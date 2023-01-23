Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Unusual Facts About Boston You Never KnewTed RiversBoston, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Related
hot969boston.com
5 Of The MOST Expensive Zip Codes To Rent In The USA Are In Massachusetts
An apartment search site called RentHop released a list of the most expensive ZIP codes in the United States. The MOST expensive ZIP is 33109, which is Fisher Island in Florida. Get this. The average price there for a 2 bedroom luxury apartment was a whopping $22,000 last year, according to the report. It’ll make Boston seem like a bargain. I just wanted to ease the blow.
MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend
BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
NECN
Private Jet Company Builds First Dedicated Terminal at Hanscom
Clients of Magellan Jets have long enjoyed the convenience of flying private. Now, those coming and going from the Boston area will have the luxury of the Quincy company’s first dedicated terminal at Hanscom Field. Magellan unveiled its new terminal on Friday, complete with a gated and staffed parking...
WCVB
New television broadcast technology launching Thursday in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Many broadcasters in the Boston area, including WCVB Channel 5, will begin making a new signal available over the air to viewers starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Over time, this new signal, called NextGen TV, will provide higher quality 4K ultra-high-definition video, improved sound quality...
"Trending Destinations" list includes 3 New England escapes
SALEM - Planning a getaway this year? Some of the trendiest escapes are right here in New England, according to Tripadvisor.The Needham-based travel company is out with its list of Trending Destinations for 2023, which highlights places "with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor, indicating new hotspots on the rise."Third on the ranking is Salem, Massachusetts - with an appeal that extends outside the Halloween season. "Salem is sure to bewitch you with its seaside charm, its maritime history and spellbinding beauty," Tripadvisor says.Camden, a picturesque seaside town on Maine's midcoast that's been featured on the big screen, is eighth on Tripadvisor's list. "A beautiful seaport town with a harbor full of sail boats, Camden has been used as the setting for so many movies, from Carousel to Peyton Place, that it is what many people think of when they think of New England," the ranking states.And coming in 14th is Ogunquit, Maine; known for miles of sandy beaches and the scenic Marginal Way cliff walk.The No. 1 spot on the list went to Juneau, Alaska. Page, Arizona; Sonoma, California and Tierra Verde, Florida rounded out the Top 5.Click here to see the full ranking.
Lego is Moving its North American Headquarters to Massachusetts
How long before the Red Sox start adding even more seats, made out of Legos? Maybe the MBTA grabs a few blocks to patch up the Orange Line. The integration opportunities are endless, after Lego announced that Boston will be the site of its North American headquarters. The move will...
While Boston’s COVID-19 numbers are declining, public urged to continue taking precautions
BOSTON — The number of COVID cases in Boston and new hospitalizations for the virus have declined since last week, but Boston public health officials say people should still take precautionary measures to stop the virus from spreading. Daily COVID-19 cases in Boston have decreased by 23% over the...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
WCVB
Search continues for missing East Boston woman, Reina Morales Rojas, last seen Thanksgiving weekend
BOSTON — Boston police continue to search for a missing East Boston woman who was last seen Thanksgiving weekend. Reina Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen on Nov. 26, 2022, getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street in East Boston. Police said she was dropped off in Somerville.
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
WCVB
Cambridge-based Moderna plans to add approximately 2,000 jobs in Greater Boston area
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts-based vaccine maker Moderna is planning to add thousands of jobs in the Greater Boston area this year. A spokesperson for the Cambridge-based biotech recently announced the company's plans to hire approximately 2,000 new employees in the region this year. In addition to their headquarters in...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivers her first State of the City address
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday presented the first State of the City address of her administration. Topics of her speech included housing issues, the ongoing substance abuse and homelessness crisis, schools, public safety and Wu's various climate-related efforts. Wu's speech began shortly after 7:30 p.m. inside...
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm
Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
WCVB
Half of Harvard, Massachusetts, without power after icy-storm downs trees
HARVARD, Mass. — Half of the electric customers in Harvard, Massachusetts, are without power Tuesday after an icy storm downed trees and power lines. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said about 1,400 customers were without power just before 11:30 a.m. The outage affects nearly 60% of the small town.
WCVB
Digging into the past of a historic home and curating a cannabis museum
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheLoring-Greenough House is a palatial estate sitting on nearly two acres of land at the busy intersection of Jamaica Plain’s Centre and South Streets. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home is run by the non-profit that saved it nearly a century ago: The Jamaica Plain Tuesday Club.
WCVB
Boston's AAPI community pays respects to victims of California shooting
BOSTON — Food, laughter and performances filled Empire Garden Restaurant in Chinatown during a banquet Monday night, the latest in a string of Lunar New Year parties in Boston to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit. "It's a time for family to get together, just like...
WCVB
Sports betting in Massachusetts on track to start next week: An inside look at one local book
EVERETT, Mass. — Operators of Massachusetts' three casinos are busy preparing for the start of legalized sports wagering next week. In-person betting is scheduled to begin on Jan. 31 at the three casinos: Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor. "I think, ultimately, they just...
Comments / 0