coach Trey Lee named state’s Coach of the Year
CHELSEA – The climb for the Chelsea running programs has taken a major step forward in recent years with names such as Miles Brush and Cady McPhail, but on Jan. 13, it was head coach Trey Lee who received recognition. Taking over as the new track and field and...
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
tdalabamamag.com
St. Paul Episcopal 6-foot-4 LB Anthony Jones recruitment in full gear
Anthony Jones has seen his recruitment kick into full gear this month. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal in Mobile, Alabama, and he currently holds eight D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, and the rising recruit plays multiple positions for the Saints. Auburn, Colorado,...
Alabama 2024 commit Sterling Dixon played with a chip on his shoulder for Mobile Christian
Alabama 2024 commit Sterling Dixon is the first to admit he was anxious to get back on the football field this fall. The Mobile Christian defensive standout missed most of his sophomore season with a labrum injury. “I definitely had a chip on my shoulder,” the 6-foot-3, 211-pound Dixon said....
Shelby Reporter
Sports Q&A – Clif Naron
I actually worked out in non-education for about 20 years. And I really enjoyed working with kids and teaching people how to do their job. So, I decided I wanted to be a teacher. So I went back and got my master’s. Then, I ended up at Oak Mountain High School, for the first year that I was certified to teach, in the business education classes. And they knew that I had played high school sports or high school soccer and that I had played in adult leagues until my body couldn’t take the abuse anymore. And they asked me if I wanted to be an assistant with the girl’s program at Oak Mountain. We ended up going to State and winning that year 2014. So, when this school was opening at Helena, I moved over here with Helena and started the soccer programs here. That would have been 10 years ago. I’ve been here since the high school opened and just kind of built the program.
Shelby Reporter
PPD holds 12th annual Polar Plunge
PELHAM – Many smiling faces emerged from the frigid water at Oak Mountain State Park for the 12th annual Polar Plunge event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Polar Plunge was hosted by the Pelham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics. Participants present jumped into the chilly water of Oak Mountain State Park and paid a fee to do so, all of which will be given to the Special Olympics.
Fast Casual
Captain D's debuts double drive-thru in Alabama
Captain D's is continuing its expansion in Alabama with a double drive-thru location opening this week in Foley, at 3209 South McKenzie St. Marking Captain D's 71st store in the state, the location follows openings in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi in late 2022. "Over the last eight years, our team...
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
wvtm13.com
Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
wfxl.com
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Reuben sandwich is worthy of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. When Justin Gober and Joseph Hoskin bought Diplomat Deli in Vestavia Hills more than seven years ago, they knew they wanted to maintain much of what had made the restaurant special since it opened in 1982. That included making it a...
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Parks and Recreation brings back Goat Yoga
PELHAM – For those who wish to take part in a relaxing session of yoga, it can now be done alongside a furry friend. Pelham Parks and Recreation will bring back its Goat Yoga event on Tuesday, April 18. “We’ve all heard the health benefits of yoga,” a Pelham...
Shelby Reporter
Winners of 2023 Superintendent’s Art Show announced
The winners of Shelby County School’s 2023 Superintendent’s Art Show were announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Shelby County Schools announced the winners on Facebook and congratulated the recipients. The winners will be recognized at a reception in the spring. “We are so proud of these talented students and...
Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Classes have been cancelled for the day at Mortimer Jordan High School after a staff member was killed in an on-campus accident Wednesday morning. According to John Huddleston with the Jefferson County Schools, a member of the school’s staff was involved in an accident at approximately 6:36 a.m. Wednesday in […]
