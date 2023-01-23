Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
WRDW Morning Headlines - clipped version
As a Columbia County boy recovers in the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, the Georgia Bulldogs had a surprise for him. Over the weekend, middle schoolers across South Carolina came to Aiken to compete in the annual Future City Competition. Roe anniversary brings marches in Georgia, elsewhere. Updated:...
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
WRDW-TV
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?. Whether it's a paper in class, a speech, a job interview or a presentation, center at AU works to meet that need.
WRDW-TV
Roe anniversary brings marches in Georgia, elsewhere
The Aiken Kiwanis Oyster Roast is a fundraiser that will be held at the Palmetto Golf Club. UGA football program showing support for dog-mauled boy. As a Columbia County boy recovers in the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, the Georgia Bulldogs had a surprise for him. Students participate...
Soda City Biz WIRE
The Aiken Antique Show Returns for Its 23rd Year
AIKEN, S.C. – The Aiken Antique Show celebrates its 23rd year during the highly anticipated return of this special, one-of-a-kind event! Held at Aiken Center for the Arts on February 3-5, 2023, the Aiken Antique Show features 21 antique dealer booths from around the Southeast, incredible guest lectures, Cocktail and Collector’s Preview Party, memorable lunches in the Collectors’ Café, and a delicious Sunday brunch.
WRDW-TV
1 dead, another injured after structure fire in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a structure fire on the 1300 block of Aldrich Street on Wednesday morning. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1300 block of Aldrich Street at 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located...
WRDW-TV
Local Girl Scouts earn Presidential Volunteer Service Award
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local Girl Scouts have been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their dedication to helping others. Grovetown Councilwoman Ceretta Smith presented the medals to the girls Monday, but they’ll also be invited to a City Council meeting . Amani Wilson, Madison Cameron and...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?
‘I feel like I’m supposed to do this’: Mauled boy draws friends from around world. Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?. Sister and brother duo turn shared hobby into family business. What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?
WJBF.com
Gold Cross says its out after Augusta commission does not approve new contract
Long term ambulance provider Gold Cross says it has notified the state it is giving up the Augusta zone and pulling out leaving the city in limbo over the future of ambulance service. Gold Cross says its out after Augusta commission …. Long term ambulance provider Gold Cross says it...
WRDW-TV
Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids valuable lessons
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave. Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.
City of Columbia to hold public meeting on update of development of Villages of North Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you heard of the Villages of North Columbia? It is a development plan put forth by the City of Columbia to revitalize and reinvent the image of North Columbia while preserving existing single-family neighborhoods. City Councilwoman Tina Herbert represents the North Columbia area in District...
WRDW-TV
Ossoff seeks answers about brawl in youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff confirmed Tuesday his office is looking into multiple fights that canceled the Youth ChalleNGe academy at Fort Gordon late last year. The brawl took place in October between 70 cadets at the academy that’s run by the National Guard at Fort Gordon....
WRDW-TV
Students participate in Future City Competition
The Aiken Kiwanis Oyster Roast is a fundraiser that will be held at the Palmetto Golf Club. UGA football program showing support for dog-mauled boy. As a Columbia County boy recovers in the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, the Georgia Bulldogs had a surprise for him. Roe anniversary...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Bulldogs express support for mauled 11-year-old boy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a Columbia County boy recovers in the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, the Georgia Bulldogs had a surprise for him. Justin Gilstrap got to talk from the hospital with the national champion Bulldogs’ quarterback, Stetson Bennett. Justin also got some gifts from...
WRDW-TV
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
WRDW-TV
Augusta University, Augusta Tech partner for new program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and Augusta Technical College announced a groundbreaking partnership to create a new program for students. On Wednesday, leaders revealed the announcement and the initiative’s new logo at Jaguar Student Activities Center at AU on Walton Way. The program will help transfer students go...
WRDW-TV
Future takes shape during students’ competition in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, middle schoolers across South Carolina came to Aiken to compete in the annual Future City Competition. This year’s theme challenged teams to build a city that addresses climate change using math and science. The winning team gets an all-expense-paid trip to Washington,...
WRDW-TV
[FULL] Farewell to Splash Mountain, welcome to Leanne Morgan
A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education.
wfxg.com
POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
