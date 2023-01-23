Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov to meet in semi-finals
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to set up an Australian Open semi-final with Karen...
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert continues to cast doubt over Australian Open scheduling after late Azarenka finish
Chris Evert continued to question the way Australian Open schedules its matches as another match (Azarenka v Zhu) finished late when it didn't need to. Many in the tennis community came out against the scheduling at the Australian Open and other events which makes players start their matches late. On the off chance that the match goes the full distance, things can get pretty out of hand. Murray finished his match against Kokkinakis at around 04:00 in the morning with another match recently finishing after midnight as well.
Yardbarker
"He showed in 2022 what he thinks about me" - Djokovic reacts to De Minaur comments
When Novak Djokovic fought the fight to play at the Australian Open last year, Alex de Minaur wasn't one of the players supporting him. Last year, Djokovic's participation was one of the main talking points, and while some supported his stance, others focused more on tennis and one of those was also De Minaur. Back then, the Australian said that the situation “taken a lot of spotlight away from us competitors”, as he added:
Sporting News
'Happy but not content': De Minaur offers honest feedback after Djokovic thrashing at Australian Open
Australia's Alex de Minaur has provided some honest feedback following a 'disappointing' straight-sets loss to Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-1 6-2 at the Australian Open on Monday night. Under the microscope of the big stage at Rod Laver Arena, de Minaur failed to rise to the occasion against the 21-time Grand...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Andrey Rublev & Tommy Paul ends Ben Shelton run
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic has reached the Australian Open semi-finals, sweeping aside fifth seed Andrey Rublev in...
Clayton News Daily
Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia
Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...
Yardbarker
Djokovic thrashes De Minaur to advance to 4th consecutive quarterfinal at Australian Open
It's never easy to play an Australian at the first major of the season in Melbourne, but Novak Djokovic showed that it doesn't make him any problems. The 35-year-old Serbian took on the 22nd-seeded Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open. The Australian was confident ahead of their meeting, but soon the 21-time Grand Slam champion showed him a few reasons why everyone fears him on the Rod Laver Arena.
atptour.com
Peaking Djokovic Meets Rublev In Australian Open QFs
With Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov already through to the Australian Open semi-finals, four men will bid to join them from the bottom half of the draw on Wednesday at Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title when he faces Andrey Rublev in...
Another controversy surrounds Novak Djokovic at Australian Open during win over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic is once again the talk of the Australian Open after footage emerged of the Serbian receiving a message taped to his water bottle during his quarter-final win.
Tennis-Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic remains on track for his 10th Australian Open crown after returning to his imperious best and although Andrey Rublev is not looking forward to Wednesday's quarter-final clash, he is still hoping to stop the Serbian's title charge.
Albany Herald
atptour.com
Kyrgios Targets Indian Wells Return After Surgery
Nick Kyrgios plans to return to ATP Tour action at March’s BNP Paribas Open after his manager Daniel Horsfall confirmed a positive outcome to the Australian star’s knee surgery. “The surgery was a great success,” Horsfall told Australian newspapers The Herald and The Age after Kyrgios had an...
