Josh Stein announces candidacy for governor

RALEIGH — Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced January 18 that he is running to serve as North Carolina’s next governor. In an announcement video, Stein highlighted the need to fight for a North Carolina “rooted in our shared values of freedom, justice, and opportunity for everyone.”

“I learned early on that some things are worth fighting for, no matter the opposition,” said Stein. “Some politicians want to tell you who you should hate, when you’ll be pregnant, and who you can marry. I believe in a different North Carolina — and that the fights we choose determine what kind of state we’ll become. We’ll build a better and brighter North Carolina by standing together for what’s right, fighting to fix what’s wrong and doing right by every single North Carolinian.”

Stein has used his position in politics to take on big fights to help people. His decades of work include fighting for victims of the opioid epidemic by holding big drug companies accountable, working to bring investment to small businesses and neighborhoods that have been left behind, keeping our communities safe from rapists by tackling the rape kit backlog and more.

The video also highlights Stein’s vision for stronger public schools and expanded economic opportunity to every corner of North Carolina. Stein and his family hold strong values of public service, justice, and equality, as well as a faith that teaches that we are all children of God and that we’re called to make a difference.

Stein is off to a strong start in his campaign for governor. Since the beginning of this cycle two years ago, Stein has raised more than $5 million and has nearly $4 million cash-on-hand. Additionally, Stein has earned the endorsements of more than 150 elected officials from across North Carolina. For a full list of endorsements click to https://www.joshstein.org/endorsements .

For more information visit www.Joshstein.org .