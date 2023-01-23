Read full article on original website
Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car
A driver tending to their vehicle along a Minnesota highway Wednesday morning was sent airborne when another vehicle slid off the icy roadway and collided with the stalled car. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the incident on Interstate 694 and Rice Street in Shoreview. The first driver...
Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
krwc1360.com
Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm
A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
valleynewslive.com
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
marshallradio.net
Tractor rear-ended by semi-truck on Hwy 59 north of Slayton
SLAYTON, MN – A farm tractor was rear-ended by a semi-truck Monday morning on Highway 59 north of Slayton. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:40 Monday morning, a 1990 International Hydro-186 Tractor and a 2006 Peterbilt 549 Semi-truck were traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Murray County north of Slayton. Near the intersection with 141.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
Crash at Intersection Outside of Stewartville Hospitalizes Teen
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two vehicle crash at a rural Olmsted County intersection sent a Stewartville teenager to the hospital Monday. The State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle wreck shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and County Rd. 20, which is about two miles east of Stewartville.
State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night
The City of Minneapolis has declared one-sided street parking beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, saying ambulances, firetrucks and school buses are experiencing difficulties due to the narrowing of the streets caused by this month's snow. Vehicle owners will only be allowed to park on the odd side of streets that...
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December
A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
Bundle Up and Take a Candlelit Hike in Rochester this Weekend
A little over a week ago I wrote about candlelit hikes that are going on around Minnesota at different state parks. But I recently learned that we also have a candlelit hike right here in Rochester, Minnesota! The next candlelit hike in Rochester is coming up this weekend. Minnesota State...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
