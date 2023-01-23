ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Josh Stein announces candidacy for governor

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcy6R_0kOD9wau00

RALEIGH — Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced January 18 that he is running to serve as North Carolina’s next governor. In an announcement video, Stein highlighted the need to fight for a North Carolina “rooted in our shared values of freedom, justice, and opportunity for everyone.”

“I learned early on that some things are worth fighting for, no matter the opposition,” said Stein. “Some politicians want to tell you who you should hate, when you’ll be pregnant, and who you can marry. I believe in a different North Carolina — and that the fights we choose determine what kind of state we’ll become. We’ll build a better and brighter North Carolina by standing together for what’s right, fighting to fix what’s wrong and doing right by every single North Carolinian.”

Stein has used his position in politics to take on big fights to help people. His decades of work include fighting for victims of the opioid epidemic by holding big drug companies accountable, working to bring investment to small businesses and neighborhoods that have been left behind, keeping our communities safe from rapists by tackling the rape kit backlog and more.

The video also highlights Stein’s vision for stronger public schools and expanded economic opportunity to every corner of North Carolina. Stein and his family hold strong values of public service, justice, and equality, as well as a faith that teaches that we are all children of God and that we’re called to make a difference.

Stein is off to a strong start in his campaign for governor. Since the beginning of this cycle two years ago, Stein has raised more than $5 million and has nearly $4 million cash-on-hand. Additionally, Stein has earned the endorsements of more than 150 elected officials from across North Carolina. For a full list of endorsements click to https://www.joshstein.org/endorsements .

For more information visit www.Joshstein.org .

Comments / 2

Related
avlwatchdog.org

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
ASHEVILLE, NC
gamblingnews.com

North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling

There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
ASHEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
nsjonline.com

Lt Gov appoints Charter School Advisory Board designee

RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has appointed Stephen Gay, the executive director of Bradford Preparatory School, to the Charter Schools Advisory Board (CSAB). Bradford Preparatory School is located in Charlotte. “Stephen Gay will make an excellent addition to the board, and I am grateful for his willingness to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

People Are Moving To North Carolina At Some Of The Highest Rates But Where Are They Coming From?

It’s not your imagination, people are moving to North Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, North Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS 17

COVID-19 in NC: Cases, hospital admissions keep dropping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another week of big drops in North Carolina’s key COVID-19 numbers. New cases were down 15 percent, hospital admissions fell by 18 percent and there were roughly half as many COVID particles in the state’s wastewater during the week of Jan. 15-21 than there were the week before, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wcti12.com

ECU Health closing sites across ENC

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — ECU Health announced adjustments to multiple sites that included closing some. According to a release from ECU Health, they are making a number of adjustments to their care delivery system designed to help the organization adapt to a rapidly-changing health care environment while creating clinical and operational efficiencies needed to ensure the immediate and long-term sustainability of the health system. The rural health system ended the 2022 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022) with an operating margin of -2% ($46 million loss) primarily driven by financial pressures including a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients as well as labor costs for travel staff.
WASHINGTON STATE
WCNC

NC state taxes can be used to support wildlife funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina residents interested in donating to the conservation and management of the state's wildlife can do so using their state income tax refund. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is requesting that anyone who files a 2022 North Carolina state tax return consider donating a portion of their refund to the NC Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund.
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
904
Followers
5K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy