(Arnold, MO) A chiropractor from Jefferson County, 65 year old Thomas G. Hobbs, is pleading guilty to charges that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Hobbs pled guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a conspiracy charge and admitted conspiring to commit the crimes of health care fraud, making false statements, theft of government funds and Social Security fraud. Hobbs was part owner of PowerMed Inc., a chiropractic clinic in Arnold. Despite his lack of a medical license, between 2011 and 2019, he purchased and dispensed prescription medications, administered injections, and dispensed medications intravenously to patients. Hobbs admitted the losses to the Social Security Administration and private insurers exceeded $3.5 million. Hobbs is the seventh of ten individuals indicted in the case in 2020 to plead guilty. Hobbs is scheduled to be sentenced April 19. The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment for each count, a fine of $250,000, or both. Both sides have agreed to recommend a four year prison term. Hobbs will also be ordered to repay the money.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO