Colorado State

Comments / 0

NHL

NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games

The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
MLB

Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot

Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
NHL

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview

Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
Hoops Rumors

Blackhawks’ Market for Domi Heating Up with 4 Teams Interested

As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks are among the worst teams in the NHL this season, as they have a 14-27-4 record. With the club being in a full-on rebuild, they are expected to be one of the biggest sellers at this year’s trade deadline. They of course have two major rental candidates in franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, but Max Domi is another notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who we very well could see moved at the deadline, too.
CHICAGO, IL
The Longmont Leader

Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.

