Aiken County, SC

WRDW Morning Headlines - clipped version

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
Roe anniversary brings marches in Georgia, elsewhere

The Aiken Antique Show Returns for Its 23rd Year

AIKEN, S.C. – The Aiken Antique Show celebrates its 23rd year during the highly anticipated return of this special, one-of-a-kind event! Held at Aiken Center for the Arts on February 3-5, 2023, the Aiken Antique Show features 21 antique dealer booths from around the Southeast, incredible guest lectures, Cocktail and Collector’s Preview Party, memorable lunches in the Collectors’ Café, and a delicious Sunday brunch.
1 dead, another injured after structure fire in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a structure fire on the 1300 block of Aldrich Street on Wednesday morning. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1300 block of Aldrich Street at 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located...
Local Girl Scouts earn Presidential Volunteer Service Award

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local Girl Scouts have been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their dedication to helping others. Grovetown Councilwoman Ceretta Smith presented the medals to the girls Monday, but they’ll also be invited to a City Council meeting . Amani Wilson, Madison Cameron and...
Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?

Ossoff seeks answers about brawl in youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff confirmed Tuesday his office is looking into multiple fights that canceled the Youth ChalleNGe academy at Fort Gordon late last year. The brawl took place in October between 70 cadets at the academy that’s run by the National Guard at Fort Gordon....
Students participate in Future City Competition

Georgia Bulldogs express support for mauled 11-year-old boy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a Columbia County boy recovers in the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, the Georgia Bulldogs had a surprise for him. Justin Gilstrap got to talk from the hospital with the national champion Bulldogs’ quarterback, Stetson Bennett. Justin also got some gifts from...
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
Augusta University, Augusta Tech partner for new program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and Augusta Technical College announced a groundbreaking partnership to create a new program for students. On Wednesday, leaders revealed the announcement and the initiative’s new logo at Jaguar Student Activities Center at AU on Walton Way. The program will help transfer students go...
Future takes shape during students’ competition in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, middle schoolers across South Carolina came to Aiken to compete in the annual Future City Competition. This year’s theme challenged teams to build a city that addresses climate change using math and science. The winning team gets an all-expense-paid trip to Washington,...
POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
