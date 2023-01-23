ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee man sends 40 shots at girlfriend, bullets go into home with kids

By Lawrencia Grose
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135Go5_0kOD4Q0V00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend 40 times in Whitehaven; the bullets entered the home of a woman and her two kids.

According to reports, on January 20, a female victim told officers that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Charles Davis, in the 3400 block of Briar Park.

The victim said she was in her car arguing with Davis when he got out, went into the apartment and came out holding a rifle. The victim said she drove away and called 911 as Davis fired 30 to 40 shots at her.

Police say another victim was in her apartment with her two kids when she heard 40 shots and saw sheetrock coming off the wall. She later went outside and found that two of her vehicle windshields were shot, and she had a flat tire.

Officers say they arrived at the scene and detained Davis. They found an American Tactical rifle in the apartment and recovered 40 shell casting on the scene.

Davis admitted to shooting at his girlfriend, police say. He caused $2,000 worth of damage to vehicles.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA, MS
WREG

Check washing: How thieves are cleaning out bank accounts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many people place bills containing checks in their mailboxes or go to the post office to mail them, they may not be aware thieves could be targeting them, putting their money and identity in jeopardy. Thieves are cleaning up by using check washing. Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

CBS 42

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy