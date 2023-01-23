ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

McCarthy said he would 'always take care of' MTG, report says, a clear reward for helping him become speaker

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Pbs3_0kOD9s4000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J05My_0kOD9s4000
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., left, speaks with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy formed a close friendship with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, the NYT reported.
  • It came during the acrimonious battle over McCarthy's House speaker campaign.
  • Previously, McCarthy had been wary of Greene whom he viewed as a liability.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy formed an unexpectedly close friendship with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as she helped him through his acrimonious campaign to become House speaker, a report said.

The New York Times on Monday reported that McCarthy gushed to a friend about the unlikely friendship he had formed with Greene, despite previously clashing with over her political stunts and promotion of conspiracy theories.

"I will never leave that woman," McCarthy, told the friend, who the Times said declined to be named. "I will always take care of her."

Greene's endorsement was important for McCarthy as he struggled to find the 218 votes to be elected speaker. He won the contest only after three days of humiliation in which he was rejected in multiple rounds of votes.

In backing McCarthy, Greene broke with her allies on the hard right of the GOP, including Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Matt Gaetz, who only backed McCarthy after they secured sweeping concessions from him.

McCarthy had cultivated an alliance with Greene after initially viewing her as a liability over her provocations, reported the Times. He believes that having good relations with the hard right of the GOP will be essential during his tenure as Speaker, the report said.

The fight tore apart the GOP for several days, with Republican members of Congress engaging in heated confrontations in the House chamber, and Greene exchanging insults with Boebert.

In return for her loyalty to McCarthy, Greene was rewarded with several influential committee assignments, including Homeland Security Committee and Oversight Committee.

She had been ousted from her committee assignments by Democrats in 2021 over her promotion of violent rhetoric.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 150

Scheherazade
2d ago

You will be unable to control your beast on a leash. Eventually she will turn on you too McCarthy. Nothing personal it’s just who she is.

Reply(5)
52
G man
2d ago

American politics is deep in the gutter. Thank you republicans for the damage you have done to this country.

Reply(18)
35
DG 1
2d ago

I've paid close attention to their body language between each other since the first NO Speaker yet votes started. They have definitely done it.

Reply(2)
12
Related
New York Post

Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office

Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office.  “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday.  McCarthy and his staff...
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Salon

"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
DELAWARE STATE
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Washington Examiner

McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
Business Insider

Business Insider

835K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy