East Lansing, MI

Jett Howard’s status uncertain for Michigan’s game vs. top-ranked Purdue

ANN ARBOR -- Jett Howard thinks he’s going to play for Michigan against Purdue on Thursday. His head coach (and father) isn’t so sure. The 6-foot-8 freshman and Michigan’s second-leading scorer injured his left ankle late in the first half of Michigan’s last game, Sunday’s win over Minnesota, and did not return. He was in a walking boot on the bench during the second half, did not practice on Tuesday, and is currently rehabbing the injury.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan basketball, in need of a marquee win, set to host No. 1 Purdue

ANN ARBOR -- The centers are at the center of Michigan’s matchup with top-ranked Purdue on Thursday. The battle between Purdue’s Zach Edey, the National Player of the Year frontrunner, and Michigan’s leading scorer and rebounder, Hunter Dickinson, should be entertaining. As large as those players loom...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Two Michigan State recruits named McDonald’s All-Americans

EAST LANSING – Two of Michigan State’s 2023 basketball signees have received the highest honor a prep basketball player can receive. Xavier Brooks and Jeremy Fears Jr. have both been selected to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. The full rosters of 24 players were announced on Tuesday.
EAST LANSING, MI
Leigha Brown’s career night spoiled by Michigan’s poor defense

ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan women’s basketball team lost to Indiana on Monday, 92-83. After losing just one home game total the previous two seasons, the Wolverines (16-4, 6-3) have now dropped three games at Crisler Center this season. Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s performance....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next

Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Zoie Bamm breaking one record after another

BROOKLYN -- On December 2, in Columbia Central’s second game of the season, Golden Eagles senior post player Zoie Bamm reached the 1,000-point mark for her career in a win over Jonesville. It turns out that set the tone for Bamm’s season, which since then has seen one record...
COLUMBIA, TN
Who’s trending up in the Jackson area in girls basketball

As the end of January approaches, we are starting to see how conference races are shaping up in girls basketball. Many of the conference has some clear-cut leaders with one or two others in striking range, like Northwest sitting atop the Interstate 8 a game ahead of Coldwater or Springport a game behind Bronson in the Big 8, or Stockbridge trying to chase down Olivet in the GLAC. Blissfield on Tuesday opened a two-game lead in the LCAA over Columbia Central.
JACKSON, MI
Michigan can’t keep up with No. 6 Indiana, loses 92-83

ANN ARBOR -- The Hoosiers didn’t miss much, and when they did, they often got the ball back. Michigan couldn’t keep up, falling to No. 6 Indiana 92-83 at Crisler Center on Monday night. The loss ended the Wolverines’ three-game win streak and dropped their record to 16-4...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
JACKSON, MI

