Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur’s joint all-time record goalscorer with the winner in his side’s 1-0 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.Tottenham had been second-best in the first half at Craven Cottage but Kane produced a trademark finish on the stroke of halftime to notch his 266th goal for the Londoners.Kane’s effort drew him level with the late Jimmy Greaves whose 266 goals came in 379 games. England skipper Kane reached the total in 415 appearances.Fulham were the better side until Kane’s right-footed finish with Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian all going close to giving the hosts the lead.Kane even had the chance to break the record after halftime but headed straight at Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.Victory revived Tottenham’s top-four hopes, leaving them in fifth place with 36 points, three behind Newcastle United and Manchester United who have both played a game less. Read More Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record with opener at Fulham

2 DAYS AGO