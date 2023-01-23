ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mableton, GA

30 candidates join race for Mableton’s mayor and council elections

By Taylor Croft - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSBDD_0kOD9TBx00

Voters in the new city of Mableton will elect their first mayor and council this March, and a whopping 30 people added their names to the ballot last week.

The city will elect council members from six districts and one mayor, elected at large. The city’s first officials will establish a plan for the city, determine which services to provide and create a city budget, and they can also appoint a city manager, clerk, attorney, and municipal court and judge.

A detailed, interactive map of the city, its district boundaries and neighborhoods can be found on the Cobb County website at cobbcounty.org/mableton. Information about the candidates is from the county website and is publicly available.

Candidates for mayor include Aaron Carman, an IT sales manager; Charles Ford, an attorney and public defender; LaTonia Long, a public policy manager; Michael Murphy, a business owner; Henry Okafor, a boxing coach and reverend; and Michael Owens, a cyber security executive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pcu5_0kOD9TBx00

Credit: Cobb County

The nonpartisan council members will serve staggered terms for the first election: half will serve a two-year term, and the other half a four-year term. Subsequent council members will serve full four-year terms.

Ron Davis, a semi-retired consultant, and DeBorah Johnson, who works in finance, are the candidates for District 1. The district includes the southernmost corner of Cobb County and Six Flags Over Georgia and runs up the left county border to Old Alabama Road.

The borders of District 2 include I-20 to the south, the Chattahoochee River to the east and Mableton Parkway to the north, and there are three candidates: Monica DeLancy, an educator and nonprofit executive; Dami Oladapo, an IT operations manager; and Kisha Scott, a merchant marketer.

District 3, in the middle of the city including most of the area just south of Veterans Memorial Highway, has five candidates: Victor Arnold, a personal trainer; Keisha Jeffcoat, a senior project manager; Barry Tyler Krebs, who works in sales; Yashica Marshall, an attorney; and William Wilson, a consultant.

Eight candidates have qualified in District 4, the northeastern part of the city from Veterans Memorial up to the city of Smyrna — Jennifer Anthony, an educator; Patricia Auch, an analytical chemist; Cassandra Brown, who works in IT sales; Heidi Dasinger, a business development manager; Robert Graham, a paramedic; Shanequa Moore, a nonprofit CEO; Brian Patrick, a business owner; and Rob Pendleton, an associate casting director.

District 5 includes the area west of Floyd Road down to Old Alabama Road. Four candidates have qualified, including Cheryl Davis, who works for the state of Georgia; Chijioke Ebbis, an affordable housing regional asset manager; TJ Ferguson, an IT sales architect; and Stephanie Loose, a certified public accountant.

Ricky Dickens, who works in business, and Debora Herndon, a legal practice specialist, are the candidates in District 6, the northwesternmost point of the city encompassing the East-West Connector and up to Hurt Road.

Voters approved forming the city of Mableton during the November 2022 election, 53% to 47%. Proposed services include parks and recreation, sanitation, planning and zoning and code enforcement, but the city’s elected officials will determine which services to provide. Proponents of the city advocated for local control to improve and redevelop the area.

Arguably the most pressing challenge currently facing the city and its soon-to-be elected officials is the issue of de-annexation. Some residents have been pushing to leave the city’s boundaries since the day after the November election, and hundreds attended a town hall last week to support and learn more about exiting the city.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb resident files ethics complaint against Richardson

An East Cobb resident opposed to Cobb County’s attempt to use home rule powers to conduct reapportionment has filed an ethics complaint against Commissioner Jerica Richardson, whose bid to stay in office is at the heart of the controversy. Debbie Fisher alleges in her complaint to the Cobb Board...
COBB COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

State rep collapses at Gold Dome

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta promoter, entrepreneur indicted for nearly $1M PPP loan fraud

ATLANTA — An Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur has been indicted for receiving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $1 million for his businesses. In June 2020, 41-year-old Travis Harris signed a PPP loan application for his business, Atlanta Luxury Cars & Trucks LLC, worth $968,405. Harris’ application was based on fraudulent information about his business’ number of employees, payroll, and revenue, according to officials.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Atlanta Woman Charged with Twenty Counts of Insurance Fraud

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced this week that Kesha Petty, 42, of Atlanta, has been charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud. Between November 2016 and March 2020, Ms. Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer. In total, Ms. Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

VA hospital nurses hold demonstration demanding more staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses took to the streets at Atlanta’s VA Medical Center to protest staffing shortages they say limit their ability to do their job. Channel 2′s Consumer Reporter Justin Gray was at the hospital when they marched on the sidewalk outside the hospital Thursday holding signs. Instead of taking a lunch break or going home after a long shift, they stood outside asking for help.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
91K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy