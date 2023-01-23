ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

game-news24.com

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"

Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
tennisuptodate.com

Evert continues to cast doubt over Australian Open scheduling after late Azarenka finish

Chris Evert continued to question the way Australian Open schedules its matches as another match (Azarenka v Zhu) finished late when it didn't need to. Many in the tennis community came out against the scheduling at the Australian Open and other events which makes players start their matches late. On the off chance that the match goes the full distance, things can get pretty out of hand. Murray finished his match against Kokkinakis at around 04:00 in the morning with another match recently finishing after midnight as well.
Yardbarker

"He showed in 2022 what he thinks about me" - Djokovic reacts to De Minaur comments

When Novak Djokovic fought the fight to play at the Australian Open last year, Alex de Minaur wasn't one of the players supporting him. Last year, Djokovic's participation was one of the main talking points, and while some supported his stance, others focused more on tennis and one of those was also De Minaur. Back then, the Australian said that the situation “taken a lot of spotlight away from us competitors”, as he added:
Clayton News Daily

Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia

Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...
Yardbarker

Djokovic thrashes De Minaur to advance to 4th consecutive quarterfinal at Australian Open

It's never easy to play an Australian at the first major of the season in Melbourne, but Novak Djokovic showed that it doesn't make him any problems. The 35-year-old Serbian took on the 22nd-seeded Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open. The Australian was confident ahead of their meeting, but soon the 21-time Grand Slam champion showed him a few reasons why everyone fears him on the Rod Laver Arena.
atptour.com

Peaking Djokovic Meets Rublev In Australian Open QFs

With Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov already through to the Australian Open semi-finals, four men will bid to join them from the bottom half of the draw on Wednesday at Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title when he faces Andrey Rublev in...
Albany Herald

atptour.com

Kyrgios Targets Indian Wells Return After Surgery

Nick Kyrgios plans to return to ATP Tour action at March’s BNP Paribas Open after his manager Daniel Horsfall confirmed a positive outcome to the Australian star’s knee surgery. “The surgery was a great success,” Horsfall told Australian newspapers The Herald and The Age after Kyrgios had an...
