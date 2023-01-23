ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

whereyat.com

Best Uptown New Orleans' Bars | Most Popular NOLA Uptown Bars

Whenever someone says that they want to visit New Orleans, they usually say that they're going to just visit The French Quarter. But any local will tell you that the Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans is really one of the best places to spend a day or two in. From excellent St. Charles Avenue restaurants to unique Magazine Street boutiques, Uptown New Orleans has it all. The bars are especially fun to visit.
Eater

Look Inside the Tell Me Bar, New Orleans’s Moody New Natural Wine Bar

New Orleans is a city enamored with history and tradition, and not one closely associated with modernity. As such, the most celebrated wine cellars in town tend to be the oldest, grandest, and most expensive, found at fine-dining institutions like Commander’s Palace, Antoine’s, and Brennan’s. But a new natural wine bar in the Lower Garden District, the Tell Me Bar, is bringing the modern world of wine to this tradition-rich city.
wwno.org

Big Freedia returns to TV with a new show about her business endeavors

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Coming in the summer of 2023, New Orleans' own Big Freedia will bring us the brand-new series, Big Freedia Means Business. This new show documents the Queen of Bounce’s new music and entrepreneurial endeavors that have occurred since her last docu-series, “Big Freedia Bounces Back.” Big Freedia joins us for more on her musical journey and this exciting new series.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off

My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
GRAND ISLE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans actress, Hong Chau, nominated for an Oscar

A New Orleans actress has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in the movie "The Whale." According to IMDB, Hong Chau was born at a refugee camp in Vietnam but moved to New Orleans as a young child. She was raised in New Orleans East, where she attended Eleanor McMain Secondary School and Ben Franklin Senior High School.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Thousands lose power in uptown New Orleans

More than 9,000 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power this morning, mainly in the Uptown area. The bulk of the outages are in the Audubon Park area , with outages also along Napoleon Ave. and the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods
NEW ORLEANS, LA

