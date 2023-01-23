Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Justin Thomas Perfectly Summarized Why Jon Rahm Is So Dangerous Right Now
Ahead of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Thomas addressed Rahm’s incredible heater.
Teegate! Golf’s US bad boy ‘throws tee’ at Rory McIlroy as split in sport turns nasty
Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war took a nasty twist.American Reed is famously volatile character and one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to existing golf infrastructure, including McIlroy.That looks set to continue into 2023 as flashpoints occur while LIV players compete in DP World Tour events to earn official world ranking points that aren’t currently...
Watch: Patrick Reed Tosses Golf Tee at Rory McIlroy
Video evidence has surfaced of the driving range incident.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Titleist’s lightweight TSR1 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids
Titleist’s TSR1 driver ($600; 9, 10 and 12 degrees), fairway wood ($349; 15, 18, 20 and 23 degrees) and hybrid ($249; 20, 23, 26 and 29 degrees) will be available for pre-sale Feb. 2, and at retail Feb. 23. At roughly 40 grams lighter than a standard driver, Titleist’s...
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
Golf Channel
Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa latest players to join innovative golf league
TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, has announced two more PGA Tour players who will take part in the innovative team concept. First reported by Sports Illustrated, Adam Scott will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in TGL’s roster. Collin Morikawa has also signed on, according to a TGL spokesperson. Woods and McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports, which created TGL, with former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley.
Phil Mickelson’s Absence Hits Hard at Torrey Pines and His Hometown Event
The six-time major champion is not in the field this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it’s easy to feel his presence.
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
Column: Rahm's big run is putting everyone in golf on notice
Davis Thompson, a 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie and former No. 1 amateur, needed only five words to indicate the odds he faced in the final round of The American Express. “I’m playing against Jon Rahm.” This isn’t the first time Rahm has been regarded as among golf’s best. He spent the second half of 2021 at No. 1 in the world, the same year he captured the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines for his first major. Rahm also is not the only player to go on the kind of heater he is on now.
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas takes care of South Course as Jon Rahm stalls
Conditions were ideal on the cliffs of La Jolla Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Without a breath of wind to deal with, players were able to attack pins at both the difficult South Course and accessible North Course. While Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant took possession of the first-round lead courtesy of 8-under 64s on the North Course, it was bigger name in Justin Thomas who took control of the tournament.
Gareth Bale announces he will make PGA Tour debut in February after retiring from football
The Welshman is set to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his first venture after professional football
theScore
Farmers Insurance Open betting: Can anyone beat Jon Rahm?
We're three weeks away from an explosion in golf's popularity. At least, that's what'll happen if Netflix's "Full Swing" does for golf what "Drive to Survive" did for Formula 1. Golf betting is slowly becoming more popular, and it can be really fun with the results we had last season - finding winners at The Players Championship and U.S. Open, among others. We ended up in the black with a conservative approach in betting top 20s and, occasionally, missed cuts.
Rahm struggles to 1-over 73 in 1st round at Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm struggled to a 1-over 73 at Torrey Pines South, which has become one of his favorite courses, while Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai and Brent Grant all shot 8-under 64 on the more forgiving North Course on Wednesday to tie for the first-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Golf.com
9 new putters to help you drain more putts | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new putters from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new putter models and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect putter for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
Golf.com
26 new drivers that will power your game to greater heights | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new drivers from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new driver models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect driver for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
Report: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy had minor altercation on driving range
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed reportedly had an unpleasant exchange on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week. According to a story that was published by Spanish media outlet Ten-Golf.com Tuesday (via The Independent), Reed tried to greet McIlroy on the driving range at the Emirates Golf Club, but the World... The post Report: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy had minor altercation on driving range appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GolfWRX
Bridgestone launches updated e6 golf ball
Bridgestone redesigned its e6 golf ball for 2023. On the market for 15 years, the e6 is the longest-running and and best-selling ball in Bridgestone’s lineup. It’s designed to offer value-minded players a soft, long distance golf ball. Lower swing speed players, in particular, will benefit from the...
Golf.com
New Callaway golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids, putters)
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Callaway’s newest clubs, including the Callaway Paradym drivers, Callaway Paradym irons and more. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrids | Irons | Wedges...
