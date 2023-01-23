Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham lining up former Chelsea manager to replace Antonio Conte - but it's not Thomas Tuchel
Tottenham are considering alternatives to Conte as discussions over a new contract are yet to begin
Frank Lampard involved in huge dressing room bust-up with Everton stars as Doucoure is axed to train on his own
FRANK LAMPARD allegedly got involved in a huge dressing room bust-up with his own Everton players shortly before his sacking. Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was even forced to train on his own as a result, according to reports. Lampard, 44, had been feeling the heat in recent weeks and pressure had...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Liverpool could be about to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in shock deal: report
Liverpool are interested in Chelsea star Mason Mount, with the midfielder still waiting on a contract offer from the Blues
chatsports.com
Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager
Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
Everton break silence and reveal reasons for sacking Frank Lampard
Everton have confirmed the departure of Frank Lampard as manager.The 44-year-old has been sacked after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park, with the club embroiled in a relegation battle for a second successive season.News of Lampard’s fate was widely reported from mid-afternoon on Monday but was not officially announced by the club until after 8pm.#EFC can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today.Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed.— Everton (@Everton) January 23, 2023A statement read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that...
Yardbarker
Newcastle United enter negotiations over risky £30m Premier League star
Newcastle United are currently negotiating with Everton over a fee for Anthony Gordon as Eddie Howe looks to bring a winger into his Magpies side. The Merseyside club are said to be holding out for £30m but the deal could depend on whether the Toffees can bring in a replacement for the 21-year-old before the January transfer window shuts, reports the Independent.
Marcelo Bielsa to TURN DOWN Everton as he demands huge £6m wages to save club from drop after Lampard sacking
FARHAD MOSHIRI will have to up his pay offer to Marcelo Bielsa if he is to have any chance of making the Argentinian his new boss. For the managerial guru is understood to have told Everton that he wanted at least as much as the £6million he was paid during his three and a half years in charge of Leeds United.
BBC
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
BBC
Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen
Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
Soccer-Struggling Everton sack manager Lampard, club says
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of Premier League club Everton, the club announced on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the team in a relegation battle.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
CBS Sports
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest prediction, odds, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 25
Nottingham Forest are seeking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Manchester United when they host their English League Cup matchup on Wednesday. It is the first leg of their semifinal tie, with the second leg set for next Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Tricky Trees haven't beaten Man United since 1994 (0-1-7) and have been outscored 14-1 in the past three meetings, including a 3-0 setback in late December. Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and are in 13th place after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils are fourth in the EPL table after a disappointing 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.
Football transfer rumours: Emery and Guendouzi to reunite at Aston Villa?
It’s his first transfer window at Aston Villa and Unai Emery is getting the band back together, with Mattéo Guendouzi linked with a move from Marseille to the West Midlands before the end of the month. What next? A sensational swoop for Lucas Torreira? A big-money move for Alexandre Lacazette? Mesut Özil on the bench looking miserable? Someone get Sven Mislintat on the blower, things are about to get interesting.
FOX Sports
Weston McKennie reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Leeds United
Weston McKennie could be the next United States men's national team player to make the jump to the English Premier League. According to a report on Tuesday, Leeds United is in talks with Juventus over a transfer for the 24-year-old midfielder. Premier League-leader Arsenal and mid-table clubs Aston Villa and...
Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur’s joint all-time record goalscorer with the winner in his side’s 1-0 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.Tottenham had been second-best in the first half at Craven Cottage but Kane produced a trademark finish on the stroke of halftime to notch his 266th goal for the Londoners.Kane’s effort drew him level with the late Jimmy Greaves whose 266 goals came in 379 games. England skipper Kane reached the total in 415 appearances.Fulham were the better side until Kane’s right-footed finish with Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian all going close to giving the hosts the lead.Kane even had the chance to break the record after halftime but headed straight at Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.Victory revived Tottenham’s top-four hopes, leaving them in fifth place with 36 points, three behind Newcastle United and Manchester United who have both played a game less. Read More Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record with opener at Fulham
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars
The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
ng-sportingnews.com
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
BBC
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
Comments / 0