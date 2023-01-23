Despite facing injuries throughout his career, Battle Creek Central's Kaijehl Williams reached a milestone all high school wrestlers chase.

The Bearcats' Williams earned his 100th victory late last week, beating a ranked wrestler from Romeo and is undefeated on the season. Williams, who placed at the state tournament at 215 pounds last year as a junior, missed the early part of his senior year this season after suffering an injury during football.

"It's very impressive, especially when looked at in totality," BCC wrestling coach Liam Knapp said. "He's done it in essentially 2 1/2 years. He missed his entire sophomore season and the first half of this season with football injuries. Gives you and idea of how good he really is."

State Rankings

Several area teams have been highlighted in the state rankings in high school wrestling.

According to the Michigan Wrestling Association, three area teams are among the elite in Division 4. Bronson is ranked No. 4, with Union City at No. 7 and Homer listed as an honorable mention.

In the high school boys swimming rankings, Lakeview comes in as an honorable mention selection in Division 2 and Harper Creek is ranked No. 7 in Division 3.

Basketball

The St. Philip boys and girls basketball teams traveled up to Big Rapids to play at Ferris State University against East Jordan for two special Saturday afternoon games. The contest was set up because the East Jordan head coach is a cousin to the Dzwik triplets on the St. Philip boys team, as well as Addi Dzwik on the Tigers girls squad.

In the boys game, East Jordan defeated St. Philip, 61-46, with Colt Myers getting 12 points for the Tigers and Jackson Dzwik adding 11.

In the girls contest, East Jordan defeated St. Philip, 44-37. Addi Dzwik had 12 points and Miriam Hibbard and Jaclyn Ashley each added nine.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: High school notebook: BCC's Williams reaches wrestling milestone with 100th win