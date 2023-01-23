Read full article on original website
Jett Howard’s status uncertain for Michigan’s game vs. top-ranked Purdue
ANN ARBOR -- Jett Howard thinks he’s going to play for Michigan against Purdue on Thursday. His head coach (and father) isn’t so sure. The 6-foot-8 freshman and Michigan’s second-leading scorer injured his left ankle late in the first half of Michigan’s last game, Sunday’s win over Minnesota, and did not return. He was in a walking boot on the bench during the second half, did not practice on Tuesday, and is currently rehabbing the injury.
Michigan basketball, in need of a marquee win, set to host No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR -- The centers are at the center of Michigan’s matchup with top-ranked Purdue on Thursday. The battle between Purdue’s Zach Edey, the National Player of the Year frontrunner, and Michigan’s leading scorer and rebounder, Hunter Dickinson, should be entertaining. As large as those players loom...
Who Michigan State football added and lost during first transfer portal window
As Michigan State pushes through the offseason, the 2023 roster continues to be solidified. The Spartans signed the bulk of their latest recruiting class during the early period in December and coach Mel Tucker remains active in the transfer portal. There is also a new twist this cycle with the NCAA in August adopting portal windows.
Two Michigan State recruits named McDonald’s All-Americans
EAST LANSING – Two of Michigan State’s 2023 basketball signees have received the highest honor a prep basketball player can receive. Xavier Brooks and Jeremy Fears Jr. have both been selected to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. The full rosters of 24 players were announced on Tuesday.
Will Tschetter emerges as Michigan basketball’s energizer off the bench
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard has established his “energy” guy off the bench, and it’s redshirt freshman forward Will Tschetter. After 5:42 of game time on Sunday and Michigan trailing Minnesota 12-4, Howard signaled for Tschetter.
Leigha Brown’s career night spoiled by Michigan’s poor defense
ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan women’s basketball team lost to Indiana on Monday, 92-83. After losing just one home game total the previous two seasons, the Wolverines (16-4, 6-3) have now dropped three games at Crisler Center this season. Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s performance....
Emoni Bates has historic scoring performance for Eastern Michigan against Toledo
TOLEDO – It didn’t take long for Emoni Bates to rebound offensively in an historic way on Tuesday. After scoring just seven points in a loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday, the Ypsilanti native bounced back with an emphatic performance for Eastern Michigan’s basketball team against Toledo.
Three new teams barge way into Michigan girls basketball Top 25
Teams are building momentum toward the playoffs as the girls basketball season heads into the second half, with league champoinships and heated rivalries decided on the court. And more teams are showing they deserve to be ranked among the Top 25 in the state.
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next
Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
Four-time MHSAA wrestling champ sparks top-ranked Penn State to sweep of U-M, MSU
Alex Facundo grew up a Michigan wrestling hero. But, for one weekend, he had to turn villain.
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams on the rise, plus power rankings
ANN ARBOR -- See which Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams are trending in the right direction and check out the power rankings at the bottom of the story.
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 24
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 24.
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Chelsea’s Megan McCalla enters exclusive scoring club
Megan McCalla hit a milestone very few high school basketball players do on Tuesday night. The Chelsea girls basketball senior and Saginaw Valley Commit scored a game-high 26 points to eclipsed 1,000 career points in a 70-54 win over Tecumseh.
Zoie Bamm breaking one record after another
BROOKLYN -- On December 2, in Columbia Central’s second game of the season, Golden Eagles senior post player Zoie Bamm reached the 1,000-point mark for her career in a win over Jonesville. It turns out that set the tone for Bamm’s season, which since then has seen one record...
Who’s trending up in the Jackson area in girls basketball
As the end of January approaches, we are starting to see how conference races are shaping up in girls basketball. Many of the conference has some clear-cut leaders with one or two others in striking range, like Northwest sitting atop the Interstate 8 a game ahead of Coldwater or Springport a game behind Bronson in the Big 8, or Stockbridge trying to chase down Olivet in the GLAC. Blissfield on Tuesday opened a two-game lead in the LCAA over Columbia Central.
Michigan can’t keep up with No. 6 Indiana, loses 92-83
ANN ARBOR -- The Hoosiers didn’t miss much, and when they did, they often got the ball back. Michigan couldn’t keep up, falling to No. 6 Indiana 92-83 at Crisler Center on Monday night. The loss ended the Wolverines’ three-game win streak and dropped their record to 16-4...
Maddux Overweg breaks school 3-point record in Springport win
Maddux Overweg knocked down seven 3-pointers on Monday as the Springport girls basketball team beat Pennfield 58-32. That breaks a school record of six which had stood since 1992.
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
See Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 24
ANN ARBOR – Here is the Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
