PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here's some good news for your wallet.The wholesale price of eggs in the U.S. is coming down, but it will take a few weeks for consumers to see a difference at the grocery store.Egg prices are up 60% from last year.That's due to several factors, including inflation and avian flu, which has killed millions of chickens and turkeys since the start of 2022.But flocks are working to re-populate."So, we've already seen prices come down a couple of dollars a dozen in a lot of the commodity categories," Brian Moscoguri said. Moscoguri serves as a Global Trade Strategist for Eggs Unlimited. "So, I would say the consumers should ultimately be seeing [the] relief on the shelf as soon as the retailers have time to pass those cost savings along."He added this is great news with Easter and Passover just around the corner.

3 DAYS AGO