Read full article on original website
Related
Deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 ruled as industrial disease
The deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic have been ruled as industrial disease.Gareth Roberts, 65, of Aberdare, and Domingo David, 63, of Penarth, were found to have been most likely to have contracted the virus from colleagues or patients while working at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW).Senior coroner Graeme Hughes concluded on Friday that although they were given appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) Mr Roberts and Ms David were “exposed to Covid-19 infection at work, became infected and that infection caused” their deaths. He made a finding of industrial disease.The family of...
Cough syrups may be linked to more than 300 child deaths: World Health Organization
The World Health Organization is investigating the possible connection between contaminated cough syrups and the over 300 children who died after using the spoiled medication last year. The investigation hopes to see whether the raw materials used to produce cough syrup by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia contained “unacceptable levels” of toxins — and as a result, caused the spate of deaths, someone with knowledge on the matter told Reuters. WHO is also looking to see whether the manufacturers received the bad materials from some of the same suppliers. The agency has not named any of the suppliers it...
WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents
Jan 24 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating whether there is any connection between manufacturers whose contaminated cough syrups it has linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in three countries, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'
COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
Report: Fentanyl deaths of children under 14 surging
Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than any other age group, according to a new report
MedicalXpress
WHO urges action on contaminated meds after child deaths
Following the deaths of more than 300 children from contaminated cough syrup, the WHO appealed Monday for "immediate and coordinated action" to root out substandard and falsified medicines around the world. At least seven countries have reported incidents involving over-the-counter cough syrups for children over the past four months, the...
ajmc.com
States With Recreational Cannabis See a Rise in Adolescent Asthma
Secondhand cannabis smoke (SCS) may be contributing to an increase in asthma among children and teens in states where recreational cannabis is legal. This story was corrected to reflect that prevalence is rising where recreational cannabis is legal. The prevalence of asthma increased slightly among adolescents aged 12-17 years and...
Voices: As a doctor, I know why Ozempic and other weight loss drugs are so controversial
I tried my first weight loss program at fourteen; a short, rigorous affair. My exercise regimen involved skipping and sit-ups with a diet mostly comprised of orange juice and eggs. Six weeks later, the results were in. I had lost enough weight to get admiration from my classmates, escape fat-shaming, and begin a lifelong battle with the scale.Today, I am a medical doctor and, obviously, all those lost pounds have been regained. I do my best to manage my weight, but it hasn’t been easy. The idea of a weight loss drug that would instantly make me thinner drew me...
MedicalXpress
Barriers to accessing to medicinal cannabis
Interest in cannabis-based medicines (CBMs) has increased in Australia, but while recent policy and legislative changes have enabled health practitioners to prescribe CBMs, many patients still struggle to access them. The question of how to regulate medicinal cannabis has been a major source of debate in many countries and continues...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
104.1 WIKY
Cholera death toll passes 1,000 in Malawi as outbreak spreads
BLANTYRE (Reuters) – The death toll from a cholera outbreak in Malawi has passed 1,000 while cases have risen to 30,621, the highest on record in the country, Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda said on Wednesday. Most of the deaths occurred in the two main cities of Lilongwe and Blantyre...
China says Covid deaths and severe cases have fallen over 70% since peak
HONG KONG — Critically ill Covid-19 cases in China are down 72% from a peak early this month while daily deaths among Covid-19 patients in hospitals have dropped 79% from their peak, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. The figures, published on the center’s...
itechpost.com
Drinkable COVID Vaccines Are Being Developed, Scientists Say
Within the next couple of years, people might be able to have an option to drink their covid vaccines instead of having to stick a needle to their arm. According to CNet, researchers are currently working on orally administered and mucosal and nasal vaccines that have already completed phase 1 clinical trials.
MedicalXpress
Researchers solve an 80-year-old medical mystery that caused baby deaths
Researchers at the University of East Anglia have solved an 80-year-old medical mystery of the cause of kidney damage in children, which can be fatal in babies. Those affected by the condition cannot metabolize vitamin D properly, causing a build-up of calcium in the blood and leading to kidney damage and kidney stones.
104.1 WIKY
Bulgaria to cull 25,000 quails to contain flu outbreak
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria will begin culling about 25,000 quails and destroy quail eggs on an industrial farm near the capital Sofia after detecting a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the food safety authorities said on Wednesday. The outbreak at the farm in the town of Etropole, some...
FDA proposes new steps for reducing lead in food for babies, young children
WASHINGTON – The FDA on Tuesday proposed new limits on the amount of lead that can be in baby food, citing studies that show many products contain levels that can impair child development. The proposal, published as guidance seeking comment from the public, describes the initiative as part of...
WNDU
Medical Moment: A plant-based treatment to help quit vaping
(WNDU) - According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5,600,000 American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. For some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial on a plant-based product that has...
MedicalXpress
Uptake low for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in immunocompromised adults
For immunocompromised adults, adherence to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster dose recommendations is low, according to a study published online Jan. 20 in JAMA Network Open. Sara Y. Tartof, Ph.D., M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, and colleagues examined mRNA COVID-19 vaccine...
104.1 WIKY
North Korea locks down capital city over ‘respiratory illness’ – report
SEOUL (Reuters) – Authorities in the North Korean capital Pyongyang have ordered a five-day lockdown due to rising cases of an unspecified respiratory illness, Seoul-based NK News reported on Wednesday, citing a government notice. The notice did not mentioned COVID-19, but said that residents in the city are required...
Comments / 0