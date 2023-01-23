ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hot969boston.com

5 Of The MOST Expensive Zip Codes To Rent In The USA Are In Massachusetts

An apartment search site called RentHop released a list of the most expensive ZIP codes in the United States. The MOST expensive ZIP is 33109, which is Fisher Island in Florida. Get this. The average price there for a 2 bedroom luxury apartment was a whopping $22,000 last year, according to the report. It’ll make Boston seem like a bargain. I just wanted to ease the blow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend

BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Private Jet Company Builds First Dedicated Terminal at Hanscom

Clients of Magellan Jets have long enjoyed the convenience of flying private. Now, those coming and going from the Boston area will have the luxury of the Quincy company’s first dedicated terminal at Hanscom Field. Magellan unveiled its new terminal on Friday, complete with a gated and staffed parking...
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

New television broadcast technology launching Thursday in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Many broadcasters in the Boston area, including WCVB Channel 5, will begin making a new signal available over the air to viewers starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Over time, this new signal, called NextGen TV, will provide higher quality 4K ultra-high-definition video, improved sound quality...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Trending Destinations" list includes 3 New England escapes

SALEM - Planning a getaway this year? Some of the trendiest escapes are right here in New England, according to Tripadvisor.The Needham-based travel company is out with its list of Trending Destinations for 2023, which highlights places "with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor, indicating new hotspots on the rise."Third on the ranking is Salem, Massachusetts - with an appeal that extends outside the Halloween season. "Salem is sure to bewitch you with its seaside charm, its maritime history and spellbinding beauty," Tripadvisor says.Camden, a picturesque seaside town on Maine's midcoast that's been featured on the big screen, is eighth on Tripadvisor's list. "A beautiful seaport town with a harbor full of sail boats, Camden has been used as the setting for so many movies, from Carousel to Peyton Place, that it is what many people think of when they think of New England," the ranking states.And coming in 14th is Ogunquit, Maine; known for miles of sandy beaches and the scenic Marginal Way cliff walk.The No. 1 spot on the list went to Juneau, Alaska. Page, Arizona; Sonoma, California and Tierra Verde, Florida rounded out the Top 5.Click here to see the full ranking.
SALEM, MA
1420 WBSM

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivers her first State of the City address

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday presented the first State of the City address of her administration. Topics of her speech included housing issues, the ongoing substance abuse and homelessness crisis, schools, public safety and Wu's various climate-related efforts. Wu's speech began shortly after 7:30 p.m. inside...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm

Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Half of Harvard, Massachusetts, without power after icy-storm downs trees

HARVARD, Mass. — Half of the electric customers in Harvard, Massachusetts, are without power Tuesday after an icy storm downed trees and power lines. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said about 1,400 customers were without power just before 11:30 a.m. The outage affects nearly 60% of the small town.
HARVARD, MA
WCVB

Digging into the past of a historic home and curating a cannabis museum

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheLoring-Greenough House is a palatial estate sitting on nearly two acres of land at the busy intersection of Jamaica Plain’s Centre and South Streets. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home is run by the non-profit that saved it nearly a century ago: The Jamaica Plain Tuesday Club.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy