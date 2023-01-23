Read full article on original website
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
France 24
French mayor says Madonna 'likely' has painting lost during WWI, asks for loan
The mayor of Amiens in northern France has released a video “requesting” that Madonna “loan” the city a painting from her personal collection which resembles one lost there during World War I. The 19th-century work, “Diane and Endymion” by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, is “likely” the same...
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?
Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
U.S. Billionaire’s Shameful Art Heist Ends in Glorious Homecoming
ROME—Ancient statues, Etruscan bowls and fresco ripped from a wall in ancient Herculaneum are among the treasures worth $20 million returned to Italy on Monday. Many belonged to the scorned American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, who was banned for life from acquiring antiquities by the Manhattan District Attorney on Dec. 21. The ban—the first of its kind—was handed down after 180 stolen objects worth $70 million were seized from his private collection in December 2021. “For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought...
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Atlas Obscura
When the CIA Spied on American Citizens—Using Pigeons
Flying above the Washington Navy Yard, a spy was taking a series of pictures that revealed more than even the most advanced satellites, while the workers below went about their day-to-day lives, not knowing they were the subject of an espionage mission. Looking to gain an edge in the Cold War, in 1977 the Central Intelligence Agency had recruited a new, nearly invisible agent: a pigeon.
Heirs of couple who fled Nazis sue Guggenheim for Picasso painting
A Jewish couple trying to flee the Nazis sold one of their most valuable possessions, a Pablo Picasso painting, to help them escape the Holocaust — and now their heirs want the painting back.
operawire.com
PROTOTYPE Festival 2023 Review: note to a friend
Japan Society Presents World Premiere of Opera Based on Ryunosuke Akutagawa’s Texts. (Credit: Richard Termine) Japan Society, as part of Beth Morrison and Kristin Marting’s PROTOTYPE Festival 2023, presented the world premiere of Composer David Lang and Director Yoshi Oida’s newest opera, “note to a friend,” on January 12th, 14th and 15th.
Art collector insists DIA has stolen Van Gogh painting, demands immediate return
A legal tug of war over a painting is heating up in federal court, where a Brazilian art collector is trying to force the Detroit Institute of Arts to surrender a painting that he maintains was stolen before it wound up on the museum's wall. The DIA maintains the painting was never reported stolen, and argues it is immune from seizure under a federal law — though the art collector's lawyer says the DIA is "misguided" about...
Spanish museum returns 2 paintings looted by Nazis to Poland
A museum in northwest Spain returned two 15th-century paintings to Polish officials on Wednesday after it was determined that they had been looted by Nazi German forces during World War II.The paintings “Mater Dolorosa” (Mother of Sorrows) and “Ecce Homo” were handed over to a delegation from Poland’s culture ministry. According to Spain's Museum of Pontevedra, the works were originally believed to be by Dieric Bouts, a Flemish master born in the Dutch town of Haarlem, but now they are attributed to a member of his school or group.The museum said that in 2020 Polish officials made it aware...
operawire.com
Opera Orlando Receives NEA Grant for 2023-24 ‘Frida’
Opera Orlando has announced that it received an NEA Grant for an upcoming production of Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s “Frida.”. The company is set to showcase the work during the 2023-24 season. “Opera Orlando has a commitment to presenting works that truly speak to our audience, said Opera Orlando’s...
a-z-animals.com
3 Oldest Cities in the US
There are over 108,000 cities in all of the United States and its territory. However, with the United States being founded in the late 1700s and the latest territories being added in 1947, the cities found here vary in age. You’ll find the oldest cities in the US are widely distributed around the country, and they have a rich history.
operawire.com
Hungarian State Opera to Stage Calixto Bieito’s ‘War & Peace’
The Hungarian State Opera is set to present “War & Peace” starting on Jan. 28, 2023. The Prokofiev opera will be presented in a production by Calixto Bieito; the staging is co-produced with the Grant Théâtre de Genève. There will be 28 singers taking on 45 roles. Among them are Csaba Szegedi (Andrei Bolkonsky), Andrea Brassói-Jőrös (Natasha Rostova), and Szabolcs Brickner (Pierre Bezukhov). Other cast members include Péter Fried / István Rácz (General Kutuzov), Zsolt Haja (Napoleon), Zoltán Nyári (Kuragin), Erika Gál (Hélène), Melinda Heiter (Sonya), István Kovács (Ilya Rostov), and Péter Balczó (Platon Karataev).
Retracing their Roots: Descendants of prince enslaved in Mississippi return him to his African home
Two descendants of an enslaved African prince recently undertook the journey to retrace his roots and reestablish ties between Mississippi and West Africa. Prince Abdourahmane Ibn Sori was an African prince from the country of Futah Djallon, which is now Guinea in West Africa. He was captured in 1788 in...
NPR
The real-life refugees of 'Casablanca' make it so much more than a love story
It's been 80 years since the Hollywood classic Casablanca opened nationwide. Set at Rick's Cafe, a nightclub in the Moroccan city during World War II, the story centers around a love triangle. Humphrey Bogart stars as Rick, the cynical American bar owner who repeatedly claims to be neutral in the...
