Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
Box office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion
LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Pricey movie sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" topped $2 billion in global box office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit franchise for the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
IGN
Avatar: Way of the Water Enters the List of Top 6 Movies to Reach the $2 Billion Mark
James Cameron's Avatar: Way of the Water has been an unbelievable success and it has been breaking records left, right and center. Recently, we were informed that the movie managed to break into the top 6 highest grossing movies of all-time, defeating the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now,...
Regal Cinemas Permanently Closing 39 Movie Theaters, Including Iconic Locations and Screens in National Shopping Malls
The move comes in the midst of a bankruptcy by its parent company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TheWrap.com, and Deadline.com.
James Cameron Says Watching ‘Avatar’ on Your Phone Is Bad, but Not Because of Screen Size: Stop Multitasking
James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theaters such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea. The Oscar-winning director recently spoke to NPR about different viewing methods for “Avatar,” and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home. “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said. Watching “Avatar” on your...
wegotthiscovered.com
A career-making crime story that launched a trilogy and a Netflix remake stays one step ahead on streaming
The most recent entry in director Daniel Espinosa’s filmography is unfortunately Morbius, one of the worst superhero blockbusters of the modern age, and a movie so terrible it was mercilessly mocked for months on end by anyone and everyone. His career hasn’t exactly gone from strength to strength, then, but his feature-length debut Snabba Cash still holds up.
Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Theaters Amid Bankruptcy; Majestic to Remain Open
Regal Cinemas will close 39 of its U.S. theatres after its parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to Variety, Cineworld will abandon leases for the 39 theaters starting Feb. 15. Cineworld said in the company’s latest bankruptcy filing that the monthly rent per theater increased by nearly 30% between 2019 and 2022, despite a massive decline in domestic box office ticket sales during the COVID-19 outbreak.
wegotthiscovered.com
A devilishly dire box office disaster rises from the depths of hell on the streaming Top 10
Adam Sandler is about as bulletproof as it gets, with the actor and producer’s output regularly pulling in big bucks at the box office and winning widespread praise from his legion of fans, regardless of what the critics thought. That being said, even the infallible Sandman was prone to the odd misstep or two, with Little Nicky standing out as one of the most notable.
10 Best Picture Oscar nominees are highest grossing crop of films, expert says
The top ten films that grabbed Best Picture nominations this year are the highest grossing group of Best Picture films at the time of their nomination, according to an industry expert.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Gets Best Pic Nomination, 3 Others; James Cameron Snub Continues Franchise’s Complicated Oscar Journey
In the wake of the breathtaking Avatar: The Way of Water soaring past the $2 billion global gross mark, the James Cameron-directed epic scored a best picture nomination, along with noms for production design, sound and visual effects. The snub of Cameron’s monumental achievement in the best director category continues the franchise’s complex relationship with Oscar. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story 'Top Gun: Maverick' Lands Best Picture Nom & Five Others; No Tom Cruise Acting Nom But A Nod For Bringing Moviegoing Back From Pandemic Related Story 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Swims Past $2B Worldwide; Chinese New Year...
Oscars: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Gets Best Picture Nom, But How Did James Cameron Fare?
Avatar: The Way of Water — which this week crossed the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office and is now the sixth highest-grossing movie in history — earned a best picture Oscar nomination this morning, as well as noms for its production design, sound and visual effects. But James Cameron, who has now directed three of the six highest-grossing movies ever — his 2009 Avatar sits at the top of that chart — was passed over in the directing competition for his groundbreaking film for the 2023 Oscar nominations. (The movie also missed an editing nomination; Cameron edited the...
Missing Proves To Be A Superior Sequel To Searching In Its Opening Weekend As Avatar 2 Hits Another Massive Milestone
As Avatar: The Way Of Water continues to dominate at the box office, Missing had a solid debut.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ still leads box office with another $19.6M
Make it six weeks in a row at the top of the box office charts for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which took in another $19.6 million at North American theaters this weekend, according to industry estimates released Sunday. James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 blockbuster — which...
Sam Worthington Almost Killed A Poodle While Preparing To Play Jake Sully In Avatar
In a world where "Avatar" has had over a decade to permeate pop culture, it's hard to imagine what a daunting task it must have been for James Cameron to build this world from the ground up. Having had the idea of throwing all his favorite sci-fi novels on a different planet even before helming "Titanic" (via Entertainment Weekly), Cameron developed practically every last aspect of "Avatar" from its creatures to its plant life with an attention to detail that few filmmakers had ever done before on such a scale. And it worked. The director's vision shone through, as "Avatar" went on to become the first film to earn $2 billion worldwide (via Collider) — it's currently sitting at $2.92 billion (via Box Office Mojo) — while setting a new precedent for 3D and motion capture film technology (via Variety).
game-news24.com
A Mediocre, Ryan Reynolds, Space Horror arrives on Netflix to start the new year
The film, Life, began as the second half of the year, will be released by Netflix. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the movie, while Daniel Espinosa wrote the film. For those who missed the movie five years ago, the film...
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Innovative Tech Sails $2B Box Office, 4 Oscar Noms
This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. After years of skeptics questioning the original “Avatar’s” cultural footprint – and whether or not anyone could actually remember the names of any characters – filmmaker James Cameron seems to have at least temporarily silenced his many haters. His massively-budgeted long-awaited sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office this week, making it the sixth highest-grossing film in history. As if that weren’t achievement enough, the film has now been nominated for four Oscars, including Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects and Best Picture.
otakuusamagazine.com
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime Film Pulls in Estimated $1.4 Million in U.S.
The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond anime film opened in the United States and Canada on Friday, and managed to make its way into the top 10 of the U.S. box office. According to a report on Deadline, the film earned $697,700 in the U.S. on Friday—which includes Thursday preview screenings—and Box Office Mojo followed those numbers up with an estimated $507, 557 on Saturday and $250,000 on Sunday.
'Avatar: The Way of Water's' James Cameron makes history, first director with three $2 billion films
James Cameron made history by becoming the first director to have three films that grossed over $2 billion, with "Avatar: The Way of Water" hitting that mark this weekend.
Zoe Saldaña sets box office record
Zoe Saldaña is officially other worldly when it comes to picking profitable projects.
With No Serious Challengers ‘Avatar 2’ Passes $2 Billion Worldwide, Nears $600 Million Domestic
Like most late January weekends, the pickings were less than than prime after the Martin Luther King holiday. Studios have always backed away from this playtime with elevated competition from prime NFL playoff games interfering both now and in upcoming weeks. That made it easy for “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney) to continue its run at #1. And it’s unlikely to face much competition for that spot until two weeks from now when “Knock at the Cabin” (Universal) debuts. The film fell 40 percent this weekend, a steeper than expected drop to gross just under $20 million. That got it...
Comments / 0