New York State

ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters

While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
Variety

James Cameron Says Watching ‘Avatar’ on Your Phone Is Bad, but Not Because of Screen Size: Stop Multitasking

James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theaters such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea. The Oscar-winning director recently spoke to NPR about different viewing methods for “Avatar,” and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home. “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said. Watching “Avatar” on your...
wegotthiscovered.com

A career-making crime story that launched a trilogy and a Netflix remake stays one step ahead on streaming

The most recent entry in director Daniel Espinosa’s filmography is unfortunately Morbius, one of the worst superhero blockbusters of the modern age, and a movie so terrible it was mercilessly mocked for months on end by anyone and everyone. His career hasn’t exactly gone from strength to strength, then, but his feature-length debut Snabba Cash still holds up.
Source of the Spring

Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Theaters Amid Bankruptcy; Majestic to Remain Open

Regal Cinemas will close 39 of its U.S. theatres after its parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to Variety, Cineworld will abandon leases for the 39 theaters starting Feb. 15. Cineworld said in the company’s latest bankruptcy filing that the monthly rent per theater increased by nearly 30% between 2019 and 2022, despite a massive decline in domestic box office ticket sales during the COVID-19 outbreak.
BOWIE, MD
wegotthiscovered.com

A devilishly dire box office disaster rises from the depths of hell on the streaming Top 10

Adam Sandler is about as bulletproof as it gets, with the actor and producer’s output regularly pulling in big bucks at the box office and winning widespread praise from his legion of fans, regardless of what the critics thought. That being said, even the infallible Sandman was prone to the odd misstep or two, with Little Nicky standing out as one of the most notable.
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Gets Best Pic Nomination, 3 Others; James Cameron Snub Continues Franchise’s Complicated Oscar Journey

In the wake of the breathtaking Avatar: The Way of Water soaring past the $2 billion global gross mark, the James Cameron-directed epic scored a best picture nomination, along with noms for production design, sound and visual effects. The snub of Cameron’s monumental achievement in the best director category continues the franchise’s complex relationship with Oscar. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story 'Top Gun: Maverick' Lands Best Picture Nom & Five Others; No Tom Cruise Acting Nom But A Nod For Bringing Moviegoing Back From Pandemic Related Story 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Swims Past $2B Worldwide; Chinese New Year...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Gets Best Picture Nom, But How Did James Cameron Fare?

Avatar: The Way of Water — which this week crossed the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office and is now the sixth highest-grossing movie in history — earned a best picture Oscar nomination this morning, as well as noms for its production design, sound and visual effects. But James Cameron, who has now directed three of the six highest-grossing movies ever — his 2009 Avatar sits at the top of that chart — was passed over in the directing competition for his groundbreaking film for the 2023 Oscar nominations. (The movie also missed an editing nomination; Cameron edited the...
Looper

Sam Worthington Almost Killed A Poodle While Preparing To Play Jake Sully In Avatar

In a world where "Avatar" has had over a decade to permeate pop culture, it's hard to imagine what a daunting task it must have been for James Cameron to build this world from the ground up. Having had the idea of throwing all his favorite sci-fi novels on a different planet even before helming "Titanic" (via Entertainment Weekly), Cameron developed practically every last aspect of "Avatar" from its creatures to its plant life with an attention to detail that few filmmakers had ever done before on such a scale. And it worked. The director's vision shone through, as "Avatar" went on to become the first film to earn $2 billion worldwide (via Collider) — it's currently sitting at $2.92 billion (via Box Office Mojo) — while setting a new precedent for 3D and motion capture film technology (via Variety).
HAWAII STATE
game-news24.com

A Mediocre, Ryan Reynolds, Space Horror arrives on Netflix to start the new year

The film, Life, began as the second half of the year, will be released by Netflix. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the movie, while Daniel Espinosa wrote the film. For those who missed the movie five years ago, the film...
dot.LA

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Innovative Tech Sails $2B Box Office, 4 Oscar Noms

This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. After years of skeptics questioning the original “Avatar’s” cultural footprint – and whether or not anyone could actually remember the names of any characters – filmmaker James Cameron seems to have at least temporarily silenced his many haters. His massively-budgeted long-awaited sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office this week, making it the sixth highest-grossing film in history. As if that weren’t achievement enough, the film has now been nominated for four Oscars, including Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects and Best Picture.
otakuusamagazine.com

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime Film Pulls in Estimated $1.4 Million in U.S.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond anime film opened in the United States and Canada on Friday, and managed to make its way into the top 10 of the U.S. box office. According to a report on Deadline, the film earned $697,700 in the U.S. on Friday—which includes Thursday preview screenings—and Box Office Mojo followed those numbers up with an estimated $507, 557 on Saturday and $250,000 on Sunday.
IndieWire

With No Serious Challengers ‘Avatar 2’ Passes $2 Billion Worldwide, Nears $600 Million Domestic

Like most late January weekends, the pickings were less than than prime after the Martin Luther King holiday. Studios have always backed away from this playtime with elevated competition from prime NFL playoff games interfering both now and in upcoming weeks. That made it easy for “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney) to continue its run at #1. And it’s unlikely to face much competition for that spot until two weeks from now when “Knock at the Cabin” (Universal) debuts. The film fell 40 percent this weekend, a steeper than expected drop to gross just under $20 million. That got it...

