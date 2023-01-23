ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer Blitzer: 5 Things To Know About Woman Hoping To Fall In Love With Zach On ‘The Bachelor’

By Alyssa Norwin
  • Greer Blitzer is a contestant on season 27 of ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross
  • Greer lives in New York City after growing up in Houston, Texas.
  • Greer graduated college in 2020 and works in medical device sales.

Zach Shallcross journey to find love on The Bachelor begins with the premiere episode on Jan. 23. One of the 30 women who will participate on this season, in hopes of falling in love with Zach, is Greer Blitzer. “Greer is loyal and confident and is looking for someone who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality,” Greer’s ABC bio reads.

Meanwhile, Zach told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he is looking for someone “who has actual truth and passion for everyone they meet in life.” While Greer is hoping she’ll be the lucky lady to win Zach over, there are 29 other women who will also arrive at the mansion on night one. Learn more about Greer with five facts here:

1. What Does Greer Blitzer Do?

Before going on The Bachelor, Greer worked as an account executive at InMode in New York City. Her job was in medical device sales, selling aesthetic biotech to physicians in the northeast, according to her LinkedIn. Greer was with the company from Dec. 2020 until Aug. 2022, and she began filming in September. Before embarking on her career in medical device sales, Greer briefly worked as a sales executive at men’s clothing company, Tom James Company, from June 2020 until Dec. 2020.

2. Where Did Greer Blitzer Go To College?

Greer attended the University of Mississippi and graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration degree in Marketing. She graduated in May 2020 after four years at the university. At the time of her graduation, Greer did not have a job. “I graduated from full time student to full time unemployed,” she wrote on Instagram in May 2020. “Venmo [username] if you’re looking to help someone in need.” Greer was in the Pi Beta Phi sorority during her time at school.

3. Where Does Greer Blitzer Live?

Greer currently lives in New York City after “taking a risk” and moving there. She grew up in Houston, Texas. Greer “loves living her life to the fullest” in NYC, according to her ABC bio. She appears to have moved to the Big Apple in the fall of 2020.

4. How Old Is Greer Blitzer?

Greer was born on April 14, 1998. She was 24 years old when she filmed The Bachelor in the fall of 2022.

5. Greer Blitzer’s Instagram

Greer is on Instagram and can be found at the handle @cheerio_greerio. Her Instagram bio says she’s “always eating”, while also promoting her appearance on The Bachelor.

