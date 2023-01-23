Read full article on original website
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
Key doctor backs Miami Dolphins' GM: Tua Tagovailoa isn't automatically a concussion risk
Dr. Joseph Maroon, who helped create a test for concussion recovery, agrees with the Dolphins: With proper rest, Tua Tagovailoa isn't at elevated risk.
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
SB Nation
The Bills can’t stop being a factory of sadness
It wasn’t supposed to be like this — especially this season. The Buffalo Bills were the sweetheart team. Everyone’s second team. The organization who were supposed to finally break through their glass ceiling of disappointment, yet we’re here, again, with another playoff loss, and another exit before the AFC Championship, and this time it didn’t come at the hands of the Chiefs.
Joe Burrow Was Asked About Saying 'I'm Him' vs. Bills On Sunday
His name is Joe Burrow, but you can call him, "Him." The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback declared who he is after throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hayden Hurst to put the Bengals up 14-0 over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round matchup on Sunday. When cornerback Mike ...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots
The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia writes that normally the Bills would want to be patient with OC Ken Dorsey, who still oversaw a strong offense in his first season. However, the team is firmly in a win-now window, and Buscaglia adds that means they’ll have to take an honest look at whether Dorsey can move past his initial growing pains.
