KIMT
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
KIMT
4 pets die in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Multiple pets died during a house fire Monday night in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 6 p.m. at 203 Giles Place and the occupants of the home were able to escape. Two dogs and two cats died as a result of the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage.
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman injured after rollover crash on I-90
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A Rushford woman was injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Jenna Guenther, 50, was eastbound on I-90 when she lost control and the vehicle rolled. She was taken to St. Marys with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened just before...
Crash at Intersection Outside of Stewartville Hospitalizes Teen
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two vehicle crash at a rural Olmsted County intersection sent a Stewartville teenager to the hospital Monday. The State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle wreck shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and County Rd. 20, which is about two miles east of Stewartville.
KIMT
Collision east of Stewartville sends one to the hospital
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a collision east of Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wade Alan Baker, 47 of Wykoff, was driving east on Highway 30 and Owen Donald Nelson, 17 of Stewartville, was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol says they collided in the intersection around 6:46 pm Monday after one driver failed to stop for the stop sign.
Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December
A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
KIMT
Dodge County shows off renovated highway department facility
DODGE CENTER, Minn. - On Tuesday afternoon, an open house was held at the newly renovated highway department facility for Dodge County. Dodge County engineer Guy Kohlnhofer said the building was built in 1980 and needed to be modernized. The facility has improved heating and cooling systems, along with security...
KIMT
"The Mess Hall" rage room set to open on Friday in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is welcoming a new place to smash stuff and get out your rage. The Mess Hall welcomes your destructive side with opportunities to break computers, glass, and splatter paint. This rage room is the first of its kind in Rochester with the nearest one located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: OCSO release pics of suspect, vehicles in $26K UTV theft from Podein’s in Stewartville
UPDATE: 1/24/2023 – The OCSO on Tuesday released pictures of a suspect and two vehicles allegedly involved in a $26,000 UTV theft at Podein’s Power Equipment in Stewartville on Sunday. One of the suspected vehicles is a 2013 GMC Yukon, and the other is a black 2007-2013 Chevy...
KIMT
No persons of interest in mobile home shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - No one is hurt after shots are fired at a Rochester mobile home. On Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m., a woman living in a mobile home park in the 2300 block of Park Ln SE called police, saying a suspicious person with their face covered was circling her home. While on the phone with a dispatcher, the person shot at her home multiple times.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
KIMT
UTV stolen from power equipment business
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment. The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45 p.m. A black truck entered the lot. The suspects approach a red 4-door 2023 Polaris Razor XP4 1000 UTV, drive it to the back of the building, and load it onto a trailer attached to a light colored SUV. At least two people are believed to be involved in the theft.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Local business owner is good Samaritan
Mill Street Tavern owner Ryan Pierce is a local hero, at least to Mike Fabish and his girlfriend Bonnie Schultz. Fabish, 76, of Cannon Falls is a walker. He can regularly be found traversing the streets of Cannon Falls in all sorts of weather and conditions. The morning of Jan....
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
WEAU-TV 13
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma, Wis. woman is facing a charge in connection to a fatal crash. A criminal complaint shows 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, on May 31, 2022...
KIMT
Rochester man to stand trial for summer assaults
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of assaulting a police officer is pleading not guilty. Mahamed Adan Abikar, 30 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial on April 17 for fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree assault. Court documents state that Rochester police were called to the Salvation Army on July...
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
KAAL-TV
Motive in mobile home shooting a mystery
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have few leads after a mobile home was shot Friday evening. Officers responded to Parkside Mobile Estates, 2312 Park Lane SE, at about 11:22 p.m. Jan. 20, according to Casey Moilanen, after an 18-year-old female mobile home resident called dispatch about a suspicious person with their face covered circling her residence.
