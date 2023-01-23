Read full article on original website
This cocktail at Punch! Bar is crazy good
Made with chamomile liqueur, amaro, and a very special bourbon, this brand new (unnamed) Punch! Bar cocktail ($14) tasted so good. Notes of caramel and rich vanilla in the bourbon played really well with the floral chamomile. Poured tableside, the glass had a dramatic billow of cedar smoke that added a delicious, smoldering aroma to each sip.
Restaurant Week 2023 must-have bites
Restaurant Week 2023 begins this weekend on Friday, January 27th and runs through Saturday, February 4th. This delicious nine day celebration of local restaurants is hosted by Visit Champaign County, and there are more than 40 participating restaurants across Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Rantoul, St. Joe, and Mahomet. This year, the food options are vegan, American barbecue, Zambian, Italian, Vietnamese, Indian, Congolese, and more.
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
Decatur Salvation Army food pantry changes hours of operation
January 25, 2023 – The Decatur Salvation Army has new hours of operation for their food pantry located at 229 W. Main Street on the edge of Downtown Decatur. The hours of operation are now Tuesday & Wednesday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
KCPA and the Virginia Theatre are collaborating on two productions this spring
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and the Virginia Theatre are collaborating on two productions this spring: Dance at Illinois Downtown (March 30-April 1), and the Lyric Theatre @ Illinois’ City of Angels April 13-15. These two shows will be held at the Virginia Theatre in Downtown Champaign. Tickets...
LISTEN: Hickory Point’s Karla Miller and Nicky Besser of Good Samaritan Inn
January 25, 2023 – Karla Miller of Hickory Point Bank and Nicky Besser of Good Samaritan Inn joined Byers & Co to talk about the bank’s unique relationship with the program. The Good Samaritan Inn’s mission is to create social and economic opportunities through nourishment, gardening, and education. They believe all community members should have sustainable autonomy and lead a joyful life.
Danville Set to Roll With Next Two FIRST FRIDAYS Events
As we look forward to getting further into the year and closer to spring, the City of Danville is set for its next two “first Friday of the month” events. The February 3rd First Friday event, the Progressive Dinner, is already sold out. But as Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer told Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show, the most wonderful thing about this “moving on to a different course of your dinner every 30 minutes” event is how many local businesses are involved.
Pond Street’s next pop-up will be at Po’ Boys
Pond Street announced another pop-up on Instagram, this time at Po’ Boys restaurant in Urbana. The new Urbana food business will offer a special menu for two days only on Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February 11th. No menu has been announced yet, but if February’s pop-up includes the...
Consider Uncanny Juxtapositions at the McKinley Foundation
The McKinley Foundation’s current Artists’ Alley exhibition is Uncanny Juxtapositions by Kofi Bazzell-Smith. The exhibition features two different projects the artist is working on: Azuki and Karasu. The exhibition opens Wednesday, January 25th, with a reception on Thursday, January 27th from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and remarks from...
Strides Shelter is in need of some items
City of Champaign Township opened its low-barrier shelter in December in the space that was formerly occupied by C-U at Home at 70 East Washington in Champaign. The shelter is in need of some basic items that are in high demand, so if you are looking for a way to support homeless individuals in the community, here’s a start. They are in most need of:
Champaign doctor explains health risks of shoveling snow
Whether you're old or young, shoveling heavy snow can increase your chances of back or heart problems.
OSF Bloomington bequested grant money for food insecurity
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF Healthcare in Bloomington has received grant money from the John M. Scott Health Care Commission. According to an OSF press release, The City of Bloomington is the trustee of two grants. $15,000 is going to wards OSF Peace Meal and another $15,000 is going towards Smart Meals.
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Champaign Fire Dept. providing, installing free smoke alarms
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and its fire department are giving people a chance to add a life-saving tool to their homes this winter season if they can’t afford it on their own. The city is giving away and installing smoke detectors in households. As long as the recipients live in single-family, […]
We are looking for editors
We’re doing some new things in 2023. We launched our new website, a (hopefully) more aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly place for us to continue the work of showcasing the community. There’s an option to donate to Smile Politely, as a way to help us to continue to grow the magazine.
Student from Normal plans to bike cross country for cancer treatment
A college student from Normal plans to participate in a months-long biking journey to raise money for cancer treatment. Jonathan Boudreaux is one of 17 students in the Illini 4000 that has been active since 2007, and has raised over $1.1 million. Boudreaux said he is dedicating his bike ride...
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
Bloomington road crews prepare for highest projected snow totals on Wednesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Road crews plan to get ahead of the expected snow coming Wednesday morning. The biggest concern will be the conditions of the roads. The McLean County Highway Department said they plan to be on the roads by 4:30 a.m. “We will work into the evening...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
