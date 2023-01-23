ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Kyrsten Sinema suggested the midterm elections showed Democrats were overreaching in trying to eliminate the filibuster.

The Arizona Independent said the effort was "premature or overreaching." What happened: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) indicated to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that the results of the midterm elections backed up her resistance — alongside Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — to not change the filibuster rules in the U.S. Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Manchin says he would support Sinema if she runs for reelection

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he would support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she seeks reelection in 2024, even if the newly Independent senator is challenged by a Democrat. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” if he would support a run by Sinema, even if another Democrat runs…
102.5 The Bone

Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble

There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Election forecaster lists Senate seats held by two Democrats, Sinema as ‘toss-ups’

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has released its latest Senate ratings ahead of the 2024 elections, characterizing seats held by two Democrats as well as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) as “toss-ups.”  The forecaster labeled the seats held by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) as “toss-ups,” along with one in Arizona held by recently…
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks

Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
ARIZONA STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.

Comments / 0

Community Policy