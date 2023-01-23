Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Department of Conservation confirms mountain lion was hit by car in Franklin County
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Franklin County on Monday. In a Facebook post, the department said that a driver hit the mountain lion at the intersection of Highway T and Old Highway 100, just north of Villa Ridge. The animal was reportedly injured...
newschannel20.com
Jersey county sheriff's office searching for missing woman
DOW, Ill. (WCCU) — The Jersey County Sheriff's Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing/endangered 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow, Illinois. Police say Vatole is a cancer survivor, has medical complications, and wears a colostomy bag. She went missing from her home on January 8, 2023. We're...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man accused of stealing and damaging car during custody dispute
A Franklin County man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing and damaging a vehicle in Washington. Patrick Sullivan, 40, of Washington, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage. He’s being held on $50,000 bond. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash
David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
kjluradio.com
Crawford County teen seriously injured in rollover crash south of Steelville
A Crawford County teen is seriously injured in a rollover crash about six miles south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cole Barton, 18, of Steelville, was driving on Highway 19 Monday morning when he failed to negotiate a curve. Troopers say Barton overcorrected, overturned, and was thrown from the vehicle.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Bullock Speaks About Jail Break
(Farmington) Four of the five inmates that escaped last week from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington remain in custody in Ohio, awaiting extradition back to Missouri. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says they aren’t sure at this point as to when the four will be back in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
House Springs woman arrested after traffic crash
A House Springs woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Miller Road south of Eagles View Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Corrine Argus was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu north on Miller Road and failed to maintain a single lane and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries. The accident took place shortly after 1:30 Sunday afternoon. She was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended and Revoked.
Police, court disagree over the release of teens 'armed with modified guns' connected with City Foundry car break-ins
ST. LOUIS — During an interview with 5 On Your Side on Monday, Gail Watkins, with Mothers Advocating Safe Streets made a comment on the minds of many. "It just baffles me to put them back into the hands of their parents," Watkins said. She's talking about two teens...
KMOV
Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
Police: 23-year-old St. Louis woman goes missing
St. Louis authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
WISH-TV
Concrete contractor facing lawsuits for allegedly scamming people out of thousands
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A Missouri concrete contractor has been working under the radar for years and taking on new jobs despite a trail of lawsuits, a police investigation, and court orders to pay back tens of thousands of dollars. Dan Carbone is based out of Franklin County....
mymoinfo.com
Chief Lewis on recent tampering of fire hydrant
(Festus) Last week thousands of gallons of water was released on Shapiro Drive in Festus after vandals tampered with a fire hydrant. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the incident happened during the early morning hours last Tuesday. My MO Info · KJ012023C.WAV. The vandalism is a violation of...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man sentenced to 12 years on felony drug charges
Scott Warren Hageman, 51, of Arnold has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for growing marijuana and manufacturing methamphetamine at a home on Pomme Road in Arnold. The home is near Lone Dell Elementary School, 2500 Tomahawk Drive, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Hageman pleaded guilty to...
mymoinfo.com
Total Snow Amounts Across the Listening Area
(Farmington) Snowfall amounts for the area are in, and a section of St. Francois County received the most snow flakes this week. Luke Turnbough has details.
Map of St. Louis area snowfall totals shows Farmington with ten inches of snow
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas south of St. Louis, like Farmington, are reporting six to ten inches of snow. The region was bracing to be hit with a lot of snow. A “Memphis Low” path...
kfmo.com
Jefferson County Chiropractor Guilty of Fraud
(Arnold, MO) A chiropractor from Jefferson County, 65 year old Thomas G. Hobbs, is pleading guilty to charges that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Hobbs pled guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a conspiracy charge and admitted conspiring to commit the crimes of health care fraud, making false statements, theft of government funds and Social Security fraud. Hobbs was part owner of PowerMed Inc., a chiropractic clinic in Arnold. Despite his lack of a medical license, between 2011 and 2019, he purchased and dispensed prescription medications, administered injections, and dispensed medications intravenously to patients. Hobbs admitted the losses to the Social Security Administration and private insurers exceeded $3.5 million. Hobbs is the seventh of ten individuals indicted in the case in 2020 to plead guilty. Hobbs is scheduled to be sentenced April 19. The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment for each count, a fine of $250,000, or both. Both sides have agreed to recommend a four year prison term. Hobbs will also be ordered to repay the money.
mymoinfo.com
Bonne Terre Historical Society Preserving Past
(Bonne Terre) The Bonne Terre Historical Society is a group of about 10 individuals who donate their time to help preserve and display the history of that St Francois County community. Stephanie Bennett is the secretary for the organization. She says they have two buildings they work out of. Recently, they’ve been sorting a collection historical items from the library and other sources…
mymoinfo.com
Ronald W. Strauser – Service – 01/29/23 at 2 p.m.
Ronald Strauser of Farmington died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be at a later date at the Old Cave Springs Cemetery in Sullivan. Visitation for Ronald Strauser...
kwos.com
Panthers on the prowl
A cougar is hit by a car near Union. Conservation officials say the mountain lion was hit near Villa Ridge Monday night. The driver wasn’t hurt but the animal appeared to be injured and ran off. Another cougar was spotted on a game camera near Sturgeon recently.
