As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks are among the worst teams in the NHL this season, as they have a 14-27-4 record. With the club being in a full-on rebuild, they are expected to be one of the biggest sellers at this year’s trade deadline. They of course have two major rental candidates in franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, but Max Domi is another notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who we very well could see moved at the deadline, too.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO