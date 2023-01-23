Read full article on original website
Economy likely slowed but stayed solid to end the year
The markets will react on Thursday to the first reading on how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter.
Biden says US farmers thriving, but people feeding America tell different story: Going into ‘survival mode’
Kansas wheat farmers Vance and Louise Ehmke responded to Biden's comments claiming that farmers are thriving under his leadership as they brace for "survival mode."
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Southwest Airlines, American Airlines See Gains; Financials Slip in Market Highlights
A roundup of the action in notable stocks of interest to readers of TheStreet.com.
Stocks slip before US economic updates and on earnings worries
European and US stock markets slid on Wednesday as investors reacted to underwhelming company earnings and braced for economic growth data in the United States. Meanwhile, investors are eyeing fourth-quarter US economic growth data due on Thursday.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Wholesale egg prices declining
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here's some good news for your wallet.The wholesale price of eggs in the U.S. is coming down, but it will take a few weeks for consumers to see a difference at the grocery store.Egg prices are up 60% from last year.That's due to several factors, including inflation and avian flu, which has killed millions of chickens and turkeys since the start of 2022.But flocks are working to re-populate."So, we've already seen prices come down a couple of dollars a dozen in a lot of the commodity categories," Brian Moscoguri said. Moscoguri serves as a Global Trade Strategist for Eggs Unlimited. "So, I would say the consumers should ultimately be seeing [the] relief on the shelf as soon as the retailers have time to pass those cost savings along."He added this is great news with Easter and Passover just around the corner.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
Goldman Sachs says 4 US cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values
The U.S. is seeing continued skyrocketing interest rates and declining housing prices, and Goldman Sachs expects home values in 2023 to reach that of the 2008 housing crisis.
Stuart Varney: California spearheading ‘tax the rich’ push with ‘pernicious,’ ‘evil’ proposal
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses California's 'evil' proposal to tax the wealthy as Democratic lawmakers consider following suit in other states.
Entrepreneur who fled CA rips new progressive push that may follow him to Texas: 'Fundamentally un-American’
Managing partner of 8VC and former California resident Joe Lonsdale weighed in on the state's new wealth tax on 'Fox & Friends.'
Sharpie, Yankee Candle parent Newell Brands reducing its office jobs by 13%
Newell Brands will soon start reducing its office staff by 13%, the corporate parent of brands such as Sharpie and Yankee Candle announced on Monday.
US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
Zacks.com
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
Universal Studios Hollywood stunt performer hospitalized after accident, is dragged from water
Universal Studios Hollywood confirmed that a stunt performer was taken to the hospital Monday after an accident during a performance of the popular WaterWorld: A Live Sea War Spectacular show.
Business taxes rising just as US economy heads into choppy water
Corporate taxes are rising this year, with the increases likely to cost U.S. businesses about $115 billion even amid an increasingly dark economic outlook.
American Airlines flight to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles due to unruly passenger
An American Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to Honolulu, Hawaii, was diverted to Los Angeles, California, last week after an incident with an "unruly" customer.
WH classified documents are exposed to many people and can be 'mishandled,' Bush's chief of staff says
George W. Bush's former chief of staff Andy Card says when you leave the White House, "the principal almost never cleans up his own mess or packs his own boxes."
Gov. Sununu slams Biden over classified documents mess: 'Disorganized slob' who's not leading by example
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu reacted to the FBI finding more classified documents at Biden's home and discussed a possible 2024 presidential run.
