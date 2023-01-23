Read full article on original website
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos & coverage for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Westampton Tech (11-2) at Trenton Catholic (5-6), 4pm. Burlington Township (6-7) at Moorestown Friends (2-9), 5:30pm. Jackson Memorial (11-6) at Atlantic City (9-4), 4pm. Bridgeton (13-3) vs. Buena (5-10) at Buena Regional High School, 4pm. King's Christian (0-3) at St. Joseph (Hamm.) (3-6), 4pm. Atlantic Tech (2-12) at Cedar Creek...
Alec Stein rallies Golda Och over Weequahic in OT - Boys basketball recap
Alec Stein led with 23 points, including four 3-pointers and going three of four from the line, as Golda Och won in overtime, 50-46, over Weequahic in Newark. Ari Jacob added 10 points for Golda Och (5-7), which trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but bounced back to make it a 42-42 tie to end regulation.
Girls Basketball: Immaculata fends off North Hunterdon in dramatic win
Abby Lawrence hit a three-pointer with under a minute left to give Immaculata the lead in an eventual 55-51 win over North Hunterdon, in Somerville. Lawrence’s three gave Immaculata a two point, 53-51 lead. Just a few seconds later Maddie Babula would ice the game with two free throws.
Girls basketball: Shuster leads Wayne Hills to victory over Bergen Tech
Siena Shuster led all scorers with 26 points and seven rebounds to lift Wayne Hills to a 49-32 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Shannon Tighe added eight points and 10 rebounds for Wayne Hills (13-1). Isabella Taveras led Bergen Tech (3-12) with 16 points, while Jackie Gunderman added seven.
Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
NJWWA wrestling poll shows key Hunterdon/Warren rumbles coming up
Upcoming action in the Hunterdon/Warren region could have a major impact on the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll. Five Hunterdon/Warren teams are ranked in this week’s poll, and all five ranked teams will meet at least one of the others, and some more, this week. Phillipsburg remains...
Timothy Christian defeats East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Hannah McNulty recorded 14 points and five steals for Timothy Christian as it defeated East Brunswick Magnet 43-25 in Piscataway. Timothy Christian (3-10) also pulled down 40 rebounds with Holly Medina leading the way with 13 while Leah McNulty had 11. Camila Garcia led East Brunswick Magnet (8-7) with 14...
Holy Cross Prep tops Pennsauken - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock scored 21 points to lead Holy Cross Prep as it defeated Pennsauken 54-34 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (10-6) held a 28-22 lead at the half and outscored Pennsauken 26-12 in the second half, including a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Luke...
Boys Basketball: Marsh powers Hunterdon Central past West Windsor-Plainsboro North
Landyn Marsh scored 20 points to lead Hunterdon Central to a 60-35 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Matthew Schwartz netted 16 points for Hunterdon Central (8-9), which led 37-16 at halftime. Tyler Brickley added 12 points and Joshua Wilhelm chipped in with 10 in the win. Robert Rossi...
Summit defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap
Myles Blackley scored 24 points to help lift Summit past Cranford 52-44 in Summit. Summit (10-5) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 31-18 lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-21 in the second half, it was not enough as Summit held on for the win. David...
Hightstown beats Cinnaminson to extend winning streak - Girls basketball recap
Kyla Glasser-Hyman scored 16 of her game-high 24 points from the foul line as Hightstown extended its winning streak to seven with a 44-34 win over Cinnaminson in Hightstown. Hightstown built a 14-point lead at halftime and went on to improve to 15-2. Abby Misier added 14 points in the...
Hawthorne tops Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Pablo Gonzalez led Hawthorne with 20 points as it defeated Pompton Lakes 68-44 in Hawthorne. Hawthorne (4-9) held a 36-17 lead at the half after an 18-7 run in the first quarter and an 18-9 run in the second. It outscored Pompton Lakes 32-28 in the second half. Dylan Cambian...
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
Balanced effort powers Westampton Tech past Trenton Catholic- Boys Basketball recap
Jayson Carr scored 23 points to lead Westampton Tech to a 72-62 win over Trenton Catholic in Westampton. In total, four players reached double-figures for Westampton Tech (12-4). Tahjj Hunter had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyree Owes scored 10 points with 13 rebounds. Tony Kelly added 11 points in the win.
Girls Basketball: Hot start leads Piscataway Magnet past South Amboy
Piscataway Magnet got off to a hot start and rode it all the way until the end in a 46-32 win over South Amboy, in Piscataway.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 9 Chatham holds off Morristown to keep pace in Mennen race
Matt Nacinovich scored a goal and had three assists to lead Chatham, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 win over Morristown at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Chatham (10-2-4) improved its Mennen Division record to 5-1-1. That puts it in a tie for first place with Randolph, as each team has 11 points. Randolph, however, has two games remaining, while Chatham has one game remaining against Morris Knolls-Hills on Feb. 1.
Saddle Brook defeats Manchester Regional - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani scored 17 points to lead Saddle Brook past Manchester Regional 47-20 in Saddle Brook. Saddle Brook (12-3) took control early as it led 30-8 at halftime before outscoring Manchester Regional 17-12 in the second half. Saddle Brook also played strong defense as it held Manchester Regional (4-11) to single digits each quarter.
Hopewell Valley defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
John Michael Vlasac scored 14 points to lead Hopewell Valley past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 54-27 in Plainsboro. Hopewell Valley (7-8) took control early as it led 29-6 at halftime before outscoring West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25-21 in the second half. Milan Desai and Kevin Ellis added 11 points. Jahan Kulkarni and...
Fourth-quarter surge helps Oratory defeats Rahway - Boys basketball recap
Asher Bradley and Michael Pirone posted 13 points apiece to lead Oratory to a 57-41 victory over Rahway in Rahway. John Pirone and Patrick Conniff each tallied 11 points apiece for Oratory (8-7), who held a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Oratory went on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
