The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
L.A. County Sheriff provides update on Monterey Park mass shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Wednesday updated the public on the investigation into the Monterey Park mass shooting, which left 11 people dead and wounded 9 others following Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 22. Authorities say the suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park Saturday […]
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles on Pico Boulevard, Home to the ‘Obama Special,’ Closes After 32 Years
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, the American soul food restaurant chain with seven Los Angeles locations spanning from Pasadena to Hollywood, Long Beach and beyond, has officially closed its Mid-City location on Pico Boulevard after a 32-year run. First founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975 when he opened the original Long Beach outpost, Roscoe’s’ iconic location on Pico and La Brea Avenue welcomed countless high-profile guests over the years, including Snoop Dogg, Larry King, David Beckham and U.S. President Barack Obama, who ended up with his own “Obama Special” on the menu. Consisting of three wings with a choice...
californiapublic.com
Lai Lai Ballroom, Alhambra merchants refuse to be terrorized by Monterey Park shooting
The dance studio targeted after the Monterey Park shooting reopened Monday for lessons only, while a local businessman talked about the shock in the community.
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
californiapublic.com
Here are the 11 victims who were killed in the Monterey Park shooting
The 11 victims of the Monterey Park shooting on Lunar New Year’s Eve loved to dance, sing and socialize at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park.
californiapublic.com
‘One of the Most Unique People': Victim in Monterey Park Mass Shooting Remembered
Many people who live in Monterey Park were out celebrating Luna New Year on Saturday night when Tammy Sam was on her way home from a Lunar New Year festival when she heard the sound of gunfire. “I heard a succession of loud noises. It was like ‘bang bang,’” Sam...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
californiapublic.com
Release of 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage prompts beach closures in L.A. County
Mother’s Beach, Venice City Beach and Dockweiler State Beach were ordered closed after a blocked main line led to the sewage entering the storm drain system in Marina del Rey. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Mass Shooter Kills 10 People Celebrating Lunar New Year in Los Angeles Suburb
A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene. Another 10 people were taken to local...
Actress Sherry Cola talks about shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park
"Shortcomings" Sherry Cola expressed her sorrow following the mass shooting that happened in her hometown of Monterey Park."I was definitely devastated," said Actress Sherry Cola, who is from Monterey Park. "I definitely cried myself to sleep."As of Sunday at 3:26 p.m., 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. "This is Monterey Park, CA, where I grew up," Cola said. "I was actually just there on Thursday. This is where my Buddhist Temple is. All my friends that I grew up with, were born in...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Double arrest following downtown shooting yesterday
Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
Eater
LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka
Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: Beloved dance instructor rushed gunman before he was killed, witnesses say
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A beloved dance instructor was identified by the community as one of the eleven people killedin a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
SheKnows
Donald Faison Buys Ultra-Private Los Angeles Home With Natural Rock Pool for $3.2 Million – See Photos!
Scrubs alum Donald Faison and his longtime wife CaCee Cobb just made a major real estate move together: they bought a new home! According to new records obtained by Dirt, the couple went slightly above the asking price at $3.2 million for a two-story family home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood hospitalized after WaterWorld stunt accident
A witness who spoke with Eyewitness News said it all unfolded during a WaterWorld performance. He said the performer was on one of the towers, and as part of the act, fell into the water.
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
Monterey Park mass shooting: Authorities took 5 hours to warn the public that gunman was on the run
Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: 'Hero' civilians disarmed gunman at Alhambra dancehall: Sheriff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - The mass shooting that left 11 dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park could have been "much worse" if it hadn't been for the actions of several civilians who disarmed the gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, at a scene in Alhambra, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday evening.
Minutes after Monterey Park shooting, bystanders wrestled gun away from suspect in Alhambra
Less than 20 minutes after the mass shooting in Monterey Park, bystanders wrestled a gun away from a man at a dance hall in Alhambra, officials say.
