ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Florida teacher arrested for trying to meet up with student for sex

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TJuO_0kOD7nFh00
Courtesy of: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teacher was arrested after deputies said he tried to meet a student for sex, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

64-year-old Timothy Liscum drove to a location in Brevard County expecting to meet a minor child for the purpose of having sexual relations.

Deputies said Liscum communicated with the student through an electronic device. The student became concerned about the conversations and told another student, as well as a trusted teacher. The teacher immediately reported the information to school administrators.

The school administrators contacted the Satellite Beach Police Department, who requested assistance from investigators with the Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit.

Deputies said an agent took over the online identity of the child, and during subsequent conversations, Liscum, thinking that he was still talking to the child, solicited the student to meet for the purpose of having sexual relations, according to BCSO.

When Liscum arrived at the meeting location, he was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail.

He is currently being held on a $70,000 bond.

“It is disgusting that monsters like this are out there where they can prey upon our children, but thankfully the student, her friend, and our teacher, in this case all did exactly what should be done to bring this individual to justice!! A huge thank you to the teacher for being such a trusted person to the students, the members of the Satellite Beach Police Department for their efforts in the investigation, and of course Agent Stake, for all they did to get this individual behind bars!!,” posted Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Facebook.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities attempt to identify any other potential victims.

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
fox35orlando.com

Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school

A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
DELTONA, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled

When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
FELLSMERE, FL
cbs12.com

$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
FORT PIERCE, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
oviedocommunitynews.org

Invasive ducks ruffle feathers in Oviedo

Want to stay informed? Sign up for OCN’s free weekly newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. The ducks are not lame on Oviedo Boulevard. In fact, they are plentiful. And aggressive. And causing headaches for residents. “They are very mean,” Oviedo resident Nancy Evans said during public comment at...
OVIEDO, FL
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy