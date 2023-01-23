Read full article on original website
Clark Announces New Album Executive Produced by Thom Yorke
Clark has announced a new LP, Sus Dog, executive produced by Thom Yorke. Lead single “Town Crank” is the first track to feature Clark singing lyrics. Yorke sings and plays bass on the album cut “Medicine.” The rest of the album’s instruments are played by Clark, apart from Richard Spaven performing on drums. Check out “Town Crank” below.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 23 January 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Kelela & Miley Cyrus
Earlier this month Miley Cyrus dropped ‘Flowers’, a slice of funk-flecked goodness that serves as our first glimpse of her incoming eighth record ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. Over swooning synths and a slinky bassline Cyrus offers up empowering lyrics of self-love, declaring: “I can love me better than you can”. An immediate smash (the track hit number one in the UK charts last week), it was a must-add to the NME Radio playlists this week.
Watch Kali Uchis’ Video for New Song “I Wish You Roses”
Kali Uchis is back with the music video for the new song “I Wish You Roses.” The visual, directed by Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea, features plenty of floral imagery. Check it out below. “I Wish You Roses,” produced by Dylan Wiggins and Josh Crocker, follows Uchis’ recent...
Boygenius Announce New Album The Record, Share Three Songs: Listen
Boygenius are back. The supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will release its debut LP, The Record, on March 31, via Interscope. Today, they’ve shared three new songs: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” Check them out below, along with the album art and tracklist.
Justin Bieber’s Song Catalog Sells to Hipgnosis
Hipgnosis Song Management has bought up a song catalogue from superstar music artist and songwriter Justin Bieber. Terms of the catalog deal with Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun were not disclosed, but the transaction gives the song investment company all publishing copyrights and master recordings for Bieber’s entire back catalog and career to date, or around 290 titles previously released.More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrity Promoters Sued Over Bored Ape NFT EndorsementsMigos Rapper Takeoff Remembered at Atlanta Memorial Attended by Justin Bieber, DrakeJustin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates Again: "I Need to Make My Health a Priority" Artists like Bieber, Bob Dylan, David Bowie’s estate and Stevie Nicks have...
Blondshell Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song “Joiner”: Watch
Blondshell, the singer-songwriter behind “Olympus,” has announced her debut album: Blondshell is out April 7 via Partisan. Along with the LP news, Blondshell has shared the music video for a new single called “Joiner.” Take a look at the Alex Thurmond–directed visual below. Blondshell is...
Run-DMC Release King of Rock Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 21, 1985: The innovative and iconic hip-hop crew Run-DMC released their second studio album, King of Rock on this day in 1985. Today marks the 38th anniversary of their genre-blending collection. With a heavy rock influence intertwined throughout the nine-song...
Tha Alkaholiks Drop Their Final Album Firewater – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 24, 2006: After four albums and numerous sell-out tours, Tha Alkaholiks went their separate ways after releasing their fifth studio project, Firewater, via Waxploitation and Koch Records in 2006. Tha Alkaholiks, also known as Tha Liks, consist of rappers J-Ro...
Steve Hillage 1977 LA set to be released
Steve Hillage's LA Forum 31.1.77 will be released on CD in March
Bob Dylan: ‘Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17′: Album Review
In hindsight, Bob Dylan's 1997 comeback with Time Out of Mind wasn't so much a remarkable rebound as it was a shouldn't-have-been-so-surprising return of an artist who had been counted out several times over the preceding three decades but never stayed down for long. It happened in the '60s, '70s and '80s, so why should the '90s be any different?
Popculture
Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Reveals His Face for Solo Album
Daft Punk co-founder Thomas Bangalter removed his helmet for the first time to reveal his solo album, Mythologies, on Tuesday. The album, a 90-minute orchestral work, will be released on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics. French choreographer Angelin Preljocaj commissioned the work for a ballet of the same name directed by Romain Dumas.
