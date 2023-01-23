Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Ski resort trails got some fresh powder today but this season has been less busy than previous winters which affects snow-centered sport stores. Rob Bohr is the owner of The Ski Corner, a ski and snowboard store on the border of Scranton and Dickson City. He said while business has been down due to the milder winter, Bohr says it’s not as bad as he thought it’d be.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO