ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

High school notebook: BCC's Williams reaches wrestling milestone with 100th win

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvl8y_0kOD4CtZ00

Despite facing injuries throughout his career, Battle Creek Central's Kaijehl Williams reached a milestone all high school wrestlers chase.

The Bearcats' Williams earned his 100th victory late last week, beating a ranked wrestler from Romeo and is undefeated on the season. Williams, who placed at the state tournament at 215 pounds last year as a junior, missed the early part of his senior year this season after suffering an injury during football.

"It's very impressive, especially when looked at in totality," BCC wrestling coach Liam Knapp said. "He's done it in essentially 2 1/2 years. He missed his entire sophomore season and the first half of this season with football injuries. Gives you and idea of how good he really is."

State Rankings

Several area teams have been highlighted in the state rankings in high school wrestling.

According to the Michigan Wrestling Association, three area teams are among the elite in Division 4. Bronson is ranked No. 4, with Union City at No. 7 and Homer listed as an honorable mention.

In the high school boys swimming rankings, Lakeview comes in as an honorable mention selection in Division 2 and Harper Creek is ranked No. 7 in Division 3.

Basketball

The St. Philip boys and girls basketball teams traveled up to Big Rapids to play at Ferris State University against East Jordan for two special Saturday afternoon games. The contest was set up because the East Jordan head coach is a cousin to the Dzwik triplets on the St. Philip boys team, as well as Addi Dzwik on the Tigers girls squad.

In the boys game, East Jordan defeated St. Philip, 61-46, with Colt Myers getting 12 points for the Tigers and Jackson Dzwik adding 11.

In the girls contest, East Jordan defeated St. Philip, 44-37. Addi Dzwik had 12 points and Miriam Hibbard and Jaclyn Ashley each added nine.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: High school notebook: BCC's Williams reaches wrestling milestone with 100th win

Comments / 1

Related
MLive.com

Kalamazoo Central hands Mattawan first loss in boys hoops showdown

MATTAWAN, MI – Kalamazoo Central’s Hutch Ward stroked a 3-pointer from the wing in the opening seconds of Tuesday’s boys basketball showdown with Mattawan. Then, the 6-foot-8 senior spent the next 31 minutes showcasing his all-around game in the Maroon Giants’ 58-44 win over the previously undefeated Wildcats in front of a raucous crowd at Mattawan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Michigan State hoops commits listed on McDonalds All-American game rosters

A pair of 2023 Michigan State basketball commits, Jeremy Fears and Xavier Booker, were announced to the 2023 McDonalds All-American game rosters Tuesday. Michigan State is one of 4 schools that will field at least 2 commits, including 4 for Kentucky, 3 for Duke and 2 for Oregon. Bronny James will also play, as he will be deciding between Ohio State, USC and Oregon.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Jackson-area school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

JACKSON, MI -- Snowy conditions and the anticipation that roads could get worse as the day goes on have prompted some Jackson-area schools to cancel classes on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Jackson area is under a National Weather Service winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with 4 to 6...
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing

East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
EAST LANSING, MI
iheart.com

District: Wayland teacher killed in crash

WAYLAND (WOOD-AM) - District officials and students are mourning the death of a Wayland Union Schools teacher, who died following a car crash this month. Katrina Brown's death was announced by the district yesterday. She recently worked as a reading coach for multiple schools in the district.
WAYLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Affordable housing making its way to East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Making it easier for people in the middle-working class to find a place they can call home. On Tuesday, East Lansing City Council voted to move forward with an affordable housing project near Coleman and West roads. To attract young professionals and their families to the...
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks

How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Lucky For Life lottery player won $25,000 a year after purchasing the winning ticket. On Friday, the ticket numbers matched the balls drawn which were 02-10-28-30-44. According to the organization, the winning ticket was bought at ABC Liquor on Lansing Street in Charlotte. This is the first time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize in 2023.
CHARLOTTE, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy