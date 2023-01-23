ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Comeback

Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan

The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday

Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship? The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now.  However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet.  Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Columbus Dispatch

Which former Ohio State football players are on the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow is not the only former Ohio State football player to be on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 roster. Burrow is one of seven players to have played for the Buckeyes that are currently on the Bengals' active or practice squad rosters. Without Burrow or linebacker Keandre Jones, who both transferred to LSU and Maryland, respectively, the Bengals rank second with five Ohio State players on the roster behind the New Orleans Saints' six: Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Bradley Roby, Nick Vannett, Michael Thomas and Pete Werner.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market

Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington

Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
STANWOOD, WA
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
MADISON, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 574 | Mike LaTulip on Illini's 'phenomenal execution' in OSU win

Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip joins Jeremy Werner to break down Illinois basketball's bounce-back win against Ohio State. LaTulip discusses why the Illini defense was so successful, the key to consistency for Coleman Hawkins, Jayden Epps entering the starting lineup and Ty Rodgers' increasing impact. LaTulip then looks ahead to Saturday's game at Wisconsin.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

247Sports

