AFP

Stocks slip before US economic updates and on earnings worries

European and US stock markets slid on Wednesday as investors reacted to underwhelming company earnings and braced for economic growth data in the United States. Meanwhile, investors are eyeing fourth-quarter US economic growth data due on Thursday.
CBS Pittsburgh

Wholesale egg prices declining

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here's some good news for your wallet.The wholesale price of eggs in the U.S. is coming down, but it will take a few weeks for consumers to see a difference at the grocery store.Egg prices are up 60% from last year.That's due to several factors, including inflation and avian flu, which has killed millions of chickens and turkeys since the start of 2022.But flocks are working to re-populate."So, we've already seen prices come down a couple of dollars a dozen in a lot of the commodity categories," Brian Moscoguri said. Moscoguri serves as a Global Trade Strategist for Eggs Unlimited. "So, I would say the consumers should ultimately be seeing [the] relief on the shelf as soon as the retailers have time to pass those cost savings along."He added this is great news with Easter and Passover just around the corner.
The Associated Press

US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.
Zacks.com

3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
