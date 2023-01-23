ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
IndieWire

Doug Liman on How He Kept His Explosive Brett Kavanaugh Documentary Under Wraps Until Now

Sundance’s biggest surprise so far is “Justice,” a documentary from director Doug Liman that examines the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Liman at the film’s premiere Friday night said in a Q&A that he knew “something very wrong was happening” and that he felt a sense of outrage watching Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018 — that the genesis of this film dates back to then. Liman told the crowd at the Park Avenue Theater at Sundance that it was crucial to keep production of the film a complete secret, recognizing in the course of making it that...
Variety

Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance

After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
Deadline

Brett Kavanaugh Investigation Documentary ‘Justice’ From Doug Liman Added To Sundance Lineup

At Thursday’s opening-day Sundance Film Festival press conference, director of programming Kim Yutani announced the addition of Doug Liman’s first documentary, Justice, about Brett Kavanaugh. It was the first in-person press conference since Sundance went virtual over the last two years. Related Story Will A Return To In-Person Sundance Fire Up The Indie Film Biz? Related Story Ryan Coogler On Sundance & 'Fruitvale Station' A Decade Later & How 'Creed' May Be The Most Park City Franchise Ever Related Story Netflix Hops On 'Run Rabbit Run', Acquires XYZ Films Sundance Midnight Title Starring Sarah Snook Yutani, who marveled about the festival’s overall doc lineup for this...
Salon

From "Cat Person" to "Little Richard," here are 12 Sundance Film Festival titles to watch online

The Sundance Film Festival returns for another hybrid festival, Jan. 19-29 with more than 100 feature films plus almost as many short films from nearly two dozen countries. What's more, there is welcome diversity in storytelling as more than half of this year's selections are directed (or codirected) by women; nearly half of the filmmakers are people of color; and almost a quarter of the films are helmed by LGBTQ or non-binary identifying talent.
TheWrap

A24 in Talks to Acquire Domestic Rights to Sundance Breakout ‘Talk to Me’

Studio A24 is currently in talks to acquire North American rights to Sundance Midnight breakout “Talk to Me,” according to an individual with knowledge of the deal. The deal for the Australian horror film is in the high seven figures. Bankside Films is currently brokering the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

