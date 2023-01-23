Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
New anti-Kavanaugh documentary to be screened tonight at Sundance Film Festival
The Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday it has added a documentary about allegations made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to its lineup.
Doug Liman on How He Kept His Explosive Brett Kavanaugh Documentary Under Wraps Until Now
Sundance’s biggest surprise so far is “Justice,” a documentary from director Doug Liman that examines the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Liman at the film’s premiere Friday night said in a Q&A that he knew “something very wrong was happening” and that he felt a sense of outrage watching Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018 — that the genesis of this film dates back to then. Liman told the crowd at the Park Avenue Theater at Sundance that it was crucial to keep production of the film a complete secret, recognizing in the course of making it that...
The filmmakers behind the secretive Brett Kavanaugh documentary said they got new tips about him as soon as the film was announced: 'I do hope this triggers action'
The "Justice" filmmakers said at the Sundance Film Festival they kept the Brett Kavanaugh documentary a secret and used codenames for their subjects.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
ETOnline.com
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Jurors Walk Out of Movie Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
Marlee Matlin is taking a stand. The 57-year-old actress, who is deaf, walked out of the premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday after the Sundance Film Festival failed to provide adequate captioning, Variety reported. According to the outlet, Matlin, along with fellow U.S. Dramatic Competition jury members Jeremy O. Harris...
Brett Kavanaugh Investigation Documentary ‘Justice’ From Doug Liman Added To Sundance Lineup
At Thursday’s opening-day Sundance Film Festival press conference, director of programming Kim Yutani announced the addition of Doug Liman’s first documentary, Justice, about Brett Kavanaugh. It was the first in-person press conference since Sundance went virtual over the last two years. Related Story Will A Return To In-Person Sundance Fire Up The Indie Film Biz? Related Story Ryan Coogler On Sundance & 'Fruitvale Station' A Decade Later & How 'Creed' May Be The Most Park City Franchise Ever Related Story Netflix Hops On 'Run Rabbit Run', Acquires XYZ Films Sundance Midnight Title Starring Sarah Snook Yutani, who marveled about the festival’s overall doc lineup for this...
Wild New George Santos Claim Astonishes Rachel Maddow: 'Surreal Is 1 Word For It'
The MSNBC anchor aired an exclusive unearthed video of the embattled Republican congressman.
Sundance jurors leave 'Magazine Dreams' premiere after closed captioning error
Film jurors left the premiere of a movie playing in competition at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday night over an error with the closed captioning device.
From "Cat Person" to "Little Richard," here are 12 Sundance Film Festival titles to watch online
The Sundance Film Festival returns for another hybrid festival, Jan. 19-29 with more than 100 feature films plus almost as many short films from nearly two dozen countries. What's more, there is welcome diversity in storytelling as more than half of this year's selections are directed (or codirected) by women; nearly half of the filmmakers are people of color; and almost a quarter of the films are helmed by LGBTQ or non-binary identifying talent.
A24 in Talks to Acquire Domestic Rights to Sundance Breakout ‘Talk to Me’
Studio A24 is currently in talks to acquire North American rights to Sundance Midnight breakout “Talk to Me,” according to an individual with knowledge of the deal. The deal for the Australian horror film is in the high seven figures. Bankside Films is currently brokering the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.
