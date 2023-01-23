Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Digital Trends
The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale
Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, HBO Max, Fire TV, Roku, Beats Headphones, & More
The best deals and savings on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, we're seeing a lot of incredible beginning-of-the-year deep discounts on all sorts of home entertainment and streaming gear. Retailers like Amazon have to clear last year's inventory to make more room for this year's new models. Their loss is your gain. And we're all happy about it!
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
Best Buy deal slashes $700 off the price of this 65-inch LG QNED smart TV
Best Buy has quietly slashed $700 off the price of the 65-inch LG Class 83 Series smart TV, but how long will it last?
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
ZDNet
Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy
There's nothing better than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football fan, pickleball enthusiast, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
The best premium Android TV has returned to its record low price of $898
Amazon has sent the price of the Sony X90K series TV crashing back down to its Black Friday-level price for a limited time.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to $800 on Samsung's The Frame TV Ahead of the Super Bowl
If you're looking to save big on a new TV ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Samsung is offering massive discounts on The Frame TV. As a part of Samsung’s Super Sunday Sales Event, The Frame TV is on sale for up to 23% off. Samsung's best-selling Frame TV is not only one of the best QLED TVs out there, but the 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch sizes of the 2022 model are marked down to the best prices we’ve seen so far this year.
Android Headlines
Retailer prematurely starts selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Slated to go official on February 1, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series may not be available for purchase at a nearby store until at least a couple of weeks later. Leaks have suggested that sales will begin on February 17, though you can pre-order the devices immediately after launch. But a retailer in Matagalpa, Nicaragua may have jumped the gun and started selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra early. A local retailer called KM CELL STORE recently posted on its Facebook page that it has the 12GB+256GB variant of the phone in all four colors available for immediate delivery.
Report: thin is in for the iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro won't just Think Different. It'll Feel Different and Look Different too
Shop Amazon's Best Furniture Deals This Week
Furniture shopping online can be both exciting and overwhelming. With hundreds of options to choose from, you’re sure to find something that you love, but the endless amount of choices can become a bit of a headache. That’s where we come in. We’ve found the best furniture deals Amazon has to offer this week, with discounts of over 50% on TV stands, chairs, pantries, and more!
ZDNet
The LG C2 83-inch OLED TV is $1300 at Best Buy. It's a great upgrade choice for the big game
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
CNET
Refurb iPhone and Apple Watch Models Are Available at Huge Discounts Today at Woot
With sleek designs and impressive performance, Apple products often score highly in our reviews and its flagship products top our best phone and best smartwatch lists at the start of 2023. That premium experience comes at a price, though, and Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash on your next Apple product with this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
People are only just realizing there’s an Android setting which means you’ll never miss an alarm even with low battery
THE top hack for ensuring your Android's alarm clock goes off every time has been revealed. Even forgetting to charge your phone is no match for this almost effortless trick. To sound your Android's alarm clock even through things like low battery, you'll have to dive into what's called Doze mode.
No Samsung? No problem. Samsung wants to stream shows to any TV
Samsung's free TV Plus streaming service could be coming to other firms' TVs too
Apple Insider
Save up to $500 on MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV 4K at Amazon this week
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This week's best Amazon deals are all about MacBooks, with discounts knocking up to 20% off retail prices on M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros. With Apple introducing the M2 MacBook Pro lineup...
Comments / 0