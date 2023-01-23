ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Fun 104.3

Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
krwc1360.com

Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm

A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
NEW ULM, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash

NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
marshallradio.net

Tractor rear-ended by semi-truck on Hwy 59 north of Slayton

SLAYTON, MN – A farm tractor was rear-ended by a semi-truck Monday morning on Highway 59 north of Slayton. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:40 Monday morning, a 1990 International Hydro-186 Tractor and a 2006 Peterbilt 549 Semi-truck were traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Murray County north of Slayton. Near the intersection with 141.
SLAYTON, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin

UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
FRONTENAC, MN
State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December

A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
ROCHESTER, MN
Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