The Game Drops The Documentary Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 18, 2005: On this day in 2005, The Game dropped his major label debut album, The Documentary. As the newest signee to G-Unit Records at the time, The Game set out to prove his worth in the crew, as well as revive the rep of the West Coast. After signing, the Compton, Calif. rhymer began working on his debut, both in 50 Cent's home studio in Connecticut and in Los Angeles.
iheart.com
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album
Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust album has been given a reggae makeover as Ziggy Stardub with the aid of Rush's Alex Lifeson and Living Colour's Vernon Reid
Listen to the Easy Star All-Stars first single from Ziggy Stardub, the Maxi Priest-fronted Starman
The FADER
Song You Need: Avalon Emerson’s world expands with “Sandrail Silhouette”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. In 2020, Avalon Emerson released her DJ-Kicks mix, an installment of the long-running series that soon became a fan favorite. It was a significant career moment for Emerson, who moved from San Francisco to Berlin in 2014 and became a regular at Berghain, as well as a tent-filling staple of festivals across Europe and North America. It was all the more striking, then, that she chose that mix album as a platform to debut a cover of The Magnetic Fields’ "Long-Forgotten Fairytale." Though her vocals were smothered with effects, the message was clear; Emerson was eyeing a spot beyond her decks.
Justin Bieber sells rights to music catalog for more than $200 million
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music catalog, becoming the latest star to sell the rights to his material. According to Billboard, Bieber, 28, closed a deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital for more than $200 million. The deal covers 100% of Bieber’s publishing rights and his artist royalties from his master recordings and neighboring rights, the music news website reported.
The Predator Nominate EP
First Ohio, then the world. Brainiac laughed at their own ambition with the tongue-in-cheek cover of their 1995 Internationale EP, which read “Dayton London Paris Tokyo Berlin Moscow.” Still, the band moved from strength to strength with amazing rapidity: A tour with the Jesus Lizard led to a show at Lollapalooza which turned into an opening slot for Beck. A single on Limited Potential earned them an album on Grass Records which caught the attention of Touch and Go. By 1997, Brainiac was one of the most sought-after bands in the post-Nirvana era, fielding phone calls from Rick Rubin and negotiating million-dollar record deals. The pressure led to fistfights and panic attacks until they settled on a contract with Interscope. Then, disaster struck. Lead singer and songwriter Timmy Taylor died in a car accident in May 1997. All at once, the band’s limitless potential was cut short. Brainiac’s thwarted evolution has haunted fans ever since; it’s impossible to imagine next steps when a group takes such creative leaps. The Predator Nominate EP, a collection of demos from this era, gives the fullest picture yet of Brainiac in their final months.
To What End
As long as he can create how he wants, has been content to exist on rap’s fringes. The Brooklyn-via-Washington, D.C. rapper-producer has treated his independent music career like a small business long before that became the norm, with pragmatic, athletically rapped songs and a busy touring schedule. You won’t find him hung up on industry cred: “Being overlooked did wonders for my esteem,” he says on 2015’s “Belong to the World,” one of several songs about the benefits of niche stardom. Even at his youngest and boldest, on albums like 2008’s 101 and 2009’s Mental Liberation, his boasts were tethered to the reality of his humble upbringing and D.C.-area surroundings. He went from merely making hip-hop cool again through pure boom-bap revivalism to boiling down politics, racism, and eventually, the comforts of family life to raps as terse and practical as the amorphous live-band production he’s slowly come to favor.
Slowthai Announces New Album Ugly, Shares New Song “Selfish”: Listen
Slowthai has announced his third studio LP, Ugly, with a new song titled “Selfish.” The follow-up to Tyron is out March 3 (via Method/Interscope). In a new music video for the single, the UK rapper is seated inside a custom-built room fitted floor to ceiling with two-way mirrors. Watch below.
The National Announce Tour and New Album Featuring Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers
The National have announced their ninth studio album: First Two Pages of Frankenstein arrives April 28 via 4AD and features guest contributions from Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers. The band has also shared the album’s lead single, “Tropic Morning News,” co-written with lead singer Matt Berninger’s wife, Carin Besser. The National will embark on a tour behind First Two Pages of Frankenstein starting this May; openers include Patti Smith, Soccer Mommy, the Beths, and Bartees Strange. Check out the new song, the new album’s tracklist, and the band’s tour dates below.
