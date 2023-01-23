Read full article on original website
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
wnewsj.com
17-year-old arrested for alleged bomb threat
WILMINGTON — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat Monday morning targeting the Wilmington City Schools’ high school and middle school. Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Neil Rager released a statement Tuesday morning that the juvenile was arrested after detectives investigated “throughout the day and night.” Police said that around 10:12 p.m. Monday, the juvenile made an additional bomb threat to a Wilmington City Schools staff member.
WKRC
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves get busted returning to the scene of the crime in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police say arrests have been made in the theft of spare tires at a local car dealership. Earlier this week officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the Herrnstein Automotive Group dealership on Marrietta Road after an employee said that 7 rear spare tires stolen from 7 Jeeps in the car lot had been stolen.
Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank
MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said...
Police seek car in Washington Twp. drive-by shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a car officials say may be involved in a shooting in Washington Township on Friday, January 20. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews in Washington Township. When crews arrived […]
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
sciotopost.com
Update – Search Warrant Uncovers Larger Theft Ring with Herrnstein Theft
Chillicothe – Last Friday, January 20, 2023, from around 3:00 am to 5:40 AM a few thieves decided to steal from Herrnstein Chrysler at 133 Marietta Rd. These people stole at least 8 spare wheels and tires from the back of Jeeps as well as various other items from inside different vehicles. Since then photos have been spread on social media in an attempt to catch and prosecute these thieves, no one knew they would get caught at the scene of the crime days later.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in the 1200 block of Trevor Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Ohio BCI completes investigation into shooting of Deputy Matthew Yates
Deputy Yates was shot and killed in July 2022 at a mobile home park as he was responding to reports of a person shot.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Detectives investigate two separate shootings in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation into two separate shootings in Ross County remains ongoing. On Thursday, January 19, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Route 772 on a hit and run with shots being fired. Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with the caller, who...
wnewsj.com
CCSO: 72-year-old shoots woman before taking own life
WILMINGTON — Authorities say a 72-year-old man shot a woman who was providing assistance to him on Sunday afternoon before he took his own life. At 2:40 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting at 234 Buck Run Road. The reported victim, 61, told responding officers that Ralph Turner, of the same address, shot her while she was assisting him “due to his physical limitations,” according to Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer, Jr.
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve. The 14-year-old was taken into custody this morning, according to Columbus police. He had been identified as a suspect last week in the death of Unique Prater, 15. On Dec. […]
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
WLWT 5
Police responding to Tall Oaks Circle in Harrison for a reported assault with injuries
HARRISON, Ohio — Police responding to Tall Oaks Circle in Harrison for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Police seek public’s help to ID’d man wanted in string of Springfield business thefts
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man suspected in recent thefts at an area business. The man pictured is a person of interest in recent thefts on Bechtle Avenue that happened on January 18 and January 23, a Springfield police spokesperson said in a social media post.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff search for missing man known to frequent Kenwood area
KENWOOD, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing person. According to the Sheriff's Office, James Flanagan was last seen on Jan. 12, 2023. Flanagan is known to frequent the Kenwood area and rides a yellow/green bicycle. Police say Flanagan's...
Middletown man faces 61 years in connection to officer-involved shooting
When law enforcement officers attempted to extract Hubbard using a K-9, Hubbard fired repeatedly at the officers, discharging five rounds before his gun jammed, the release states.
miamistudent.net
Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin
Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
