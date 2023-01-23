Read full article on original website
Southern Pineapple Boutique relocates to downtown Tomball
Southern Pineapple Boutique is now located in downtown Tomball after relocating in mid-November. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Southern Pineapple Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique and salon, relocated to 103 W. Main St., Tomball, in mid-November, owner Breann Williams confirmed via email Jan. 19. Previously located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, Williams said the boutique relocated for more space.
City of Humble eyes downtown revitalization project in 2023
In January 2020, the city held the first of several planned workshops to discuss revitalizing the downtown area, but those efforts were ultimately put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andy Li/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Humble will look to begin work on its long-planned downtown revitalization project...
Nearly 400 acres of commercial development to take shape in Tomball, Magnolia in 2023
Heritage Green is bringing commercial space to Magnolia. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Multiple tenants in Tomball and Magnolia developments are scheduled to open this year alongside a Costco breaking ground as hundreds of acres of commercial development are in the works in the area. “Tomball is an ideal destination for commercial...
Discover April Sound, the featured neighborhood for January
The featured neighborhood for January is April Sound. (Courtesy Canva) Year over year in December, data shows the median price of homes sold rose in all eight Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes with Montgomery ZIP code 77356 seeing the biggest jump. As prices trended up, the number of homes sold...
2023 shopping guide: 23 places to shop in The Woodlands
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream offers 45 freshly made flavors each day. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) This shopping guide will help you find what you're looking for in The Woodlands area. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. Buy the Book. 25162 Grogans Park Drive, The Woodlands. 832-732-5164. CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES.
New medical offices underway in The Woodlands area
Creekside Park Medical Plaza was under construction as of early 2023. (Rendering courtesy Caldwell Cos.) As of the fourth quarter of 2022, three new medical office buildings were under construction in The Woodlands area. Physicians Centre at Vision Park at 18354 I-45 S., Shenandoah, was completing a 50,400-square-foot facility, according...
D'Agostino to complete final multifamily project in Conroe's City Place development
City Place Phase 2, a 272-unit garden-style apartment complex, will open in November. (Design Rendering Courtesy D'Agostino Companies) City Place, a 65-acre mixed-use development on the northwest quadrant of I-45 and League Line Road in Conroe, is in the final stages of development. According to the website of developer D'Agostino...
Glo Sun Spa opens new location in Creekside Park West
Glo Sun Spa opened its newest location on Jan. 3 (Courtesy Glo Sun Spa) Tanning salon and spa chain Glo Sun Spa officially opened Jan. 3 in Creekside Park West. The salon offers a variety of coolsculpting and cryotherapy treatments as well as UV and spray tans. Customers can book an appointment over the phone or walk in. Glo Sun Spa is located at 26435 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. 750, Tomball. 281-419-3826. www.glosunspa.com.
METRO adds service to Lone Star College-Houston North Fallbrook
METRO and Lone Star College leaders announced the addition of the Lone Star Connector on Jan. 24. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County announced the launch of a new shuttle route serving the Lone Star College-Houston North Fallbrook campus on Jan. 24. The Lone Star Connector runs...
verdictfoodservice.com
Salad and Go to open three locations in Greater Houston, Texas
The three planned locations will open next month in the League City, Katy and Richmond areas. US-based drive-through restaurant chain Salad and Go will expand its presence in Texas with three new restaurant locations in the Greater Houston area. The three new locations are planned to open in the League...
Malibu Nail Lounge opens Conroe location
Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. The business offers all nail services—including acrylics, solar, dipping organic gel nails, shellac manicures and pedicures—as well as lashes, facials and waxing treatments. The lounge also offers guests a complementary bar and drinks, a kids area, and private rooms to accommodate special events.
Katy and Fulshear leaders consider infrastructure, mobility and jobs in the next decade
With the number of residents anticipated to reach 1.02 million by 2037, Katy and Fulshear leaders are preparing for the future with infrastructure, mobility and economic development projects, officials said. (Courtesy Google Maps) If the previous decade is any indication, growth in the Katy and Fulshear areas will be significant...
Planning continues for FM 518 project in Pearland
TxDOT is projected to lead the project’s Phase 1 construction in 2025. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project to widen and reconstruct Broadway Street, also known as FM 518, from four to six lanes with a raised median, will seek additional right of way this year for the project’s proposed design, Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danny Perez said.
I-45 frontage road construction to continue through 2023 in Willis
The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis, a project that was 19% completed as of a Jan. 1 update from TxDOT. The project was awarded to James Construction Group.
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands
Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
Chick N Max chooses Fulshear for second of 25 planned Houston-area restaurants
The Chick N Max menu features almond wood-smoked chicken and wings, sandwiches and fried tenders. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max—a Kansas-based fast-casual restaurant offering almond wood-smoked chicken and wings, sandwiches and fried tenders—will open its second Houston-area location in Fulshear this summer. Expected in June, the...
Hundreds of homes to be developed in Lake Houston area after housing market stagnation
Bluewater at Balmoral will consist of 92 three- and four-bedroom homes across 16 buildings, ranging in size from from 1,400-1,800 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Wan Bridge) Nearly 1,300 housing units will be constructed in new neighborhoods across the Lake Houston area in 2022 with hundreds of additional units also coming to existing communities.
Balboa Surf Club, sister to il Bracco, coming to Post Oak Plaza this spring
Balboa Surf Club, a concept by Western Addition Restaurant Group, will join its sister location, il Bracco, at Post Oak Plaza this spring. (Rendering courtesy Western Addition Restaurant Group) Western Addition Restaurant Group, the company behind Post Oaks' upscale Italian spot il Bracco, is bringing another restaurant, Balboa Surf Club,...
Houston's former Exxon skyscraper built in 1962 is set to become apartment complex
The renovation of the large-scale commercial building could bring new life to the downtown area.
HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball to begin postpartum space expansion
HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball is planning renovations to its hospital in 2023. (Courtesy HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball) HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball will begin renovations to its postpartum space this year, with an anticipated completion date sometime in 2024, said Robert Marmerstein, the chief executive officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
