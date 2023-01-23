Read full article on original website
King Cake Bread Pudding: Decadent DessertsTina Howell
Where to Eat in New Orleans2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next weekKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on a solo tour that includes New Orleans stopTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
whereyat.com
Best Uptown New Orleans' Bars | Most Popular NOLA Uptown Bars
Whenever someone says that they want to visit New Orleans, they usually say that they're going to just visit The French Quarter. But any local will tell you that the Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans is really one of the best places to spend a day or two in. From excellent St. Charles Avenue restaurants to unique Magazine Street boutiques, Uptown New Orleans has it all. The bars are especially fun to visit.
NOLA.com
See New Orleans chefs, restaurants, bakery named semifinalists in 2023 James Beard Awards
There’s a new slate of New Orleans restaurants and chefs in the running for this year’s James Beard Foundation awards, including emerging talent, classics and revived classics. The culinary organization has released its list of semifinalists for these prestigious and closely-watched honors. Like last year, this slate of...
Broadway in New Orleans announces “Wicked,” “Annie” and more for '23-'24 season
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023-2024 schedule of Broadway plays at The Saenger Theatre is filled with blockbuster performances. The upcoming season, which will kick off with the pre-Broadway list, includes such hit shows as A WONDERFUL WORLD in October, and the much-anticipated return of LES MISÉRABLES. It also...
Eater
Look Inside the Tell Me Bar, New Orleans’s Moody New Natural Wine Bar
New Orleans is a city enamored with history and tradition, and not one closely associated with modernity. As such, the most celebrated wine cellars in town tend to be the oldest, grandest, and most expensive, found at fine-dining institutions like Commander’s Palace, Antoine’s, and Brennan’s. But a new natural wine bar in the Lower Garden District, the Tell Me Bar, is bringing the modern world of wine to this tradition-rich city.
myneworleans.com
13th Annual Horses, Hops & Cops Fundraiser, Meet the Famous Budweiser Clydesdales
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Budweiser present the 13th annual Horses, Hops & Cops fundraiser scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 5-8 p.m. The event will again be held at the N.O.P.D. horse stables located at 1021 Harrison Ave. in New Orleans City Park. The event is free for all ages.
wwno.org
Big Freedia returns to TV with a new show about her business endeavors
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Coming in the summer of 2023, New Orleans' own Big Freedia will bring us the brand-new series, Big Freedia Means Business. This new show documents the Queen of Bounce’s new music and entrepreneurial endeavors that have occurred since her last docu-series, “Big Freedia Bounces Back.” Big Freedia joins us for more on her musical journey and this exciting new series.
NOLA.com
Bacchus announces actor, comedian as 2023 king. His wife is a Louisiana local.
Actor and comedian Adam Devine will reign over the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, according to krewe captain Clark Brennan. Devine is from Waterloo, Iowa, but his wife is a Louisiana native. In 2021, Devine married actress Chloe Bridges, who is from Houma. As Bacchus LIV, Devine will lead the parade...
WWL-TV
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is back!
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is happening Saturday, February 4 in Federal City. There’s a parade starting at 9 a.m. on 2/4 followed by the festival from 10a-6p.
Actress who grew up in New Orleans East nominated for Oscar for work in 'The Whale'
NEW ORLEANS — The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced from Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, including acting nominations for Hong Chau from New Orleans East and Brian Tyree Henry, who plays a man from New Orleans in Causeway. Chau was nominated in the category of Best...
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
NOLA.com
New name on New Orleans skyline: See which Poydras Street tower is getting an updated sign
The Mississippi-based bank that acquired New Orleans’ First Bank and Trust last year is renaming its new local headquarters building among the office towers of Poydras Street. The 36-story building at the intersection of Poydras and O'Keefe Avenue known as the First Bank & Trust Tower is being renamed...
WDSU
New Orleans actress, Hong Chau, nominated for an Oscar
A New Orleans actress has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in the movie "The Whale." According to IMDB, Hong Chau was born at a refugee camp in Vietnam but moved to New Orleans as a young child. She was raised in New Orleans East, where she attended Eleanor McMain Secondary School and Ben Franklin Senior High School.
225batonrouge.com
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
Black men are 70x more likely to be killed in New Orleans than the national average
Black men are 70 times more likely to die due to homicide in New Orleans than the national average, according to the New Orleans Heath Department. City Council President JP Morrell spoke to Newell Normand about how the city can address crime.
Thousands lose power in uptown New Orleans
More than 9,000 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power this morning, mainly in the Uptown area. The bulk of the outages are in the Audubon Park area , with outages also along Napoleon Ave. and the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.
It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907
The Iconic Hotel whose extensive history started back in the twilight of the Gilded Age is one of New Orleans’ most fabulous places to visit. Its grand European-inspired ambiance and warm hospitality have truly made it a wonderful destination for everyone to experience.
NOLA.com
Power restored Uptown; no cause yet for outage that knocked out electricity for 9,000
About 9,000 people were without power Monday morning in New Orleans, primarily Uptown, according to Entergy's outage map. The power went out around 9:30 a.m. and was restored for most customers by noon, Entergy said. The bulk of the outage was on the riverside of St. Charles Avenue between Audubon...
NOLA.com
Fatal shooting in Gentilly leads to SWAT roll, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Gentilly, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to authorities around 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Perlita Street (map). The man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. His name and...
This Is Louisiana's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
