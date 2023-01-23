As the end of January approaches, we are starting to see how conference races are shaping up in girls basketball. Many of the conference has some clear-cut leaders with one or two others in striking range, like Northwest sitting atop the Interstate 8 a game ahead of Coldwater or Springport a game behind Bronson in the Big 8, or Stockbridge trying to chase down Olivet in the GLAC. Blissfield on Tuesday opened a two-game lead in the LCAA over Columbia Central.

