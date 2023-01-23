ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
susqcoindy.com

Pert’s heavenly cake lands in PA’s top 3

Laura Brink Pert grew up baking alongside her mother, Donna Brink, and grandmother, Mary Burns, using traditional family recipes and the finest ingredients. Just for fun, Laura and Donna would enter cakes and other baked goods in the Harford Fair, often picking up ribbons for their efforts in what Laura calls “friendly family competition.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Colorful stylings of the WNEP team

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Plum, violet, lavender, no matter the shade, purple is the color of 2023, according to our Talkback callers. But first, we begin with callers who have a lot to say about a little snow. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Do Pennsylvania Dutch hex signs actually ward off witches?

Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Sign up here to get our Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Springfield Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

We start the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Pennsylvania, with the shopping complex, Springfield Mall. If what you are looking for is a wide line of department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, this site is ideal for shopping, enjoying a snack, walking, and more. Featured shopping stores:...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada

Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying

Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wmmr.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Snow and school closures

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In Talkback 16, a caller/superfan states his allegiance to Scott Schaffer. But first, our wintry day is on everyone's mind, along with all the school closures. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Why does the state museum have the remains of hundreds of Native Americans?

The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country. Getting them back to their tribes is a challenge. The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the remains of 908 Native Americans that have not been repatriated. In fact, a new ProPublica investigation based on data from the National Park Service found that the museum has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket claimed

(WTAJ) — Someone just won $1,000,000 from a $20 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off, the lottery announced Wednesday. The ticket was sold at Puff Tobacco Products on Mill St. in Danville. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App. The […]
DANVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy