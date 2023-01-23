Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
dayton.com
Cajun restaurant opens in downtown Miamisburg
Rajun Cajun Grill has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Miamisburg after traveling to different fairs, festivals and pop-ups over the last four years. “What we try to do is make good food and bring people together,” said David R. Vaughn, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Melissa. Usually good food does that, so we figured why not go bigger.”
dayton.com
Dayton business owners to battle in chicken competition
Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, and Michael Baxter, owner of Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, will battle it out in a chicken competition Saturday, March 4 at The Arena Sports Bar in Dayton. “He said he has the best chicken (and) I said I have the best chicken,...
dayton.com
Sledding in Dayton: Best place to go on a snow day like this
Combing through our archives revealed hundreds of sledding photos from the past decade. Wherever there is a snow-covered slope, sled-riding thrill-seekers will find it. We’ve realized Dayton is actually a stellar place to slip, slide and get rosy cheeks all in the name of winter fun. The most popular...
dayton.com
Bubble tea shop moving into former Dayton coffee bar
Dayton’s first bubble tea food truck will soon open a brick-and-mortar space in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood, owner Nicole Cornett confirmed. Cornett said Billie Gold Bubble Tea is expected to open in March at 732 Watervliet Ave. where Press Coffee Bar was previously located. Press Coffee Bar’s last day at that spot was Jan. 20. The owner of Press Coffee Bar, Janell Barker, told Dayton.com they plan to continue to operate at 257 Wayne Ave.
WDTN
The Bloody Mary Showdown Is Back
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Who has what it takes to make the Best Bloody Mary in all of Dayton? Find out at the 2023 Bloody Mary Showdown! Lisa Grigsby shared all the juicy details of this event. Happening from noon – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5th at Top...
dayton.com
Dayton-area breweries to host winter markets for local vendors
Two breweries in the Dayton area are hosting winter markets for local vendors to sell their goods during the off-season of farmers markets. This endeavor is bolstered by Alli Hicks, owner of Gem City Bakehouse. Hicks told Dayton.com there is a period between the end of holiday markets in December and the start of farmers markets in May or June which is relatively void of markets or pop-ups for vendors.
Winter Restaurant Week: Miami Valley restaurants offer new dishes at reduced prices
Winter Restaurant Week by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is a chance for dozens of local restaurants to show off their menu.
dayton.com
Hip-hop stars raise money for Dayton skate parks
It’s uncommon to have international hip-hop artists like Aesop Rock, Blockhead and Lupe Fiasco decide to support a particular set of projects in a small market city in a flyover state. But that’s exactly what has happened with “Pumpkin Seeds,” the collaborative fundraising single raising money for The Collaboratory in Dayton with the goal of completing skateboard parks at Claridge Park and Home Avenue.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
dayton.com
Warped Wing in Springboro to celebrate vintage and barrel-aged beers
Guests will be able to explore specialty keg tappings along with a selection of vintage and barrel-aged bottle pours from the warped cellar. According to a release from Warped Wing, a selection of the bottles will also be available to purchase during the event. Tickets for 5-ounce pours are $6...
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?
MIAMI VALLEY — A winter storm brought some measurable snowfall to parts of the Miami Valley. Here are some of the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning:. >> Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. BUTLER COUNTY:. Middletown: 1.3 inches.
Crashes reported as snow and rain cover roads throughout the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple crashes have been reported across the area as heavy snow moves through the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says roads will become snow-covered and icy as the wet roads...
Over 400 in the dark after power outage near Centerville
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents are in the dark Wednesday as crews work to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio are responding to the Centerville area to try and turn power back on for customers, as of 10:25 p.m. Kabel says an […]
dayton.com
African Utopian Boutique opens in Fairborn ‘to bring a level of diversity,’ owner says
African Utopian Boutique, a new store featuring handmade clothing from Ethiopia and Ghana, is now open in Fairborn. After moving to Fairborn from Texas three years ago, owner Sylvia Chess said she noticed the city was growing but felt the downtown area was missing something special. “The ultimate reason I...
One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
dayton.com
Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol
Demnika’s Italiano, an Italian restaurant that opened last November at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, is now serving beer, liquor and wine. The restaurant received its D-5 liquor permit on Friday, Jan. 20, the owners confirmed. The son and mother duo, Ali and Advije Demnika, teamed up to...
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
dayton.com
Jewish Community Center hosts trivia night as part of ‘Boomers’ series
Only a schmendrick (Yiddish for an ineffectual or foolish person) would miss the upcoming celebration of Jewish culture with the Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. The event is part of the JCC’s Boomers Night Out series and will include snacks, community and trivia from the...
Comments / 0