Elon, NC

ELON University

Alumni in Action: Kathleen Hupfeld ’16 wants to pave the way

Kathleen Hupfeld ’16 has made a name for herself as one of the emerging leaders in the world of neuroscience. She’s authored over 30 papers, has nearly 400 citations and has been granted more than $660,000 in grant funding and achievement awards. Most recently, she was named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Science list.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Help choose the moments that defined Elon

The signature event of the yearlong commemoration will be an innovation reception on Friday, Nov. 3. At this event, Elon will honor shining examples of innovation, creativity, community and resilience from the last 100 years. Honorees will include programs, initiatives, buildings, ideas and events that have established Elon as a national leader in higher education and a foundational fixture in the Alamance County community. The list will include some of the figures who spearheaded these moments.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Nick Gozik publishes book on inclusive excellence in education abroad

Dean of Global Education and Assistant Professor Nick Gozik has recently published the co-edited volume entitled “A House Where All Belong: Redesigning Education Abroad for Inclusive Excellence,” along with Heather Barclay Hamir, President & CEO of the Institute for Study Abroad. Published by The Forum on Education Abroad,...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Campus safety and services during ‘Fake Break’

Winter Term exams for undergraduate students and some graduate programs will take place Tuesday, Jan. 24. The gap in time from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through the beginning of Spring Term on Monday, Jan. 30 is sometimes colloquially referred to as “fake break,” and several campus services will have adjusted hours during this time.
ELON University

Elon NYC alumni chapter unite for two-day service weekend

Elon University alumni in New York City gathered at Xavier Mission for two days of service and volunteering this January. This meaningful engagement brought alumni together to support Xavier Mission’s food pantry and soup kitchen. Xavier Mission is a for-impact organization providing basic services as well as opportunities for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ELON University

Jam-packed month of design thinking this Winter Term

Students enrolled in the Pathways to Design Thinking course are advancing their ability to facilitate client projects committed to increasing equity, inclusion and connection through design thinking methods. In addition to supporting client goals, students also get the chance to work on personal projects. Course clients this semester include Safer...
ELON, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away

Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26

Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
GREENSBORO, NC
ELON University

Education faculty, staff and students participate in a MLK Day of Service at North Graham Elementary School

To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Cherrel Miller Dye, assistant professor of education and executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion, collaborated with Lesley Henry, director of education outreach, and Rickeya Jones, principal of North Graham Elementary School, to provide a meaningful inspirational experience for students and to deepen Elon’s support of its local school partners.
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
thestokesnews.com

School system braces for challenges ahead

Stokes County School Board members came in ready to discuss nearly 400 pages of a Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) in preparation for Monday night’s meeting with Peterson / Gordon Architects Consultant Engineering Service. The FCA assessment began in August of last year and concluded in October. Teams from the firm visited every school in Stokes County to collect data and help define the condition of the schools. The lengthy report focused on each of the 19 school’s exteriors, interiors, roof surfaces, plumbing systems, HVAC, and electrical systems.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL

Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

