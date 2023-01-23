Read full article on original website
What’s Up: Best way to dine on a budget during 614’s Restaurant WeekThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hale Hall to host exhibit on Columbus’ redlining historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State loses 6th of 7, falls 69-60 at IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
Could Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Make History?
With Matt Weiss now gone, Jim Harbaugh will be hiring at least one new assistant coach this offseason and he could break down a major barrier in the process.
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday
Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship? The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now. However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet. Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
'He was different': How did Joe Burrow do as an Ohio State football quarterback?
One season after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow is returning to the AFC championship. After beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card game, Burrow and the 5.5-point underdog Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills Sunday on the road 27-10 and will play for a spot in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Which former Ohio State football players are on the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow?
Joe Burrow is not the only former Ohio State football player to be on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 roster. Burrow is one of seven players to have played for the Buckeyes that are currently on the Bengals' active or practice squad rosters. Without Burrow or linebacker Keandre Jones, who both transferred to LSU and Maryland, respectively, the Bengals rank second with five Ohio State players on the roster behind the New Orleans Saints' six: Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Bradley Roby, Nick Vannett, Michael Thomas and Pete Werner.
BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market
Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
College basketball transfer portal: Kentucky headlines teams that lost more than they gained in 2022-23 season
Recently-fired Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith likes to use the slogan “divorce is good sometimes” after a player leaves his program for one reason or another. But that’s just not true. One side always wins the split. The same goes for the college basketball transfer portal to varying degrees.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
Cardale Jones breaks down the Buckeyes and what NIL has done to college football
National Champion QB Cardale Jones breaks down the Buckeyes and what NIL has done to college football as he checks in with Jonathan Peterlin and Daryl Ruiter at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Wednesday night on “Overtime with Jonathan Peterlin.”
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 574 | Mike LaTulip on Illini's 'phenomenal execution' in OSU win
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip joins Jeremy Werner to break down Illinois basketball's bounce-back win against Ohio State. LaTulip discusses why the Illini defense was so successful, the key to consistency for Coleman Hawkins, Jayden Epps entering the starting lineup and Ty Rodgers' increasing impact. LaTulip then looks ahead to Saturday's game at Wisconsin.
