Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
wtaj.com
Pennsylvania Auditor General questions property tax increases for 12 school districts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released an audit of 12 school districts across the commonwealth, uncovering a legal practice where districts are raising their local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their General Funds. “These districts represent a cross-section of Pennsylvania...
Democrats issue statement on efforts to end House gridlock
HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) – Several democrats of the Pennsylvania House have issued a statement on the progress of the Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward. Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward was tasked with finding a bipartisan agreement to end gridlock in the House. State Representatives Tim Briggs (D-Montgomery), Morgan Cephas (D-Phila.) and Peter Schweyer […]
WOLF
House Democratic members of Speaker's Workgroup issue statement on House gridlock
PA - (WOLF) — Democratic State Representatives Tim Briggs, Morgan Cephas, and Peter Schweyer issued a statement on the progress of the Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward. The Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward is tasked with finding a bipartisan agreement to end gridlock in the House....
Pennsylvania Insurance Department finds violations against Geisinger
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hospital that has multiple health centers across Pennsylvania was violating medical claims that were being processed, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) announced. In a news release issued Wednesday, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said that Geisinger’s violations were found during a “comprehensive Affordable Care Act (ACA) market conduct examination.” The PID […]
‘Commonwealth of conscience’ trapped behind gridlock
(The Center Square) – Frustration and betrayal befall the story of Pennsylvania’s current legislative gridlock, but for one lawmaker, there’s still a chance for redemption waiting on the other side. “Pennsylvania is a commonwealth of conscience,” said Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Hollidaysburg, in an interview with The Center Square on Tuesday. “That is my hope.” Gregory’s comments come one day after he testified – in graphic detail – before the Republican...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WOLF
New government office hopes to transform business in PA
Harrisburg, PA — Pennsylvania is open for business. With the creation of a new state office, Governor Josh Shapiro is trying to make good on a campaign promise to spurn economic growth. With the stroke of a pen, the Office of Transformation and Opportunity is now born. “We are...
Students flock to Pa. Capitol to promote school choice
Hundreds of students gathered at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday to celebrate the kickoff of National School Choice Week. Filling the Capitol Rotunda marble staircase and railing around it, students from around the state who attend charter, cyber and private schools as well as are homeschooled rallied to urge state policymakers to recognize the value of having a choice when it comes to their education.
WOLF
PA state senator sponsored 'Queer Prom' that handed out condoms, lube to 13-year-olds
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A state senator from Pennsylvania is facing backlash for sponsoring a "Queer Prom" event for adolescents as young as 13 and as old as 21. Democratic Pennsylvania state Senator Steve Santarsiero's name appears among a list of groups and individuals who supported the youth event that took place outside of Philadelphia.
WOLF
CHOP receives assistance to combat child hunger in NEPA
PA - (WOLF) — Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP), joined by AllOne Foundation, is continuing its effort to erase childhood hunger in multiple Pennsylvania counties. As a direct result of an awarded grant of $75,000 by AllOne Foundation, CHOP announced Wednesday that more than 30,000 children will be provided with daily food access across multiple counties due to AllOne Foundation funding that will allow CHOP to secure a cargo van.
Pennsylvania lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to introduce a bill that would help low-income families facing medical debt. The plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled on Monday by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski (D-Lackawanna); and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The […]
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Cyber Charter Schools Score Below State Average
(TNS) — Cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania failed to meet state averages on standardized tests in 2022, a review by The Sunday Times found. Cyber school leaders attribute the proficiency rates, including 4.6 percent in math for the state's largest charter school, to low participation rates and a different way of learning.
Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
wskg.org
Why does the State Museum of Pennsylvania have the remains of hundreds of Native Americans?
The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the remains of 908 Native Americans that have not been repatriated. In fact, a new ProPublica investigation based on data from the National Parks Service found that the museum has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country. The remains of...
Tax caps leave many Pennsylvania municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
Pennsylvania municipalities that lack home rule charters are unable to increase a variety of taxes beyond limits set by a state law from the 1960s, according to a new report.
Pennsylvania Senate may relax disabled veterans’ public assistance eligibility
(The Center Square) – Disabled veterans in Pennsylvania may soon qualify for more public assistance programs. The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee unanimously approved legislation last week to exclude benefit payments from income restrictions that often disqualify servicemembers from using public assistance programs. “My office has heard the stories from veterans struggling to qualify for programs like the property tax/rebate program because of the disability payments they have...
WOLF
Susquehanna River North Branch named 2023 River of the Year
PA - (WOLF) — The North Branch of the Susquehanna River in NEPA has been selected by a public vote as the state’s 2023 River of the Year. “Through planned River of the Year celebrations, public awareness of the value of the North Branch of the Susquehanna River will be increased and major initiatives along this section of the river will be underscored. Economic revitalization of river-town communities will enhance access to the river; increase tourism; and provide additional land and water-based recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike.
Pennsylvania reconsiders psychiatric bed registry
(The Center Square) – After years of struggling to connect patients with psychiatric care across the state, the General Assembly wants to create a mental health treatment database to fix the ongoing miscommunication. The legislation would align Pennsylvania with care coordination offered in other states and is a step in line with recent increases in funding for mental health care. The proposal, Senate Bill 178, would create a database overseen...
Comments / 0