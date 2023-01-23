ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Starbucks Just Dropped 2023 Valentine's Day Merch

It's no secret that Starbucks has legions of loyal fans whose taste buds practically dance in anticipation of new drink releases. But when the coffee chain launches new drinkware, their excitement is surprisingly just as enthusiastic. Skeptical? Don some earmuffs, as you may be about to hear an impassioned opus from Starbucks fans pumped up about two new lines of branded gear.
Taste Of Home

Why Starbucks Employees Hate Pay It Forward Lines

It sure does feel good to find out someone paid for your coffee. Whether it’s at a coffee shop or in a drive-thru when the barista says “your coffee was paid for,” the world truly feels brighter and kinder for the rest of the day. And yet, according to numerous baristas, Starbucks’ pay-it-forward lines are one of the habits Starbucks employees dislike.
Mashed

TikTok Is Furious About Starbucks Allegedly Prioritizing Mobile Orders

Ever since Starbucks launched its mobile ordering system back in 2015, customers have had problems with it. According to Forbes, the chain even didn't grow as expected in 2016 and pointed to customers getting upset with in-store wait times and walking out as the reason. As you can imagine, enabling customers to order online — which theoretically should be faster — dramatically increases the number of orders needing to be fulfilled, therefore increasing everyone's wait time. Not ideal.
Salon

Sorry Starbucks lovers, the rewards program is changing for the worse on Feb. 13

Starbucks Rewards — the coffeehouse chain's esteemed loyalty program — is slated to change on Feb. 13 as more new items are added to the Starbucks menu. For years, the Starbucks rewards program has been hailed as "one of the best rewards programs" that coffee lovers can sign up for, but the forthcoming changes seem to only make it worse.
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

McDonald’s Has a New Take on its Most-Beloved Item

Most fast-food chains have one or two menu items that they do best and are most known for -- there’s the Crunchy Taco at Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, the Wendy’s Frosty, and the chicken sandwich at Restaurant Brands International Popeyes, whose success countless brands have been trying to replicate for the last four years.
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023

The new year has already seen substantial business changes on the part of some stalwart chains. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reader’s Digest, NOLA.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com,
msn.com

McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans

Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
Ty D.

Outrage at Costco: Customers Complain About Higher Prices on Popular Grocery Items!

Inflation has been affecting retail locations throughout the country, causing shoppers to pay more for previously affordable items. Shoppers at Costco in Brooklyn, New York have recently taken to Reddit to complain about alleged price hikes on popular grocery items. Inflation has been affecting retail locations throughout the country, causing shoppers to pay more for previously affordable items.
BROOKLYN, NY
frugalhotspot.com

Marathon Toilet Paper Sale at Costco!

Marathon Toilet Paper from Costco is conveniently, individually wrapped, making it an ideal choice for businesses. The price also makes it a good value, especially when it’s on sale! This 2-ply bath tissue is great for home use as well since it’s flushable and septic safe for standard sewer and septic systems. While it’s a great economical choice when it comes to toilet paper, if you prefer plush TP, then Kirkland Signature bath tissue would probably be a better fit.
Mashed

KFC Is Replacing Their Beloved Popcorn Chicken In 2023

As the age-old saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and sadly that's the case for KFC's beloved popcorn chicken. As if "new year, new me" was top of the executives' minds, the chicken chain is kicking off the year by replacing the dish with one that puts them in direct competition with many of their peers. What will replace the popcorn chicken? According to NDTV Food, it's chicken nuggets. Before we dive into that, let's take a brief look at the history of popcorn chicken.

