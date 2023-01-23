ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

Mazda Made LED Turn Signals That Fade In and Out Like Incandescent Bulbs

By Andrew P. Collins
The Drive
The Drive
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfrot_0kOD9twj00 Mazda

I’m sure you’ve noticed that many new cars have intense turn signals, toggling between on and off instantly without the soft fade you see on the blinkers of older cars. That’s a byproduct of LEDs replacing incandescent bulbs. The new tech is more efficient, but aesthetically a little jarring. Mazda’s injecting some thoughtfulness here to make blinkers prettier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6EBW_0kOD9twj00
Mazda

For those seeking more context: New cars often have super bright, instant-on blinker lights because LEDs don’t have a filament to heat up like older light bulbs do. So while a ’90s car naturally has a pleasant, soft heartbeat-like pulse to its turn signal rhythm, a modern car’s LED blinker lights up like an alarm on a spaceship.

I didn’t think anyone but me was really bothered by this. I’ve never cared for LED turn signals and always relished the soft operation of older blinkers, but I complained about this to my fellow gearhead editors here once and they looked at me like I was nuts.

Clearly, at least one ranking design person at Mazda missed the fade too though, as the automaker’s just released a blog post about its Dimming Turn Signals and even assigned the concept an acronym (DTS).

In that post, Lamp Development Leader Atsushi Yoshida lends quite a few quotes on design spirit you can read if you’re so inclined, but the most interesting nugget I found was when he described the main challenges of making LED lights fade in and out:

… A big setback came when its first scheduled installation into the Mazda3 was canceled because the light dimmed inconsistently. However, working with Mazda engineers and our supplier, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., we repeatedly readjusted the signal light in 0.01 second increments, solved the problem and installed it successfully into the Mazda CX-30. …”

Stanley makes light bulbs for all kinds of cars and has been an OEM supplier for years. I found it odd that making LEDs fade would be so difficult—I popped an LED bulb replacement into the dome light of my ’06 Honda and it fades just as elegantly as the incandescent bulb did.

Designing the beat of the turn signal would have been a little more complicated, I suppose. Not only do turn signals need to comply with the U.S. government’s regulations (you can read the NHTSA’s 731-page document on the subject here ), but they’ve also got to run at a consistent rate.

Regardless, I’m a big fan of Mazda’s aesthetic treatment here and I hope it gains popularity. Most modern blinkers have no chill, but these are quite nice to look at.

Got a tip? Email tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning

Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy