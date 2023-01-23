Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Oil City News readers send in their winter wonder snaps
CASPER, Wyo. — Let’s be honest: Wintertime in central Wyoming can be intensely frustrating. It’s cold, often windy, and this year it’s been unusually snowy. Everything takes a bit more effort, from driving to simply dressing up with the proper clothing. That said, there are times...
oilcity.news
State engineer talks ways to reduce crashes at skewed CY/Poplar intersection with Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from Wyoming Department of Transportation staff about safety at the intersection of CY Avenue and Poplar Street. CY Avenue is part of Wyoming Highway 220 and is therefore part of WYDOT’s jurisdiction. Over the past six...
oilcity.news
WYDOT hosting I-25 Casper Marginal Bridge Reconstruction Project public open house Jan. 26
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will host a public open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the WYDOT Casper office, 900 Bryan Stock Trail, to discuss an upcoming project replacing four Interstate 25 bridges and the F Street bridge over the North Platte River.
oilcity.news
‘Volunteer Family Day’ allows citizens to help Food Bank of Wyoming fulfill need
CASPER, Wyo. — The Food Bank of Wyoming is inviting citizens to volunteer at the center’s distribution warehouse during Volunteer Family Day. According to a release, volunteers are encouraged to help build and fill boxes from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The boxes of food will be distributed throughout Wyoming communities.
oilcity.news
Natrona trustees award ~$112K contract for Midwest School roof abatement project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees awarded a contract to Colorado-based Rockies Environmental Demolition Services Inc. for the Midwest School roof abatement project. The school district received two bids for the project. Rockies Environmental and Demolition Services’ $111,500 bid was about $90,000...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
cowboystatedaily.com
Authorities Believe Natrona County Man May Have Fallen Through Ice On North Platte River
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A love for taking pictures may have led to the disappearance of a Natrona County man, according to one family member. Bruce Wayne Campbell, 60, disappeared on the afternoon of Jan. 19 at Edness Kimball Park, near the North Platte River.
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: City says crew shortage leaves piles of snow in road
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. This winter we have had several...
Avoid Area: Crash at Casper Mountain Road & Wyoming Boulevard
Motorists should avoid the intersection of Casper Mountain Road and Wyoming Boulevard where emergency crews are responding to a collision Monday morning. At this time, it is unknown whether the crash caused injuries. Be safe and be patient with the first responders.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters tackle East 17th Street attic fire; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters have quickly extinguished an attic fire on the 5000 block of East 17th Street. Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched at 8:12 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire reported to Casper Public Safety Communications Center by a home security system, a news release states. The response included six units, the on-duty battalion chief and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
oilcity.news
Natrona Schools to use grant to buy semi truck and trailer for Pathways Innovation Center
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District will use some grant funding to purchase a diesel semi truck and trailer to support career and technical education opportunities at Pathways Innovation Center. Peterbilt of Wyoming submitted a $79,989 bid to provide the semi and trailer to the school district....
oilcity.news
Incoming baseball team Casper Spuds to kick off Independence League season in May
CASPER, Wyo. — Though the Casper Horseheads announced in December that the team would be ceasing baseball operations, the city won’t need to worry about going without a local baseball team. In May, the Casper Spuds will kick off their first season at Mike Lansing Field as part of the Independence League, one of the premier summer collegiate leagues in the country.
oilcity.news
Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death
CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/16/23–1/22/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
KW students head to state capitol for ‘We The People’ competition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Kelly Walsh High School AP Government and Politics class took part in the annual “We The People” statewide competition in Cheyenne recently. According to a release from the Natrona County School District, students are challenged to research a constitutional subject in order to learn civil discourse and other government issues.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/24/23–1/25/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Project Homeless Connect Natrona County to provide variety of services to area homeless
CASPER, Wyo. — The seventh annual “Project Homeless Connect Natrona County” event, hosted by the Casper Housing Authority CARES, is set to take place Friday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free day-long event will provide people with hot meals, healthcare, legal advice, job...
oilcity.news
Energy Labs donating $2,600 to help Kelly Walsh cheer and dance teams buy uniforms
CASPER, Wyo. — Energy Laboratories Inc. is donating $2,600 to help the Kelly Walsh High School dance and cheer teams buy new uniforms. The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees will consider authorizing acceptance of the grant during its Monday, Jan. 23 board meeting. If the donation is...
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning
A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Johnson; Ireton; Todorovich
Stephen “Steve” L. Johnson: March 21, 1955 – January 19, 2023. Stephen “Steve” L. Johnson, of Casper, WY, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on January 19th, 2023, with family by his side. Steve was born to Marshall and Doris Johnson on March 21st, 1955, in Calistoga, CA. Steve grew up with three older sisters, making him the youngest and only boy. Steve received the great gift of total love and admiration from his father, some would consider to the point of spoiling his son completely rotten, but yet Marshall had a heart of gold and a gentle disposition, something he no doubt passed along to his son.
