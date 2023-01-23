ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos & coverage for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Westampton Tech (11-2) at Trenton Catholic (5-6), 4pm. Burlington Township (6-7) at Moorestown Friends (2-9), 5:30pm. Jackson Memorial (11-6) at Atlantic City (9-4), 4pm. Bridgeton (13-3) vs. Buena (5-10) at Buena Regional High School, 4pm. King's Christian (0-3) at St. Joseph (Hamm.) (3-6), 4pm. Atlantic Tech (2-12) at Cedar Creek...
Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Summit defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap

Myles Blackley scored 24 points to help lift Summit past Cranford 52-44 in Summit. Summit (10-5) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 31-18 lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-21 in the second half, it was not enough as Summit held on for the win. David...
CRANFORD, NJ
Hawthorne tops Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Pablo Gonzalez led Hawthorne with 20 points as it defeated Pompton Lakes 68-44 in Hawthorne. Hawthorne (4-9) held a 36-17 lead at the half after an 18-7 run in the first quarter and an 18-9 run in the second. It outscored Pompton Lakes 32-28 in the second half. Dylan Cambian...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech

Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 9 Chatham holds off Morristown to keep pace in Mennen race

Matt Nacinovich scored a goal and had three assists to lead Chatham, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 win over Morristown at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Chatham (10-2-4) improved its Mennen Division record to 5-1-1. That puts it in a tie for first place with Randolph, as each team has 11 points. Randolph, however, has two games remaining, while Chatham has one game remaining against Morris Knolls-Hills on Feb. 1.
CHATHAM, NJ
Saddle Brook defeats Manchester Regional - Girls basketball recap

Ella Marchesani scored 17 points to lead Saddle Brook past Manchester Regional 47-20 in Saddle Brook. Saddle Brook (12-3) took control early as it led 30-8 at halftime before outscoring Manchester Regional 17-12 in the second half. Saddle Brook also played strong defense as it held Manchester Regional (4-11) to single digits each quarter.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Toms River, NJ
