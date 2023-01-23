ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Feds end probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without issuing recall

By The Associated Press
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsnPj_0kOD9Xir00

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odors in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don’t have high levels of carbon monoxide and don’t need to be recalled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it reviewed more than 6,500 consumer complaints, tested SUVs in the field and called in automotive, medical, environmental health and occupational safety experts before making the determination.

The probe covered nearly 1.5 million Explorers from the 2011 to 2017 model years and involved complaints of sickness and crashes that involved three deaths and alleged there were 657 injuries. Many complaints came from police departments that used Explorer Police Interceptors as patrol vehicles.

But the agency said in documents released Monday that it used rigorous test methods to send exhaust gas into vehicles. No Explorers with bodies that were sealed under a 2017 Ford field service campaign had carbon monoxide levels that were higher than Environmental Protection Agency limits.

Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career

The agency determined that sealing issues due to installation of sirens, lights, cages and other items were responsible for the highest measured carbon monoxide levels in vehicles it tested. The highest carbon monoxide levels in consumer vehicles were usually traced to sealing issues caused by repairs after rear crash damage, NHTSA said.

Even without Ford’s sealing repairs, no vehicles without crash damage or equipment installed had carbon monoxide levels that exceeded acceptable levels, the agency wrote. “There fore the agency has not identified a defect that represents an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety,” the agency wrote.

The agency said it got thousands of reports alleging odors that triggered a variety of responses, largely nausea, headaches and lightheadedness. NHTSA said it focused its investigation on accurately measuring vehicle carbon monoxide levels and carboxyhemoglobin levels from “properly administered blood tests.”

George Santos on drag photos: ‘I had fun at a festival’

At first Ford offered the sealing repairs only for emergency vehicles, but later it expanded the repairs to civilian versions after thousands of complaints about fumes leaking into passenger cabins. Mechanics at dealers were to check for leaks in the rear lift gate gaskets and drain valves. If any leaks were found they were sealed to prevent fumes from entering. The heating and ventilation systems were also reprogrammed to let more fresh air in.

Even after the repairs were made, NHTSA continued to get complaints about exhaust odors inside the Explorers.

At one point in 2017, the Austin, Texas, police department took 400 Explorer Police vehicles out of service over concerns of carbon monoxide in the cabins. But the department put them back on patrol after Ford made repairs to exhaust tips and lift gates and fixed other issues.

NHTSA also said it investigated cracked exhaust manifolds and tested the service campaign repairs to make sure they didn’t affect cabin fume levels.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Mercedes recalls nearly 324K vehicles due to engine stalling

DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines can stall while they're being driven.The recall covers a range of models from the 2012 to 2020 model years including the ML550, ML350, AMG ML63, ML250, ML400, GLE450, GLE300, GLE350, GLE550, GLE400, AMG GLE43, and AMG GLE63.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that water can accumulate in the spare tire wheel well and damage the fuel pump control unit. That can make the engines stall.Dealers will check for water intrusion, install a drain plug and replace the fuel pump if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 21.Mercedes says in documents that it's aware of 773 U.S. warranty claims, field reports, and service reports due to the problem. The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the defect.
Truth About Cars

NHTSA Says Ford Not to Blame for Police SUV Exhaust Leaks

In 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into 2011-2017 model year Ford Explorers after thousands of instances of police departments reporting an intrusion of exhaust gasses into the cabin. In some cases, the issue was so bad that officers alleged that they had been incapacitated while behind the wheel. However, the agency has finally wrapped up its probe, deciding that the manufacturer wasn’t at fault.
Consumer Reports.org

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Recalled to Fix Engine Shutdown Issue

Chrysler issued a recall for over 67,000 Pacifica Hybrid minivans from the 2017 through 2023 model years because the gas engine might suddenly stop while the car is moving, which could lead to a crash. The problem involves an internal transmission wiring connector. If the connector has an electrical short,...
DC News Now

Woman, boy die in fire in Martinsburg community

Editor’s Note: In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started. The fire was at a home […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
MotorBiscuit

Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
DC News Now

Trench collapses in Bethesda as workers dig for sewage line

BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was at the site of trench collapse in Bethesda Tuesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesman for MCFRS, tweeted that workers were digging for a sewage line in the 5300 block of Cromwell Dr. near Massachusetts Avenue when the 10-foot trench caved in. Piringer […]
BETHESDA, MD
MotorAuthority

2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots

The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy