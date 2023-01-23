STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment. The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45 p.m. A black truck entered the lot. The suspects approach a red 4-door 2023 Polaris Razor XP4 1000 UTV, drive it to the back of the building, and load it onto a trailer attached to a light colored SUV. At least two people are believed to be involved in the theft.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO