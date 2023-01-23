Read full article on original website
Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Win 7-0 In Coupe de France
Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.
Barcelona 'in contact with Marco Asensio over shock free transfer from fierce rivals Real Madrid'
Barcelona are reportedly interested in landing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
Koeman vows attacking play on return as Netherlands coach
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ronald Koeman pledged Monday to take the Netherlands back to playing attractive, attacking soccer as he began his second stint in charge of the national team that lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to eventual winner Argentina. The 59-year-old Koeman said he wanted a...
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
The emotion of the beautiful game: my first European professional football match in Paris
This sequence between Paris Saint Germain’s (PSG) forwards Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. was emblematic of the beautiful game I have grown up watching, playing, and adoring. It was a connection I had seen well over 100 times between the two players throughout their stints at the Spanish club Barcelona and now at PSG.
Soccer-South Korea coach Bell targets deep run at women’s World Cup
(Reuters) – South Korea women’s coach Colin Bell has set his sights on steering the team to the latter stages of the women’s World Cup in July and August, as they aim to build on last year’s runner-up finish at the Asian Cup. South Korea will...
Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio
ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.
Kimmich scores late equalizer for Bayern Munich vs. Cologne
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga on Tuesday as the 10-time defending champion was left waiting for its first win of 2023. Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central...
Netherlands-Croatia, Spain-Italy in Nations League SF draw
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Netherlands will play Croatia in the UEFA Nations League semifinals after the draw was made Wednesday. The Dutch, under new coach Ronald Koeman, will face World Cup semifinalist Croatia on June 14 in Rotterdam at the De Kuip home stadium of Feyenoord. In...
Belgium no longer wants Italy to transfer two suspects in EU scandal – sources
MILAN (Reuters) – Belgium no longer wants Italy to hand over two women suspected of involvement in a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The scandal, the biggest to rock EU politics in decades, hinges on...
Gabriel Slonina makes USMNT debut with wondersave; Andrey Santos stars for Brazil U20
Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was let down by some desperately poor defending in his senior international debut for the US Men’s National Team, who lost 2-1 last night to Serbia in a friendly. Both sides were fielding B-, if not C-teams in this non-FIFA-mandated national team break, with the US...
Christian Pulisic-AC Milan: Italian Giants Close to a Move for USMNT Star
A Christian Pulisic-AC Milan transfer looks like it could happen in the January window, despite the Christian Pulisic injury keeping him out. The post Christian Pulisic-AC Milan: Italian Giants Close to a Move for USMNT Star appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MATCHDAY: Forest-Man United in cup semis; Sociedad-Barcelona
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals. United has reached the semifinals of the competition for the third time in four years — it was knocked out at that stage by Manchester City in 2020 and 2021 — as the club looks to claim a first major trophy since 2017. United was on a nine-match winning run in all competitions before last week, when it drew at Crystal Palace and then lost at Arsenal in the league. Forest, which hosts the first leg at the City Ground, was a four-time League Cup winner under Brian Clough between 1978-90 and is in the semifinals for the first time in 31 years. Forest has lost only two of its last 11 games in all competitions as its slew of new signings start to gel. One of those losses was against United, though, 3-0 in the Premier League.
Barcelona Femení become first team to win 50 consecutive league games
Barcelona Femení have made history by becoming the first football team to win 50 consecutive league games.
Adana Demirspor set to sign Tiémoué Bakayoko from Chelsea and AC Milan — reports
Tiémoué Bakayoko may be finally getting rescued from career limbo, with Süper Lig club Adana Demirspor set to sign him up, according to a couple reports in Turkey and Italy. The 28-year-old is said to be heading to Turkey by the week’s end for his medical and...
Bentancur, Kulusevski could be suspended for a month for Juventus financial scandal
More and more fallout from the Prisma scandal is coming out since the initial ruling that caused a 15 point Juventus point deduction in Serie A and could lead to Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici to be suspended from football for 2.5 years. But if this reading of some of the punishments is accurate, Spurs fans are about to get even more righteously angry.
Denmark wins global culinary showdown
Denmark's ode to the humble squash helped propel the Nordic nation to victory Monday in prestigious culinary competition the Bocuse d'or, beating host and defending champion France. After national selections in some 60 countries, the two-day final in Lyon pitted 24 chefs against each other in the competition set up by French "Nouvelle Cuisine" pioneer Paul Bocuse in 1983.
