Tomball, TX

Community Impact Houston

Southern Pineapple Boutique relocates to downtown Tomball

Southern Pineapple Boutique is now located in downtown Tomball after relocating in mid-November. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Southern Pineapple Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique and salon, relocated to 103 W. Main St., Tomball, in mid-November, owner Breann Williams confirmed via email Jan. 19. Previously located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, Williams said the boutique relocated for more space.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

New medical offices underway in The Woodlands area

Creekside Park Medical Plaza was under construction as of early 2023. (Rendering courtesy Caldwell Cos.) As of the fourth quarter of 2022, three new medical office buildings were under construction in The Woodlands area. Physicians Centre at Vision Park at 18354 I-45 S., Shenandoah, was completing a 50,400-square-foot facility, according...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Glo Sun Spa opens new location in Creekside Park West

Glo Sun Spa opened its newest location on Jan. 3 (Courtesy Glo Sun Spa) Tanning salon and spa chain Glo Sun Spa officially opened Jan. 3 in Creekside Park West. The salon offers a variety of coolsculpting and cryotherapy treatments as well as UV and spray tans. Customers can book an appointment over the phone or walk in. Glo Sun Spa is located at 26435 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. 750, Tomball. 281-419-3826. www.glosunspa.com.
TOMBALL, TX
verdictfoodservice.com

Salad and Go to open three locations in Greater Houston, Texas

The three planned locations will open next month in the League City, Katy and Richmond areas. US-based drive-through restaurant chain Salad and Go will expand its presence in Texas with three new restaurant locations in the Greater Houston area. The three new locations are planned to open in the League...
RICHMOND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Malibu Nail Lounge opens Conroe location

Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. The business offers all nail services—including acrylics, solar, dipping organic gel nails, shellac manicures and pedicures—as well as lashes, facials and waxing treatments. The lounge also offers guests a complementary bar and drinks, a kids area, and private rooms to accommodate special events.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Planning continues for FM 518 project in Pearland

TxDOT is projected to lead the project’s Phase 1 construction in 2025. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project to widen and reconstruct Broadway Street, also known as FM 518, from four to six lanes with a raised median, will seek additional right of way this year for the project’s proposed design, Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danny Perez said.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

I-45 frontage road construction to continue through 2023 in Willis

The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is building a northbound frontage road on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis, a project that was 19% completed as of a Jan. 1 update from TxDOT. The project was awarded to James Construction Group.
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands

Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
