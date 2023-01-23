Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
7 of the most daring looks celebrities wore at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show
Schiaparelli presented its Spring 2023 haute couture collection during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Elite Daily
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
Noah Cyrus Steps Out in Trippy Optical Illusion Dress for Paris Fashion Week
The singer's gown will make your head spin.
Robert Pattinson sports a skirt at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show
Business on top, party on the bottom. Robert Pattinson bundled up for the Dior Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week show today in a furry brown jacket, adding an unexpected addition to his look in the form of a tweed kilt as he sat in the front row. The “Twilight” star, 36, sported a brown ribbed zip-neck sweater under his fur jacket, pairing it with a blue kilt and chunky black boots as he posed for photographers at the show. Perhaps Pattinson was inspired by Brad Pitt’s skirted look at the “Bullet Train” premiere last year, but his look was...
The Best Backstage Moments at the Spring 2023 Couture Shows in Paris
It’s couture week in Paris, which means all the top supermodels and VIP guests are in town for the week’s biggest shows, including names like Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Chanel, Fendi, and more. This season Haider Ackermann is making a guest appearance as Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest guest designer, while Casey Cadwallader is bringing Mugler back to the runways. Which 1990s Mugler models will make an appearance at the show? The only way to find out is to keep up with Vogue Runway’s backstage gallery from the spring 2023 couture shows in Paris.
4 of the most talked-about trends at Paris Fashion Week 2023
France's annual fashion frenzy has wrapped up, as Paris Fashion Week came to a close after showcasing designers' latest collections, from menswear to haute couture. Paris Fashion Week dates back to 1973 when the "Battle of Versailles Fashion Show" debuted, which British Vogue reports was a complete game-changer for the industry. Ever since then, PFW has featured some of the biggest brands in the world, Vogue France writes. This year's event ran from Jan. 17-22, leading straight into Paris' Haute Couture Week and a coming few weeks before the highly-anticipated New York Fashion Week from Feb. 10-15. Here are four of the most talked-about trends on this year's...
Elie Saab’s spring couture in Paris dreams of Thai escape
PARIS (AP) — Elie Saab whisked his guests away to Thailand for a Paris Fashion Week couture show Wednesday that gleamed with gold and intricate silk embroidery. Sheer diaphanous cloth floated around the runway in Le Marais’ Carreau du Temple amid wafting perfume, as “Emily in Paris” star Paul Forman and socialite Olivia Palermo posed for the cameras.
Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!
Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
papermag.com
Kylie Jenner Unveils Son's Name and How to Pronounce It
Kylie Jenner is introducing her son to the world. On Sunday, the mogul and The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the first pictures of the child's face since he was born in February 2022. Jenner shares the baby boy, as well as four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, with Houston rapper and on-and-off (currently off) boyfriend Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.
Elle
Kylie Jenner Wore a Lion Head on Her Black Bodycon Gown at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Show
At Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Show today, Doja Cat showed up completely red in 30,000 crystals, and Kylie Jenner arrived with a fake lion's head on her black column Schiaparelli gown. The elaborate animal head is not real, Jenner clarified on her Instagram. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning,” she wrote. “Wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful 🦁🦁🫶🏻”
Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Makes Her Paris Fashion Week Debut
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Apple Martin looked like the spitting image of her mom Gwyneth Paltrow as she made her Paris Fashion Week debut on Jan. 24. While eyeing the Chanel Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show from the front row, the 18-year-old had her own fabulous style moment.
Paris fashion week upended with wacky, topsy-turvy gowns: ‘This is crazy!’
The frocks grew curiouser and curiouser as the show went on. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, took the cake at Paris fashion week when their topsy-turvy gowns went on full display during the Wednesday show. A clip from Vogue featured the head-scratching designs, for which the models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments — or, rather, pieces of art — down the runway. While some of the fairy tale-like frocks were worn right side up, many were unusually askew. The 18 glittering silhouettes, which are part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection, were fashioned...
Drew Barrymore Poking Fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's Bad Boy Reputation Will Have You in a Fever Pitch
Watch: Drew Barrymore Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio's "Naughty" Reputation. Even Drew Barrymore thinks Leonardo DiCaprio is quite the ladies' man. The Charlie's Angels alum joked about the Don't Look Up star's reputation during the Jan. 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. When guest Sam Smith revealed that their first-ever celeb crush was none other than Leo at the height of his Titanic fame, Drew remarked of the 48-year-old, "I love that he's still clubbing."
Karlie Kloss Pops in White Minidress & Black Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Karlie Kloss sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. The supermodel wore a white minidress with three gold buttons across each shoulder and paired the minimalistic ensemble with a black leather Louis Vuitton Capucines bag. For accessories and glam, the Victoria’s Secret alum kept things on the simple side. Kloss wore a pair of thin silver-gold hoop earrings with a dainty, diamond choker necklace and a thin silver-hold chain bracelet. For makeup, she sported a blushed-up natural glam look and wore her long, dark brown locks with a mid-part and in soft waves. The...
BBC
Paris Fashion Week: Dante's Inferno and faux taxidermy open Haute Couture shows
Designs by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, inspired by Dante's Inferno and featuring faux taxidermy, kicked off the Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collections at Paris Fashion Week. "Inferno, Purgatorio, Paradiso: One cannot exist without the others," says Roseberry in the show notes. "It is a reminder that there is no such...
Hypebae
Marine Serre's FW23 at Paris Fashion Week Was a Zero-Waste Show
Marine Serre‘s poignant Fall/Winter 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week took place at the Grande Halle de La Villette, and as always, it had a pretty important message behind it. Potentially the first of its kind, the brand’s PFW offering was a no-waste showcase, in that “all elements” of...
E! News
