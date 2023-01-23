Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Pictures of suspect, suspect vehicle released after UTV stolen from business in Olmsted County
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment. The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45...
KIMT
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
KIMT
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Local business owner is good Samaritan
Mill Street Tavern owner Ryan Pierce is a local hero, at least to Mike Fabish and his girlfriend Bonnie Schultz. Fabish, 76, of Cannon Falls is a walker. He can regularly be found traversing the streets of Cannon Falls in all sorts of weather and conditions. The morning of Jan....
KIMT
Man believed to be connected to numerous catalytic converter thefts found guilty by jury
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man believed connected to numerous catalytic converter thefts by law enforcement, with many open cases against him, has been found guilty of an Oct. 2021 catalytic converter theft. On Thursday, a jury found Shawn Eric Clement guilty of one count of felony theft. He'll be...
KIMT
Chatfield Fire Department extinguishes large shed fire Sunday
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called to a large shed fire just before 9 Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 52 SE just outside of Chatfield. Deputies arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves. They found the shed's owner moving vehicles and...
KIMT
Dodge County shows off renovated highway department facility
DODGE CENTER, Minn. - On Tuesday afternoon, an open house was held at the newly renovated highway department facility for Dodge County. Dodge County engineer Guy Kohlnhofer said the building was built in 1980 and needed to be modernized. The facility has improved heating and cooling systems, along with security...
WEAU-TV 13
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma, Wis. woman is facing a charge in connection to a fatal crash. A criminal complaint shows 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, on May 31, 2022...
KAAL-TV
Three charged after Austin meth sting; one remains in custody
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin apartment residents and their guest were arrested in late December on charges of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of children after police served a search warrant to the 31st Street SW apartment. Raul Javier Gomez Jr., and Israelia Lee Robinson, the apartment...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 11:09 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 11:24 a.m. 42-Year old Jason Hall arrested on Mower County warrant and local charges. 9:09 p.m. 46-Year old Adam Enhollow arrested on local warrants, with new charges. 11p.m. 44-Year old Arnoldo Barrientos Jr. cited for...
KIMT
4 pets die in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Multiple pets died during a house fire Monday night in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 6 p.m. at 203 Giles Place and the occupants of the home were able to escape. Two dogs and two cats died as a result of the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage.
KIMT
Snowmobile catches fire Thursday
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted county deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on fire Friday night to find 90% of a seemingly abandoned snowmobile melted or burned. A passerby called it in around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Silver Creek Rd. and Highway 42. While deputies examined the 2018 Ski-Doo, a car pulled up. The driver said he'd given the owner of the snowmobile a ride home. Deputies contacted the owner, who did not show signs of impairment.
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
KIMT
Rochester man to stand trial for summer assaults
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of assaulting a police officer is pleading not guilty. Mahamed Adan Abikar, 30 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial on April 17 for fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree assault. Court documents state that Rochester police were called to the Salvation Army on July...
KIMT
Collision east of Stewartville sends one to the hospital
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a collision east of Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wade Alan Baker, 47 of Wykoff, was driving east on Highway 30 and Owen Donald Nelson, 17 of Stewartville, was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol says they collided in the intersection around 6:46 pm Monday after one driver failed to stop for the stop sign.
KIMT
Man who ran over and killed a woman in Rochester in 2018 is finally sentenced
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after being found guilty of being on drugs when he ran over a woman in an alley. Dewain Fredrick Siewert, 44 of Rochester, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI. The Rochester Police Department says Siewert was driving a truck on September 17, 2018, when he ran over a woman in an alley off of 12th Street NW. Police say they arrived to find Siewert giving the victim chest compressions.
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman injured after rollover crash on I-90
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A Rushford woman was injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Jenna Guenther, 50, was eastbound on I-90 when she lost control and the vehicle rolled. She was taken to St. Marys with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened just before...
Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
Comments / 0