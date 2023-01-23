ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd Zimbabwe-Ireland ODI washed out, series shared

 2 days ago

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The third and deciding one-day international between Zimbabwe and Ireland was washed out Monday, leaving the series shared 1-1.

Zimbabwe was 55-1 in 13 overs after batting first in Harare when rain meant no more play was possible.

Zimbabwe won the first ODI by three wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method in another game affected by the weather.

Ireland evened the series with a 46-run victory in the second match.

Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia was 24 not out when the finale was called off. Craig Ervine was 11 not out.

Ireland’s one breakthrough before the game was abandoned as a no result came when Mark Adair had Chamu Chibhabha caught by Murray Commins for 16.

The teams also played a Twenty20 series before the ODIs, which Zimbabwe won 2-1.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

